Apple AirPods 4 With ANC Drop to Record-Low $109.99

Apple’s budget-friendly buds just cleared their first wallet hurdle at checkout. The AirPods 4 (with active noise cancellation) have plunged to $109.99, a record-low cost that is 39% below the $179 list price and makes Apple’s newest pair of day-to-day AirPods much easier on the pocket as an impulse purchase.

Why this AirPods 4 with ANC discount truly matters

Apple hardly ever discounts current-generation audio gear this quickly, especially not on a configuration that includes ANC. This markdown slings the AirPods 4 into the same price conversation as many budget ANC sets, while preserving Apple’s signature convenience, from one-tap pairing to seamless switching between devices.

And it further expands the delta between list price and street price, just as holiday shopping heats up; historically, that’s when Apple’s earbuds see their biggest volume spikes. Market trackers like Counterpoint Research still put Apple at the top of true wireless shipments and revenue, and aggressive sales like this go a long way toward explaining why.

Key features in Apple’s AirPods 4 ANC model explained

Powered by the same silicon as Apple’s sturdier, costlier noise-canceling models — specifically the brand’s H2 chip — the ANC AirPods 4 comprise a less expensive version with roughly five hours of battery life. That includes quick pairing, rock-solid connection reliability, and some computational audio tricks that mold themselves to your environment on the fly.

Active noise cancellation is good for more than silencing a quiet office. Expect a dramatic reduction of low-frequency hum on commutes, airplane cabin noise, and café chatter, plus transparency modes capable of keeping you aware when you need to hear a train announcement or a conversation. Voice Isolation completes the experience by putting your voice in the spotlight, even in noisy environments.

Apple’s Personalized Spatial Audio makes a return with dynamic head tracking for supported content, delivering an even wider and more theater-like soundstage. Hands-free Siri and the automatic switching between devices are also still major quality-of-life wins for iPhone and iPad users, especially if you jump between a phone, a MacBook, and an iPad all day.

Ergonomics also get attention. Apple maintains that the new fit is based on more people’s ear-scan data, and in my experience, the lighter, contoured design has been beneficial for long listening sessions. Reliable and tactile button controls on the stems let you take calls, skip or pause music, and activate your voice assistant without having to touch your phone.

How AirPods 4 with ANC compares at the $109.99 price

At this price, competitors include Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE and Jabra’s Elite 4 (both common discount darlings that feature ANC). Those options can provide excellent value for Android users, but neither quite offers Apple’s ecosystem glue or Spatial Audio integration on iOS.

And while they are a step down from AirPods Pro, which of course feature ANC, the AirPods 4 with ANC can be thought of as Apple’s scaled-back and less-feature-laden flagship. You still have both effective noise cancellation and the H2 advantages, but in a more laid-back, pocketable form factor that’s well below Pro-level pricing when this deal is running.

If you’re more concerned with codec support than just AAC, or simply need features like Android-first native multipoint across any platform (which most brands will not give you), dedicated sets from Sony, JBL, and Nothing may be more versatile. Still, for iPhone owners, $109.99 remains a sweet spot that’s going to be hard to improve on in terms of convenience alone.

Who should buy AirPods 4 with ANC now, and who should wait

Buy now if you live inside Apple’s ecosystem, commute frequently, or need a comfortable set with reliable call quality. User reviews at primary retailers have also stabilized in the 4.5-star range, reflecting early raves for sound quality and stability.

Wait if you need ear tips for deeper passive isolation, ultra-customizable EQ, or lossless-focused codecs. AirPods Pro or third-party alternatives might be better suited to accommodate those edge cases, albeit at a greater price.

Buying tips, availability, and stock notes for AirPods 4 ANC

As with all Apple record-low deals, stock and duration are wild cards. Expect limited stock and regional variations, and make sure you’re selecting the ANC-equipped AirPods 4 when you check out rather than the non-ANC version. Pairing is fastest on Apple devices, but they’ll still play nice over standard Bluetooth — just don’t expect access to Siri and Spatial Audio bonuses.

If you’ve been looking for a really good price on Apple’s latest everyday earbuds, this is the magic number many shoppers have been waiting for. For $109.99, AirPods 4 with ANC serve up Apple polish, effective noise cancellation, and day-to-day convenience at a price category not normally associated with a current-gen pair of AirPods.