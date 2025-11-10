Apple AirPods 4 at a record low sale price of $84.99

Apple’s latest budget earbuds have just hit their lowest price yet, with the AirPods 4 now on sale for $84.99 after an automatic discount at checkout. That’s $44 off the $129 list price for the non-ANC model, a steep 34% discount that dips even lower than regular seasonal specials and establishes a new pricing floor for Apple’s open-fit buds.

The deal in brief: AirPods 4 base model now $84.99

This deal is good for the base AirPods 4 (which don’t have active noise cancellation). And it’s not a “coupon code” gimmick — the price changes at checkout and is there for any customer as long as stock exists. Price-tracking companies consistently in the last few years have data on such lows as these being fleeting, if for no other reason than remaining stock is depleted or competing retailers curtail price-matching.

Compared to the $179 AirPods 4 with ANC, today’s discount is aimed at those who prioritize Apple ecosystem features over cutting the most noise. If you’re doing most of your listening at home, in classrooms or in quieter offices, the open design is plenty comfortable and effective — and the price savings are quite attractive.

What you get with AirPods 4 at this limited-time price

AirPods 4 streamline the formula by using a smaller case, USB-C charging and improved tuning from previous entry models. Setup continues to be a piece of cake on iPhone and iPad: quick pairing, seamless device switching across Apple gear, hands-free “Hey Siri,” Find My support for the case and the buds, and consistent pinch controls along the stems.

These are open-fit earbuds without silicone tips, so they sit lightly in your ear non-occlusively as opposed to sealing them the way canal-sealing buds do. It’s the trade-off you make for comfort and situational awareness, with a degree of passive isolation being sacrificed. Functionally, they are great for podcasts, calls and playlists at moderate volumes; less so next to a roaring espresso machine or on a subway platform (70–80 dB of background noise).

Call quality has been consistently strong for this class. Apple’s beamforming mics and voice detection preserve every spoken word whether you’re commuting or video chatting with friends and family. They’re competitive in the battery life department for open-fit buds, and their USB-C case juices them up fast from that same cable which charges recent iPhones and Macs.

Why this AirPods 4 sale price matters right now

Deals on AirPods pop up throughout the year, but it’s unusual to see current-generation models dip below $90. At these lows, deal trackers in the past have displayed short temporal windows — especially when one major retailer pushes an aggressive checkout-only markdown and others follow for price parity.

Market context matters too. Research firms like Counterpoint Research and IDC have consistently reported Apple’s market-leading share of the true wireless market, which usually sits at about a third (or more) of global revenue. That means AirPods retain their value for longer and see less deep discounting than many competitors; so a 34% drop is noteworthy news for anyone looking to hold out for the best moment.

AirPods 4 value versus alternatives at similar prices

At $84.99, AirPods 4 go up against budget standouts from Android-centric brands, though the equation changes for iPhone owners. You’ll also get the seamless Handoff-style switching, native Find My and generally seamless integration that third-party buds almost never match. And if Apple’s devices are your primary tools, then that cohesion is worth actual money.

If you need noise suppression for flights or open offices, look for them when they’re discounted or choose their rivals like Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE that often dip to around $99. The one beef I have with the former option is that those do better at isolation, but they lose out on that seamless multi-device experience and fall-detection features (for example) that many purchase them for.

Who should consider buying AirPods 4 at $84.99

iPhone owners who stream podcasts and music in their own quiet spaces, students bouncing between an iPad and MacBook, and commuters who’d rather have awareness than isolation are the sweet spot here. If your day-to-day involves a lot of loud gyms, subway tunnels and shared open-plan offices, you might yearn for the ANC version — or at least be lining up to crank up the volume more than is ideal.

Smart buying tips for scoring AirPods 4 at $84.99

Make sure you’re choosing the non-ANC AirPods 4 and wait for an automatic discount at checkout.

Stick with known retailers (to help avoid counterfeits), check return windows if you learn open-fit isn’t for you, and know to expect the white finish as standard.

If you miss the window, monitor for weekend refreshes and big sale events when quick price relapses sometimes return.

Bottom line: If you are an Apple user who is cool with wearing open-ear headphones, this all-time low $84.99 price is the time to buy. A blend of ecosystem perks, a renewed jolt to the already amazing USB-C convenience and — at long last — an all-time low price point makes this one of the very best deals you can score on any pair in Apple’s AirPods family in 2019.