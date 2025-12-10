Apple AirPods 4 ANC Drop to $99.99, Save $79.01

The top Apple headphones deal right now takes the AirPods 4 ANC down to only $99.99, which is a saving of $79.01 on the usual list price of $179. That’s a hefty 44% discount and just a smidgen above its all-time lowest price, so it’s absolutely opportunity knocking for Apple’s take on active noise cancellation at under $100.

What Makes This AirPods 4 ANC Deal Special?

It’s the ANC-enabled version of AirPods 4, so you’re getting actual noise reduction rather than merely a tighter seal against external sound. Sub-$100 ANC is pretty average across the broader earbud market, but it’s extremely rare for Apple’s lineup. If you’ve been waiting for a reasonably priced jumping-off point to Apple’s premium sound–featuring services, this is that.

Counterpoint Research and IDC analysts have regularly put Apple at or near the top of the stack when it comes to global true wireless shipments, and that scale is important. That usually turns into longer support for software features, tighter integration with Apple products overall, and strong accessory support — all nice benefits when you’re buying into a platform, not just a device.

Features You Can Actually Feel on AirPods 4 ANC

Equipped with Apple’s H2 chip, AirPods 4 ANC introduces Adaptive Audio within the daily soundscape — Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency seamlessly mixed for a real-time listening experience. Conversation Awareness turns the volume down and boosts voices when someone starts speaking to you — helpful in a crowded café or office area — while Voice Isolation amplifies your side of calls so you come through the din of busy streets.

3D Personalised Spatial Audio, coupled with dynamic head tracking, brings movies, music, and gaming to life using Sony’s Immersive Audio Enhancement signal processing. When dialed in right, it isn’t a gimmick: the head-stage snaps into place, dialogue remains rooted at centre screen, and on-screen effects spill convincingly to the sides. As you commute, toggling between full ANC on the train and Transparency when crossing city streets is as simple as a single press.

Battery life is rated for up to 4 hours of continuous listening with ANC enabled, expanding out to about 20 hours with the charging case. Without ANC, you can eke a few more (as many as 30 hours) out of them. That’s full of commutes, a workout or two before you even consider topping up for most people.

How the AirPods 4 ANC Price Compares Right Now

At $99.99, these undercut a slew of entry-level and midrange competitors that have come out of churn just to latch onto Apple fans needing ANC but unwilling to pay for the company ecosystem features. The offer is $79.01 off MSRP and effectively ties the best price we’ve ever seen offered to the public. Given that AirPods with noise cancellation tend to be comfortably above $150 outside of big promotions, this is a notable value.

If you’re cross-shopping, Sony’s WF-C700N and Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (both of which tend to hover around this price during sales), as well as Beats Studio Buds, are worth a look — but none of these will give you the same iOS-level conveniences such as seamless pairing across iPhone, iPad, and Mac with automatic switching. Independent testers such as RTINGS have also continued to point out Apple’s even mic intelligibility across its last few AirPods generations, a positive for those who find themselves on lots of calls.

Who Should Buy AirPods 4 ANC at This Discount Now

This deal will be the most appealing to users who value easy setup, rock-solid ANC, and excellent call quality for iPhone — read our review here. Students and commuters will enjoy Adaptive Audio’s no-touch adjustment between quiet and loud surroundings, while travellers fall in love with the tiny case and streaming-friendly Spatial Audio.

If you’ve already got recent AirPods that don’t feature ANC, this is a significant upgrade for noisy environments. And if you already have AirPods Pro and are smitten with the ear tips and a stronger seal, you might want to stay put. But for a first-time buyer or a gift giver looking to spend under $100, that’s the sweet spot.

What to Know Before You Check Out With AirPods 4 ANC

Inventory and pricing for Apple products, especially popular items, are subject to change, and suppliers may sell out at any time after publication of this deal. Make sure you’re selecting the ANC model before you buy, and check retailer return windows if you are gifting it. Consumer tech warranties are generally simple on AirPods via Apple’s one-year coverage, with the option for longer protection if you’re looking for accidental damage coverage.

Bottom line: If you’ve been eyeing a real noise-canceling AirPods experience without the high-end price, this $99.99 deal is that rare green light. It provides Apple’s best listening features for a price that is difficult to pass up — and probably won’t last a while.