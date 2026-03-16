Antonio Gracias Champions Proentropic Startups

Antonio Gracias, founder of Valor Equity Partners and an early backer of Tesla and SpaceX, is pushing a new lens for founders and investors—“proentropic” startups, engineered to get stronger as conditions get messier. Speaking at the Upfront Summit in Los Angeles, he framed the next decade as a test of whether companies can navigate volatility not just by enduring it, but by converting it into advantage.

What ‘Proentropic’ Means for Building Resilient Startups

The term borrows from physics: entropy captures the drift toward disorder. Proentropic companies don’t deny that drift; they design for it. Think probabilistic decision-making, modular architectures, and cultures that expect rare events rather than treating them as flukes. It’s adjacent to the “antifragile” idea popularized by Nassim Nicholas Taleb, but Gracias centers the concept in operating practice: forecasting edge cases, building slack and redundancy, and rewiring quickly when the world changes.

Gracias says his conviction dates back to the early 2010s, when he anticipated deglobalization colliding with rapid technological change. That collision, he argues, would re-sort power structures and reward teams fluent in probabilities, not just projections.

Why Endemic Chaos Can Be An Enduring Competitive Advantage

Volatility is no longer episodic; it’s ambient. In the United States alone, NOAA recorded a record 28 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in 2023, a proxy for the kind of operational shocks that ripple through supply chains and infrastructure. Meanwhile, global venture funding fell to roughly $285 billion in 2023, according to Crunchbase, down sharply from the 2021 peak—a funding climate that punishes undisciplined models and rewards resilient ones.

Proentropic startups treat these conditions as signal. They instrument their businesses to learn from shocks, widen option sets, and monetize reliability. In practical terms, a company that can maintain service continuity during grid instability or geopolitical disruptions doesn’t just avoid losses; it captures customers fleeing less prepared rivals.

How Investors Will Measure Proentropic Execution

Investors can underwrite proentropy by looking for a few telltales.

First, scenario planning that actually touches the P&L: not slides, but line items that flex under demand spikes, component shortages, or regulatory shifts.

Second, supply-chain agility, including dual-sourcing, inventory telemetry, and the ability to requalify parts and vendors quickly.

Third, software-hardware integration that lowers compute intensity and cost to serve. CB Insights has long tracked “ran out of cash” and “no market need” among top failure reasons; teams that fuse firmware, models, and mechanical design can ship useful systems earlier, with a clearer path to unit economics.

Finally, cultural cues matter. Proentropic teams rehearse crises, reward information-sharing, and decentralize decision rights so that the person nearest the problem can act. Boards back that behavior with incentives tied to resilience metrics like recovery time, fulfillment continuity, and churn during disruptions.

Examples From Valor’s Orbit That Illustrate The Concept

Gracias points to SpaceX as emblematic. The company has repeatedly treated constraints as catalysts—from rapidly iterating Starship hardware to scaling Starlink in theaters where terrestrial networks falter. The operating lesson: vertical integration and tight feedback loops make extreme environments commercially accessible.

Tesla offers a manufacturing case study. During the 2021 global chip crunch, the company rewrote firmware to qualify alternative microcontrollers and still grew annual deliveries to about 936,000 vehicles, up 87% year over year. That blend of software agility and production discipline is the proentropic playbook in action.

AI Tailwinds Without Overreliance Or Costly Bloat

Although much of the industry fixates on scaling model size and compute, Gracias argues that smart integration beats raw horsepower. Great products can emerge with modest compute budgets when algorithms, sensors, and mechanical systems are co-designed. That stance is increasingly pragmatic amid GPU supply constraints and power bottlenecks.

There’s also a distribution effect. Gartner has projected that by mid-decade, roughly 70% of new applications would be built with low-code or no-code. Lower barriers mean more builders, more experiments, and—for the proentropic—faster learning cycles. Teams that treat AI as a leverage layer for operations (from demand forecasting to adaptive maintenance) will widen their moat when conditions swing.

The Founder Playbook For Building Amid Market Disorder

To build for chaos, architect modular stacks that can be swapped under load, maintain live dashboards on supply and demand volatility, and budget for option value—spending that buys strategic flexibility. Price for reliability, not just performance, and tell customers exactly how you behave when things break.

Gracias frames the moment as one that demands moral courage: picking long-term infrastructure problems in climate, energy, logistics, and security, then staying the course through shocks. If the next vintage of companies internalizes that stance, proentropy won’t just be a catchy neologism; it will be a competitive standard.