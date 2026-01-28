Anthropic, Apple, OpenAI Condemn ICE Violence, Praise Trump

Top eXecutives at Anthropic, Apple, and OpenAI publicly and privately condemned violence tied to federal immigration enforcement while simultaneously offering measured praise for President Trump, underscoring Silicon Valley’s fraught balancing act between moral stance and political access.

The statements, sparked by videos and reports of Border Patrol agents killing two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis, reflect growing pressure from tech workers to cut ties with federal immigration authorities and speak out. They also highlight how the industry’s historic run-up in AI depends on a cooperative relationship with Washington—and, for now, with the White House.

Public And Private Statements From Tech Chiefs

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, in an NBC News appearance, warned about “what we’ve seen in the last few days,” focusing on alleged abuses by federal agents and emphasizing that defending democratic values must begin at home. He also said Anthropic holds no contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. On X, he described the situation in Minnesota as horrifying, echoing outrage that has spread widely across the industry.

An internal Slack message from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, reported by The New York Times, called recent ICE-related actions “going too far” and urged a clear distinction between deporting violent offenders and what is happening on the ground. Altman told staff he wants the company to “do the right thing” while engaging leaders and advocating for core values—language that signals caution but also intent to stay in the policy conversation.

Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote to employees—an email seen by Bloomberg—that he was heartbroken by events in Minneapolis. Cook also noted a productive conversation with President Trump, praising the president’s willingness to engage. Some Apple employees were dismayed that Cook attended a private screening of a documentary about the First Lady hours after the killing of U.S. citizen Alex Pretti, a juxtaposition that sharpened internal criticism.

Praise For Trump Complicates The Message

Even as they condemned violence, the CEOs offered conciliatory notes about the president. Amodei applauded Trump’s consideration of allowing Minnesota authorities to run an independent inquiry into the shootings by federal agents, an idea some Republicans are also backing. Altman told staff he was encouraged by the president’s recent responses and hoped a “very strong leader” would seize the moment to unify the country.

The tone marks a striking evolution for some executives. Altman, who blasted Trump in a 2016 blog post, is now signaling pragmatic engagement. Amodei, who days earlier at a global forum likened loosening AI chip controls for China to handing out nuclear capabilities, is simultaneously urging democratic vigilance at home. The result is a tightrope: denounce abuses without permanently burning bridges in Washington.

Worker Pressure And Corporate Risk In Silicon Valley

Organized employee activism is pushing leaders to go further. A coalition of tech workers, including signatories from across the industry, urged CEOs to publicly oppose violence, call the White House to demand ICE leave U.S. cities, and cancel government contracts tied to immigration enforcement. J.J. Colao, a PR firm founder who signed the open letter, criticized Altman for “having it both ways,” arguing praise for the president undermined an otherwise helpful stance.

The stakes for AI firms are immense. Media and investor reports over the past year indicate OpenAI has raised at least $40 billion and is in talks to raise an additional $100 billion at an $830 billion valuation, while Anthropic has amassed around $19 billion and is reportedly seeking $25 billion more at a roughly $350 billion valuation. Favorable federal policy—from compute access to export controls—has been a tailwind for hyperscale AI, and executives know it.

At the same time, reputational risk is real. Employee trust and public legitimacy are now strategic assets; the Edelman Trust Barometer has repeatedly found that workers expect CEOs to address societal issues, and consumer research shows brand loyalty erodes when companies appear indifferent to human rights concerns. Memories of earlier internal revolts—such as protests over defense and immigration contracts across major tech companies—still shape boardroom decisions.

What To Watch As Tech And Washington Weigh Next Steps