Anker Unveils New Charging Gear Including 3-in-1

Anker’s latest charging lineup is aimed squarely at people who juggle phones, laptops, earbuds, and watches—and want fewer bricks and cables to do it. The company introduced a multi-device travel charger, a screen-toting wall adapter, a compact power strip, and a modular docking station. After hands-on briefings and spec deep-dives, these are the accessories I’d buy the moment they hit the sale bin, especially the foldable 3-in-1.

What stands out is how each product tackles a real annoyance: charging three Apple devices on the road, keeping heat in check while fast charging, decluttering a desk, and snapping a work setup into a single plug. The result isn’t just faster power—it’s more thoughtful power.

The 3-in-1 Charger Frequent Flyers Will Love

The Prime Wireless Charging Station is the one I’d watch for discounts first. It folds flat like a smartphone for packing, then opens into a stand that powers an iPhone via Qi2, an Apple Watch, and AirPods at once. Anker builds in active airflow cooling—an underrated feature that helps sustain higher transfer rates by managing thermals, which the Wireless Power Consortium notes is a key limiter for wireless charging efficiency.

Unlike rigid bedside docks, this is genuinely portable and uses magnetic alignment to reduce coil misplacement, meaning fewer times you wake up to a dead phone. If you’ve used heavier 3-in-1 stands from competitors that are great at home but terrible in a carry-on, the appeal here is obvious. The price lands at the premium end, but consider that it replaces three chargers and, crucially, doesn’t sprawl across a hotel nightstand.

A 45W Wall Charger With Brains And A Cooler Head

The Nano Charger is the most novel of the bunch: a 45W USB-C wall adapter with a tiny display that shows real-time wattage, temperature, and device battery status. There’s a “Care Mode” that Anker says keeps your phone up to 9°F cooler than typical 45W chargers, accommodating those who’d rather trade a few minutes of speed for better battery health.

Heat matters. Battery makers and energy labs have long cautioned that high temperatures accelerate capacity loss; keeping cells cooler helps preserve long-term health. A toggle that dials in a gentler charging curve is a smart answer, especially for overnight top-ups.

Form factor also got attention. The plug rotates through 180 degrees so the adapter can sit flush or drop vertically from a crowded outlet—handy in tight spaces and airports. Under the hood, expect GaN components and USB Power Delivery support, which the USB Implementers Forum positions as the universal standard for safe, fast charging across phones, tablets, and many laptops. At 45W, it’s a perfect single-port match for most flagship phones and small notebooks.

A Desk Power Strip That Actually Reduces Clutter

Once home or back at the office, the Nano Power Strip replaces the snake pit under your desk. It combines two 70W USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and six AC outlets behind a clean, dual-zone layout. Surge protection is rated at 1500 joules, in line with what many UL-listed protectors use for office electronics.

The 70W USB-C ports are meaningful: one cable can drive a 13-inch laptop while quickly topping a phone, cutting two bulky adapters from your setup. In practice, that’s a single power strip feeding your monitor, lamp, NAS, and speakers, plus high-speed USB-C sans extra bricks. It’s the kind of behind-the-scenes upgrade that makes a workspace feel instantly lighter.

A Docking Station With A Grab-and-Go Twist

The 13-in-1 Nano Docking Station doubles as a desktop anchor and a travel hub. On the desk, it supports a triple 4K monitor configuration, 100W upstream charging to keep most laptops at full tilt, and 10 Gbps data for fast external SSDs. For travel, a 6-in-1 hub pops out so you can carry just the essentials without tearing down your whole rig.

Triple 4K often depends on your laptop’s GPU, OS, and display protocol, so check your system’s support for features like DisplayPort Alt Mode or driver-based display expansion. Still, the modular approach is the real win: one cable when you sit down, one compact hub when you leave. At its price, it undercuts many name-brand docks while adding that removable trick.

What To Buy First From Anker’s New Lineup When Prices Drop

If you’re a traveler, grab the Prime Wireless Charging Station and the Nano Charger—together they cover wireless convenience and efficient wired fast charging with temperature smarts. For desk dwellers, the Nano Power Strip plus the Docking Station is a clean-slate reset that simplifies power and I/O in one move.

With Qi2 maturing under the Wireless Power Consortium and USB-C PD now standardized across phones and laptops, these Anker additions feel timed right. They don’t just add ports; they add intent—cooler charging, tidier desks, and lighter bags. I’d buy them the minute they’re on sale.