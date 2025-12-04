Anker SOLIX C300 DC Power Bank discounted to $134.99

The Anker SOLIX C300 DC Power Bank is now on sale at a significant discount, bringing this portable power station down to $134.99 from $249.99, or 46% off when compared to its original price.

The deal is available now at Woot, the Amazon-owned discount site, and comes in new condition with a 90-day warranty from the retailer.

Why this SOLIX C300 deal stands out among current offers

Recent promotions have been in the neighborhood of $130, while regular listings have remained north of $170 at major outlets. Compared to the best easily observable price of $134.99, this is one of the more compelling buys in DC-first portable power.

Here is one trade-off to make note of: Woot’s 90-day warranty isn’t as long as the standard manufacturer coverage on new-in-box power gear. For shoppers who prefer upfront savings, the discount might make a difference in the shorter term.

Portable power that travels well for camping and outages

Even though it’s called a “power bank,” the SOLIX C300 operates more like a mini power station. It has a rather hefty 90,000mAh capacity within a body measuring 4.9 × 4.7 × 7.9 inches and weighing about 6.17 pounds. That’s not pocketable, but it is packable for car camping, tailgates, and emergency kits.

For comparison purposes, many smartphones come with batteries at about 5,000mAh. Considering conversion losses, it should be possible to provide several full recharges for phones, tablets, action cams, and drones on a single cycle.

Ports and charging tech with up to 300W DC output

The standout feature here is that it’s capable of 300W maximum DC output, offered up via an ample number of ports. You receive four USB-C ports (two up to 140W, one at 100W, and one at 15W) as well as two USB-A ports (at 12W). The pair of 140W-rated USB-C outputs suggests support for the new USB Power Delivery 3.1 Extended Power Range standard introduced by the USB Implementers Forum that can let you charge your devices with up to a whopping 240W via your C cable.

In practical terms, that means the C300 can fast-charge power-hungry laptops and pro gear. For instance, a 16-inch MacBook Pro can theoretically pull as much as 140W over USB-C with the right cable, so this unit falls in line with field creators and mobile workstations.

Solar-ready input and app control add off-grid flexibility

Outside of wall charging, the SOLIX C300 also takes input from a 100W solar panel — a source that is becoming more common among overlanders and off-grid campers. Practical solar charging times depend on weather and panel efficiency, but the potential to top off from the sun adds some resiliency when wall plugs aren’t possible.

Anker offers a companion app that supports remote monitoring and control for when you want to check state from the tent or the rear of the van. A pop-up lantern on top provides practical lighting without having to bring along a separate lamp — an underappreciated convenience when you’re digging through gear after dark.

What it doesn’t include, and who the C300 is best for

This is a DC power–focused unit and does not supply AC wall receptacles.

If you need to operate small appliances or only AC devices, a larger inverter-based power station from makers like EcoFlow, Jackery, or Goal Zero may be best for you. The C300 has a car socket, so it covers 12V automotive accessories.

Where it truly excels is its power delivery USB-C. Photographers refueling camera batteries, pilots juicing up drone packs, and remote workers powering laptops and hotspots along the way will do better with more high-wattage USB-C ports (12V to 20V) than a single AC outlet. It is also consistent with preparedness advice issued by emergency organizations that people should keep charged battery packs so they can communicate when the power goes out.

Market context and buying advice for high-wattage DC power

Demand for portable power has increased with a broader transition to USB-C for laptops and more high-wattage mobile devices. With USB-IF ratifying PD 3.1, we’re starting to see more gear that can suck down triple-digit wattage with a single cable. The SOLIX C300 rides that trend with dual 140W outputs — something we still don’t see a whole lot of in this price range.

If your wish list includes high-capacity DC power, multiple rapid USB-C ports, solar input, and an integrated light, this offer is difficult to beat. That’s all you really have to weigh against the deep discount — a 90-day warranty and a lack of AC outlets. At $134.99 it’s one of the best-value ways to add some serious USB-C power to your kit.