Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2 Sees $370 Price Cut

One of the most practical portable power stations for home backup and weekend camping just dropped to a standout price. The Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2 is down to $429, a $370 discount off its usual $799 list, bringing a mid-capacity LiFePO4 unit into impulse-buy territory for anyone building a resilience kit or upgrading their tailgate setup.

Why This Discount Stands Out Compared With Typical Deals

At $429, you’re paying roughly $0.41 per watt-hour for a branded unit with a long-life battery and fast AC recharge. That’s notably below the typical $0.60–$1.00 per watt-hour band seen across the category outside major sales. For context, grid reliability remains a concern: the U.S. Energy Information Administration has reported average annual outage durations above seven hours when major events are included, underscoring the utility of portable storage during storms and heat waves.

Key Specs and Upgrades for the Solix C1000 Gen 2

The Solix C1000 Gen 2 pairs a roughly 1 kWh LiFePO4 pack with a high-output inverter, striking a useful balance between portability and real-world runtime. Highlights include:

Approx. 1,056Wh capacity with an inverter rated up to 1,800W (higher surge for startup loads), suitable for fridges, power tools, and small appliances.

Faster AC recharging, topping up from empty to full in about an hour in ideal conditions, reducing downtime between uses.

Two upgraded 140W USB-C ports (up from 100W), plus additional USB-A, six AC outlets, and a 12V car socket, giving you flexible options for laptops, cameras, and networking gear.

Solar input support (up to several hundred watts, with an XT-style connector), enabling off-grid recharging in a few hours with compatible panels.

A clearer, more informative LCD and a slightly lighter frame that keeps the unit under 29 pounds, making it manageable for one-person carries.

LiFePO4 chemistry rated for thousands of cycles and a robust warranty typical of Anker’s Solix line, which adds confidence for frequent users.

The Gen 2 platform also supports app control, letting you monitor input/output, tweak settings, and update firmware via Bluetooth or Wi‑Fi, handy when the unit is tucked away under a desk or in an equipment closet.

What You Can Power in a Pinch with a 1 kWh Station

A 1 kWh class station is a sweet spot for short outages and mobile work. Realistic estimates (allowing for inverter and device inefficiencies) look like this:

Refrigerator: A modern energy-efficient fridge averaging 100–150W can run 6–10 hours, longer if you minimize door openings.

CPAP: 30–60W depending on humidifier settings translates to an overnight session and then some.

Wi‑Fi router and modem: 8–12W combined can keep you online for 60–90 hours—critical for remote work.

Laptop via 140W USB‑C: Fast top-ups for power-hungry notebooks, plus room for phones and cameras on the other ports.

Add a folding solar panel and you can stretch those runtimes indefinitely in sunny conditions, which is why this capacity tier has become a go-to for overlanders and event crews.

How It Compares in the Midrange Against Rivals

Rivals like the EcoFlow Delta 2 (~1,024Wh) and Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus sit in the same power class, but the current discount tilts value toward the C1000 Gen 2. The upgraded 140W USB‑C outputs future‑proof fast charging for workstation laptops, while the rapid AC recharge minimizes downtime between deployments. Market researchers at Grand View Research project the portable power station segment to expand at roughly an 8% CAGR through 2030, and competition has tightened—yet seeing a major-brand LiFePO4 unit at this cost per watt-hour remains rare.

Deal Details and Buying Advice for Interested Shoppers

The sale price is $429, reflecting a $370 savings off the $799 list. As with most high-velocity tech deals, availability and pricing can shift without notice. If you plan to use the station for emergency backup, consider adding a compatible solar panel and a short, heavy-gauge extension cord for appliance reach. If you’re on the road, a compact carrying cart and a weather-resistant cover can extend usability and protection.

Bottom line: In a market where meaningful discounts on current-generation LiFePO4 stations don’t last, this one hits the right mix of capacity, ports, fast charging, and price. If a roughly 1 kWh power station fits your use case, the Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2 at $429 is a smart, timely pickup.