Anker Prime 26K Power Bank 300W Is $60 Off

A rare discount has hit one of the more powerful portable chargers out there, with very strong savings available on this Anker Power Bank 26K 300W.

When it’s marked down to $169.99, this compact but ultrafast charger would be hard to pass up for anyone in need of laptop-level power on the go.

Why This 26K Power Bank Stands Out From Rivals

And though it’s only about 6.3 × 1.5 × 2.5 inches, the unit is equipped with a 26,250mAh battery, which should be enough to recharge most smartphones (which typically have batteries around 5,000mAh) multiple times over. Take into account real-world conversion losses of 15–30% that affect all power banks and you’re still getting about three to four full charges for most phones.

Its 300W total output is a headliner, generally not found in bricks this compact. Both can supply up to 140W, supporting the USB-IF’s USB Power Delivery 3.1 Extended Power Range spec. This means it can fast charge power-hungry laptops — such as a 16-inch MacBook Pro at up to the aforementioned 140W — while still working on phones, tablets and hand-held gaming consoles. A USB-A port supplies up to 22.5W for older devices, and smart power allocation redistributes loads on the fly between ports.

This level of density is thanks to higher energy-density cells and more efficient power management, including GaN-based elements that are now common in premium chargers. There are also testimonies from independent testers at places like PCMag and The Verge, who have found GaN technology to operate cooler while maintaining higher outputs, providing more longevity and stability under load.

Real-World Charging Scenarios for Laptops and Phones

For laptop users, one single USB-C connection at 140W will keep your workstations on the go or for show. Combine all that with a second USB-C feeding 65–100W to a small gaming handheld or tablet and the USB-A piping power to earbuds, and you have an actually multi-device capable setup from a pocketable block.

On phones, expect fast charging: plug in recent flagships like the Galaxy S24 Ultra or Pixel 8 Pro and they can juice up well beyond 20W over USB PD, while the iPhone 15 series also gets PD-based charging via USB-C. If you travel with a USB-C PD mirrorless camera or a power-hungry device like a portable monitor, the additional headroom is priceless.

Gamers will like that 45–65W flows smoothly to devices such as a Steam Deck or ROG Ally while also charging a phone. The bank also offers up to 300W, which ensures steady performance even when you have multiple ports in use.

Faster Refueling Options for the Power Bank Itself

High power only matters if the pack can refuel at a similar pace. Enter the Prime 26K, which has one rather neat twist: it can recharge from a single USB-C input at up to 140W, or up to 250W if you are willing. And it’s the dual-input rate that really counts here, as this incredible capacity can bring the pack from empty to 50% full in an incredible 13 minutes — for so much power, it’s practically magic.

To unleash those speeds, you’ll need certified 240W-capable USB-C cables and chargers that are compatible with USB PD 3.1 EPR. For anything over 100W, the USB Implementers Forum suggests using e-marked cables to guarantee safe, stable delivery.

Travel and Safety Considerations for High-Capacity Banks

This pack, at 26,250mAh, works out to around 97Wh (26,250mAh × 3.7V ÷ 1000), which puts it comfortably under the FAA’s carry-on battery limit of 100Wh and is generally accepted by most airlines. You still can’t check it in your luggage, but it’s cleared for flying in your cabin bag — just the thing for lengthy work trips.

Safety tech is relevant on high-wattage gear. Anker’s multi-protection technology safeguards against overheating and overcharging, and detects surge and short circuits. Consumer Reports and other testing labs say that better thermal management not only helps protect devices, but it also helps maintain more consistent charging speeds under a heavy load.

Value at the Sale Price for This 26K 300W Power Bank

$169.99 — If you’re living on a thin margin, this discount now makes for a flagship-tier power bank at least somewhat more within your reach. Rivals from brands such as UGREEN and Baseus top out at around 145W to 200W, or offer less capacity for similar pricing, particularly if not on sale. It’s the blend of 26K capacity, 300W output and exceedingly fast self-charging that separates this deal from others.

Whether you’re working off a laptop, filming video on site or just managing lots of USB-C-powered devices during your day, this is one rare portable charger that can handle it all. At a solid $60 discount and with a feature set that suits the modern PD 3.1 ecosystem well, it’s an easy recommendation for as long as it lasts.