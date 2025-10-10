Anker Nebula P1: Projector With Detachable Speakers For Less

Anker’s Nebula P1 isn’t a home theater projector that wants to be the life of the party; instead, this newcomer is aimed straight at home viewers tired of making all-too-common audio compromises when going big. The portable 1080p projector comes with a set of wireless speakers that can magnetically attach to the chassis or be removed and spread out for proper stereo separation across the room — an unusual trick at this price level.

Destination Not Dishing for the Detachable Audio Premium

Projectors usually stuff minuscule drivers that are less than ideal for airy separation and bass punch. With the speakers able to pop off and sit where your ears are, the Nebula P1 can also expand the soundstage and offer better dialogue clarity compared to traditional all-in-one solutions. It takes a cue from the brand’s ultra-high-end mobile theater system, the X1 Pro, but swaps flagship 4K laser hardware and a 7.1.4 array for something far more modest in size and cost.

The detachable speakers connect wirelessly and offer up to 20 hours of playtime, so you can place them on shelves or stands for improved left-right imaging.

That flexibility is important in real rooms, where the type of coffee table or wall unit could determine where you put your projector.

Detached speakers can also help the sound follow the screen, not the box.

Picture specifications and setup for the Nebula P1

Nebula P1 offers 1080p Full HD at a rated 650 ANSI lumens and it scales up to a claimed 180-inch image. Setup is meant to be fast — real-time autofocus makes the picture sharp, and automatic keystone correction squares the frame up. A 130-degree gimbal that’s built in means you can tilt this toward a wall, the top of a high shelf, or even up into the ceiling for bedroom movie nights.

Thoughtful brightness settings should be established. Apply some common-sense projector math and 650 lumens on a 100-inch, 1.0-gain screen can get you around 20 foot-lamberts in a dark room — right in the same cinema-film-cited ballpark proposed by SMPTE’s standards for comfortable viewing of a DLP projector. Review labs like ProjectorCentral frequently mention that this level of brightness is ideal for an evening or light-controlled room and mid-range screen sizes if you want punchy contrast.

Power and portability options for the Nebula P1

For one, the Nebula P1 does not have a built-in battery like some of its pico projector competitors do (so it requires wall power or an external pack to operate). The detachable speakers are battery-powered as well, and you can get up to 20 hours of playtime away from the projector. For off-grid solutions — backyard movies, tailgates, or cabins — the company is hyping a bundle with its Solix C300 DC Portable Power Station, which it says should narrow that portability gap while keeping the audio plugged in.

Streaming and usability with built-in Google TV on Nebula P1

On the software side of things, the Nebula P1 is a Google TV device that gives you an easy-to-use interface and wide app support, which includes certified access to Netflix (which many projectors don’t have due to licensing issues). In other words, you can ditch an external streaming stick and instead rely on onboard apps for the major services, complete with unified recommendations and profiles.

Competition and context among portable 1080p projectors

Portable 1080p projectors such as Samsung’s Freestyle Gen 2, BenQ’s GV31, and XGIMI’s MoGo series prioritize a small footprint and smart features, but typically have integrated speaker systems or require a Bluetooth speaker add-on — often at the cost of latency or positioning. The detachable stereo method of the Nebula P1 neatly falls between them, delivering superior acoustic positioning without introducing a second audio brand.

For those shopping all-in-one theater rigs that go to excess with five-figure aspirations or furniture-dominating footprints, the P1 reads as a reasonable-person version: mainstream resolution, room-friendly brightness, and a clever audio twist that tackles the most common compact beamer knock.

Price and early value proposition for the Nebula P1

The Nebula P1 is priced at $799, but you can use a limited-time $80 coupon promotion through major retailers and the brand’s shop. At that street price, its headline feature — two detachable, long-lasting speakers designed to go on the road with the system — becomes the differentiator. If most of that viewing happens in dim rooms and you’ve been disappointed by small-projector audio, the P1’s design addresses the right issue without blowing up your budget.