Anker MagGo 3-in-1 charger drops below $60 for Cyber Monday

The top charger deal of Cyber Monday is here. With the price dropping under $60, the MagGo 3-in-1 Magnetic Charger by Anker is one of the most compelling ways to charge up an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods on a single base that won’t clutter your bedside table or travel bag.

Why this limited-time price drop matters for buyers

Three-in-one (or higher) magnetic chargers made of more durable stuff are usually closer to $90–$150 at retail, so less than $60 is a rare Cyber Monday swing and about 40% cheaper than channel pricing. If you unwrapped a new iPhone or Apple Watch this season, this is the sort of all-in-one upgrade that streamlines your daily charging routine for a whole lot less than usual.

The day-to-day charging features that actually matter

The main pad uses a magnetic ring to snap an iPhone into place for easy and optimal alignment for 15W charging. That’s more important than you might realize — correct coil placement reduces heat and keeps charging speeds as steady as possible overnight.

An Apple Watch charger is built in for modern models, and angled for easy bedside glanceability. The third surface is devoted to AirPods (or, really, any smallish earbuds case that carries Qi wireless), and a neat single-plug setup for all three of my charging needs replaces the need for all three chargers and their wall adapters.

The “UFO” footprint is suitable for a travel pouch, and the low-profile design keeps phones stabilized when you hit snooze. Unlike tall stand-style docks, this low-profile design is easier to pack and less likely to tip over when resting on cramped hotel nightstands.

Charging speeds and device compatibility explained

The Wireless Power Consortium’s Qi2 standard replicates magnetic alignment à la MagSafe as well as gussied-up 15W wireless charging for a greater variety of peripherals. On Qi2-compatible iPhones, which includes the iPhone 15 family and many recent models running up-to-date software, the MagGo can provide as much as 15W of power; older iPhones that don’t offer Qi2 support will still wirelessly charge, albeit slower (usually at rates up to 7.5W).

For the Apple Watch, fast-charge availability varies according to charger module and watch model used. Apple says Series 7 and up can get to around 80 percent in about 45 minutes when used with a fast-charge puck — that turns quick top-ups before a workout or daily commute into even more of an option. Finally, the MagGo’s dedicated Watch surface sidesteps the “balance it on a phone coil” compromises commonly seen on less expensive 2-in-1 pads.

AirPods with the wireless charging case (AirPods Pro now come with a USB-C version) take third place, and they charge at standard Qi speeds. If you slap a thick or metal case on your phone or ‘buds, you should anticipate lower rates — the cases that are MagSafe/Qi2-compatible preserve the speed.

How it compares with alternatives from Belkin and Nomad

High-end 3-in-1 stands from the likes of Belkin and Nomad can run well north of $120, and emphasize sculpted metal builds and raised phone angles. They look nice on a desk, but they are more difficult to pack and costlier to replace. Anker’s MagGo Ultra focuses on footprint, portability, and value — yet still keeps the foundation of the experience there: reliable magnetic alignment, multi-device power.

Third-party pads can be had for under $40, but either ship with non-magnetic Qi surfaces, lack Apple Watch charging capabilities, or divide modest power across multiple devices in a way that guarantees sluggish overnight charges.

The MagGo lives up to its reputation by combining magnetic convenience with a legitimate three-device layout that doesn’t bottleneck as quickly.

What to keep in mind when you are buying this charger

Look up whether the kit has a USB-C wall adapter. Multi-device pads will usually require 30W or more to maintain performance across all three chargers; if one’s not in the box, you’ll want to pair the MagGo with a respected 30W–45W GaN plug for best results.

If you’re planning to put the dock on a nightstand distant from an outlet, double-check the cable length; and if this matters to you, I’d also check warranty coverage — Anker often provides up to 24 months of it, which is meaningful for products in daily use.

And lastly, be sure to have a MagSafe- or Qi2-friendly case on your phone for that snap-on grip and the 15W speeds.

Bottom line: a compact 3-in-1 at under $60 is a standout

A no-nonsense 3-in-1 that’s small and under $60 is pretty much what Cyber Monday was made for. If you’ve ever wanted a single charger that tidies up your cable clutter, tops off three Apple devices at the same time, and travels well, the Anker MagGo 3-in-1 is all that — the deal to beat while supplies last.