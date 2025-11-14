Anker Announces Limited Deals on Solix C200 and C300

Two of Anker’s most portable and travel-friendly power stations just dropped to great prices on Amazon, making serious off-grid and backup power super simple to attain.

The Solix C200 DC Portable Power Station is currently on sale for $104.99, or $65 off, while the larger Solix C300 dips down to $209.99, or $89.01 off. Both are labeled as limited-time offers.

The timing makes sense. Portable power has transitioned from a niche camping product to an everyday tool for freelancers, families, and anyone trying to get through outages or outdoor weekends without the hassle of haul-it-in gas generators. Analysts at Grand View Research say that demand for small, high-wattage models is rising — and then there’s the continued reality of power interruptions, something the U.S. Energy Information Administration recently noted is a routine experience. In other words, small boxes with big batteries are going mainstream.

Two Discounted Power Stations Hit the Sweet Spot

What strikes me about these deals is the mixture of portability and power. Measuring just 3.9 × 4.3 × 7.3 inches and weighing in at 4.2 lbs, the Solix C200 brings up to a whopping 200W of output power split across a diverse array of USB port formats. The Solix C300 increases capacity and output without growing unwieldy at 6.5 × 6.3 × 9.5 inches and 9.1 pounds, offering household AC sockets plus higher sustained wattage for small appliances or multiple laptops, among other power-demanding gear.

Each can be recharged from a wall outlet, a 12V socket in your car, or with an optional compatible 100W solar panel, so they’re useful beyond one scenario — tailgating, shoots on location that require power but lack reliable access to it, little hiccups of life at home where the electricity craps out for no good reason (something we have experience with), weekend camping excursions.

Anker Solix C200 DC Portable Power Station

The C200 is a small-but-mighty DC converter designed for mobile communication devices (phones and tablets), handheld gaming consoles, and current USB-C interface-type laptops.

It has a battery capacity of 60,000 mAh, and offers maximum output across five ports: three USB-C and two USB-A. The USB-C ports are supposed to deliver 140W, 100W, and 15W respectively, with the two USB-A outputs offering up to 12W each. As with any small-form-factor stations, collective wattage is divided for use if more than one port is plugged in.

For a more real-world example, a power user can fast-charge his or her laptop on the 100W (or if you really need it, the forthcoming 140W) USB-C port and top up his or her phone and wireless earbuds from the other ports. Also, and this will appeal to travelers more than it used to, it recharges fast—up to 140W input via USB-C—so even a short stop gives back meaningful power. Car and solar charging provide you with off-grid versatility when wall power isn’t accessible.

With its small form factor, it will simply keep a smartphone charged for several days, thanks to the large capacity, or replenish a mirrorless camera kit or your drone batteries out in the field. If you don’t need AC outlets and want the lightest, most efficient way to get power for your USB-powered gear, this is the sweet spot.

Anker Solix C300 Adds AC Outlets and More Headroom

Jump to the C300 and you’re looking at a 288Wh battery with 300W constant draw and 600W surge capacity, more than enough on top for laptops and added accessories—and three full-size AC outlets, which is key. That AC feature extends its use to routers, mini projectors, camera chargers, desk lamps and other small household electronics.

The assortment of ports is generous: three USB-C (two up to 140W, the other at 15W), a 12W USB-A port, a 120W car socket and those three AC outlets. In practical terms, that means you could fast-charge a power-sucking workstation laptop, plug in a monitor and keep a phone topped up simultaneously — within the limits of its 300W combined output budget. Many people even use units in this class as a dependable backup to CPAP machines or vital networking equipment. Pass-through power and UPS-style features also help keep devices going when the lights flicker.

Also, the charging choices are the same as the C200 — wall, car or 100W solar — meaning you can fill up in your driveway or trickle feed at a campsite. At about nine pounds, it’s still convenient to carry from room to room or throw in a trunk with little thought.

How to Decide Between the Two Portable Power Stations

Select the Solix C200 if you’re USB-C exclusive and want the absolute least weight with maximum fast charging. It’s a budget-friendly way to help keep phones, tablets, cameras and even many laptops humming along, and the fact that its DC-only output loses less in conversion compared with an inverter doesn’t hurt either.

If you require AC outlets, greater runtimes or the ability to power mixed loads, go with the Solix C300. The extra wattage and voltage capacity also make it more suitable for home backup in a multi-device work setup and overnight essentials such as a modem, router or CPAP. Keep in mind your gear’s wattage, and that all of the ports share total output.

If you’ve got a solar assist going, traveler-style, then either can be sipped off a 100W panel, but the larger C300’s bigger battery will benefit more during sunny stretches. For rapid top-ups between tasks, the C200’s zippy 140W USB-C input is tough to beat for its size.

Bottom line on the Anker Solix C200 and C300 limited-time deals

These are special prices for a limited time, and the Solix C200 and C300 are two of the best-value compact power stations in their class range. If you want light, fast and USB-heavy, the C200 at only $104.99 is an easy one to make. If you’re looking for a more flexible AC option and a larger energy reserve, the C300 at $209.99 is the better long-term play. Either way, it’s a timely opportunity to acquire reliable portable power without breaking the bank.