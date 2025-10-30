Anker 320 Car Charger Drops to $7.99 in Limited Sale

The Anker 320 Car Charger is one of the cheapest in-car chargers I’ve purchased so far. In a limited-time blowout sale ending today, the popular in-car charger is down to $7.99 at Amazon, which is $5 below the typical price and one of the lowest we’ve ever seen for a name-brand dual-porter.

Why This Deal on the Anker 320 Car Charger Stands Out

A dual-port, all-metal charger from a major-brand accessory manufacturer for less than $10 is rare. On the cheap, you’ll find car adapters that connect to the lighter socket, with power output and performance that are unreliable and often unsafe. Anker has a long history of making trustworthy power equipment, and this device — one of the easiest and cheapest ways to add watt-hours for most people’s essential charges and spares — fits the bill perfectly.

For example, the average American motorist spends nearly an hour each day driving, according to AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety studies. Charging during your commute is a simple way to keep costs down while avoiding job tension. A simple 12V adapter plug like this makes a big impact on battery charge behavior in a typical car with built-in USB ports. What does the 24W dual USB design get you?

What the 24W dual USB design delivers in real-world use

The Anker 320 provides two USB-A ports with up to 24W of total output. That means you can use two phones concurrently at solid speeds, or a single device will have access to the total draw for a quicker top-up.

Although not one of the fastest USB-C Power Delivery chargers for peak rates, it will certainly be sufficient for steady replenishment while you are navigating, streaming music, or taking an Uber. As specified by various automakers and frequently tested and reported by Consumer Reports, many factory-installed automobile USB ports provide only 5W. Switching to a 12V adapter with up to 24W can be the difference between your battery discharging slowly with a map on and arriving at your destination with a significant battery boost.

A quick warning for the latest mobile phones: it is important to know that the ports are USB-A. Thus, you would need USB-A to USB-C cables to recharge contemporary Android handsets. If your gadgets have USB-C PD and your goal is to save time charging them, it would be wise to consider a 30W or higher USB-C car charger. For the majority of individuals carrying two mobile phones, earbuds, or a camera, this twin USB-A setup is a cheap and effective alternative.

Aluminum alloy housing looks premium and aids heat dissipation during extended use.

Low-profile design barely protrudes from the socket, reducing snags around the center console.

Built-in protections include overcurrent, temperature, and overvoltage safeguards.

Durability is crucial in the car because it’s permanently under temperature stress and vibrations, which can shorten the life span of cheap electronics. A metal shell and mature power management can take you a long way, particularly if you leave it in place regularly.

Who should buy this, and what do they need to know? This offer is ideal if you want a clean, dependable charger that will power two devices without taking up much room.

Frequent travelers and commuters who keep navigation apps running

Rideshare service drivers

Parents with kids watching movies on back-seat displays

Anyone who wants a glovebox backup alongside a primary USB-C charger

Cables are not provided with most car chargers. You could purchase a couple of USB-A to USB-C leads if you’ve just updated phones so that everybody in the car can plug in.

And, of course, this offer is subject to change without notice. The pricing returns to normal once the discounted stock is gone.

Bottom line: Anker’s 320 Car Charger is the way to go. It’s a sweet spot at $7.99 for price, durability, and usefulness in the car; it won’t rival a high-watt laptop USB-C charger or high-speed phone charging, but at a limited-time discount, it’s a compact, dual-port, everyday beast from a dependable brand that we can suggest.