Anker 140W Laptop Charger (Clip the On-Page Coupon) for $44.99

Anker’s 140W multiport charger for laptops just got a $35 price cut, landing at $64.99 in a limited-time deal.

It’s one of the lowest prices yet on this high-output GaN charger, and the Dark Gray is getting the steepest discount while Silver (also $18 off) tends to be a few bucks higher.

What makes this 140W charger stand out from typical bricks

Designed to accommodate power users with laptops, tablets, and phones that take advantage of USB Power Delivery 3.1 Extended Power Range, it can deliver a high enough wattage output for fast charging newer devices like the 16-inch MacBook Pro that calls for up to 140W. The USB Implementers Forum originally announced PD 3.1 to support over 240W, while chargers built to this spec enable the new EPR mode at a higher 28V that notebook computers use.

Instead of lugging around a dedicated laptop brick as well as phone and tablet adapters, all you need to carry is a single 140W hub. For those on the go and working hybrid, paring down to a single wall plug cuts out cable clutter and frees up space in the tech pouch without sacrificing charging speed.

Ports and power allocation across its four outputs

The unit features four outputs, three USB-C ports and one USB-A. When used individually, two of the USB-C ports supply the full 140W, while the third tops out at 40W and the USB-A plug delivers up to 33W for legacy cables. While total shared output peaks at 140W, the distribution of power is dynamic and allocated according to what’s plugged in.

In practical terms, that means you can send nearly 100W to a laptop through one of the USB-C ports, a phone (at 20–40W) on another, and keep earbuds or a smartwatch topped up from the USB-A port.

The flexibility beats one-port bricks, with which you have to sacrifice charging speed for device priority.

Real-world charging speed expectations across devices

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is able to fast-charge with a power source of up to 140W, which helps in topping the battery quickly during short breaks, according to Apple. On the mobile side, most top-end Android phones (and even some mid-range ones) run in the 25–45W range, and high-end Samsung phones can charge up to 45W. With 140W available, this charger can charge a notebook while still fast-charging your phone at its manufacturer-rated speed.

For multi-device households, this matters. If you want, you could keep a laptop plus a 30W tablet and 25–45W phone all plugged into the hub without nervous throttle-mongering—something that’s been a regular frustration with older 65W or 100W hubs, which downshift rapidly if more than two ports are filling up.

Design and build considerations for size, weight, and heat

It’s about 2.72 × 2.72 × 1.42 inches, and weighs around 9.7 ounces. It is bigger than a minimalist single-port adapter, but you are replacing three or four chargers and freeing up multiple wall outlets in the process. The GaN-based design should keep efficiency up under load while excessive heat down when compared to older silicon chargers with such outputs.

Safety and USB standards to look for in high-wattage gear

To achieve USB-IF PD 3.1’s multilayer protection in modern high-wattage chargers, systems like BPS require thermal monitoring, overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well as intelligent port negotiation. Although each vendor names their protection stacks differently, they all share the same general concept: negotiate the device’s voltage profile and always monitor temperature and current to avoid runaway conditions.

If you are pairing with a laptop compatible with EPR, use a 5A certified USB-C cable equipped with an e-marker chip so that it can deliver maximum wattage. This is the same advice offered by the USB Implementers Forum for any class of charging up to 140W.

How this sale price compares with recent 140W GaN deals

That makes this $64.99 sale one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for a 140W multiport GaN charger from a major brand (just above doorbuster lows usually reserved for holiday events). The Dark Gray colorway is the deepest discount available at $15 off, and the Silver version has a habit of costing about $5 more for that same time period. Like most marketplace “limited-time deals,” inventory and color pricing can vary widely.

Who should buy this 140W multiport charger right now

Students, road warriors, and the work-from-home set who rely on a high-wattage laptop will notice immediate benefits; those with a power-hungry tablet or phone supporting 25–45W fast charging will similarly see speedier refueling.

If your current hub is choking when two or more devices are connected, moving up to a 140W adapter gives you comfortable consistency without needing so many wall warts.

With it being so affordable—below $70—and because this allows you to replace several chargers in one, that’s a solid value play if there ever was one. If that’s been you, and you’ve been looking for a real-world upgrade on the PD 3.1 front as well as multiport convenience in one block, there’s no reason not to jump on this deal.