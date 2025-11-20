Anker 140W Charger Drops to Black Friday Low

A mega laptop charger just hit a new all-time low price, as Anker’s 140W multiport brick falls to $59.99—$40 off a 40% Black Friday discount down from a $100 MSRP.

For those who are carrying a laptop, a phone, and an iPad along with their earbuds, this is one of the very few all-in-ones that can consolidate a jumble of separate adapters and still have enough wattage to fast-charge your primary machine.

Why This Black Friday Price Is Worth Considering

Most top-end phones and a lot of laptops now come without a charger, and there’s still a loaded market full of slow, outdated bricks that are hard on the brakes when it comes to fueling up those modern devices. A single standards-compliant charger with lots of headroom can help declutter, shave travel weight, and make sure you’re actually hitting the speeds your devices are capable of. At less than $60, this 140W brick is undercutting single-port OEM adapters which have far fewer options to offer.

What 140W USB-C Power Actually Yields in Practice

Rated up to 140W, the model taps USB Power Delivery 3.1’s Extended Power Range for output of up to 28V at 5A, which in turn allows fast-charging of performance laptops such as the power-hungry 16-inch MacBook Pro (up to 140W), with ample overhead for ultrabooks from major PC makers that typically negotiate between about 65 and about 100 watts.

As for phones, even demanding big-dog flagships like Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra report a ceiling speed of about 45 watts via USB PD PPS, leaving plenty of room on this charger so you could charge two devices simultaneously on it.

Pro tip for fastest laptop charging — use an e-marked 5A USB-C cable. Without a 5A-rated cable, USB PD will limit the current.

Four Smart Power Sharing Ports for Multiple Devices

Its brick has four outputs, three USB-C ports and one USB-A. Two of the USB-C connections can put out up to 140W individually; the third maxes out at 40W, and the USB-A port tops out around 33W. Plug in multiple devices and the charger divides its output intelligently — you could, say, run a laptop at 100W, a phone at 25W, and earbuds at 5W without tripping any kind of breaker or causing it to overheat.

This level of versatility pays off especially well if you’ve committed to USB-C, a transition that’s been accelerated by the European Union’s common-charger rules and widespread industry adoption of the USB PD power-delivery standards. One brick, multiple gadgets, same outcome.

Small But With Live Wattage Readouts for Each Port

Leave it to Anker: This charger keeps your devices powered up wherever you roam despite its output, and it’ll fit in a travel bag at 2.72 × 2.72 × 1.42 inches and just 9.7 ounces.

A built-in screen shows real-time status and per-port activity, a useful check to see if your laptop is drawing as many watts as you thought it was or if your phone is fast-charging. It comes in Dark Gray and Silver colorways that nicely match most laptops and accessories.

Trusted Safety and Standards for High-Wattage Charging

High-wattage charging demands robust safeguards. This model employs professional-level temperature monitoring and protection against overcurrent, overvoltage, short circuits, etc., that have been perennially branded by the company as its thermal management tech. It supports the USB-IF Power Delivery 3.1 specification and is compatible with modern laptops, tablets, and phones from major brands.

How It Stacks Up to OEM Bricks and Single-Port Adapters

Many one-output laptop adapters cost the same or more without a display. Apple’s 140W adapter, in particular, usually costs significantly more and charges a single device at once. This Anker model offers equivalent peak wattage and three additional ports, so it’s a great stand-in or backup charger for the home, office, or travel.

Who Shouldn’t Buy This 140W Multiport Charger and Why

Students, commuters, and travelers who want to shed some ounces from their tech bag will get the most reward from it. The 140W headroom is ideal for creators who have power-hungry laptops, but families can also leave it in a common area and charge multiple devices simultaneously. If you just need to charge one phone, it’s probably overkill — but if you have a laptop and at least one other device, the value here is excellent at this price.

Bottom Line: A compelling Black Friday price for 140W power

At $59.99 for this multiport charger—$40 off the regular price—it’s the lowest we’ve seen for Anker’s 140W output model.

Featuring four ports, support for USB PD 3.1, a live status display, and a minimal footprint, it’s a timely Black Friday purchase that can replace a whole drawer of slower, less capable bricks. If the idea of a one-charger lifestyle appeals to you, now is your chance.