Android Takes On Eight Things iPhone Pioneered In Indie Apps

Some of Android’s best ideas didn’t originate on corporate road maps. Many of the platform’s daily conveniences started as clever third-party apps or community hacks that addressed actual user pain points. And as those solutions caught on, phone makers and Google integrated them into the operating system itself, refining them into features that we now take for granted.

These are eight of the most popular Android features that came to be because indie apps made them irresistible.

Always-on display evolved from glanceable overlay apps

Before AMOLED panels made always-on displays viable, Android users turned to apps such as AcDisplay for glanceable information rather than waking their phone all the way up. They had overlays for a low-power clock and alerts, at the expense of some battery life for LCD screens. After that, OEMs such as Samsung and LG subsequently added hardware-aware varieties, while Nokia’s earlier Glance screen proved the concept had legs. AOD is not as distinct from the lock screen experience on Android today.

Stock Android shipped for years without a proper file browser. Power users compensated for the missing feature with old reliables such as ES File Explorer or OEM utilities provided by companies like Xiaomi and Samsung. Google’s response came in the form of a local lightweight cleaner and browser, which turned into the Files app that now takes care of storage housekeeping, on-device search and even serves as the underlying organizer for proximity sharing flows. The lesson was a straightforward one: If you’re on an open platform, the ability to access your files just isn’t optional.

Wallpaper-based theming inspired Material You’s Monet

Material You’s headline trick—pulling a color palette from your wallpaper and applying it systemwide across the UI—feels contemporary and unified. Long before then, Android’s modding community had pushed deep theming into the mainstream with engines like Substratum and RRO Layers (which was originally Sony’s), which painted system apps and icons in user-chosen hues. Google’s Monet system brought such a strategy into formal operation with strict contrast rules and guidelines for accessibility, but the seed of creativity was community-born.

Gesture navigation matured from edge and corner actions

Swipe-first navigation didn’t originate with platform design councils. Apps like Swipe Navigation and All-in-One Gestures allow you to map actions to the edges or corners of your screen, making better use of wasted real estate and reducing your time spent off-task. OEMs followed and proposed their own gesture schemes in the wake of their popularity, prompting Google to eventually introduce a coherent back, home and multitasking swipe model. The end result is a cleaner, more immersive UI with lineage that comes from third-party experimentation.

Night Light and blue light filters began as indie apps

Apps like Twilight and Bluelight Filter were early on the scene, which reduced eye strain by tinting displays warmer at night and scheduling shifts around sunset. Platform-level Night Light came afterward, offering smoother transitions, improved color science and ambient-aware adjustments. As for blue light, well, medical consensus is still emerging (though groups like the American Academy of Ophthalmology say cutting brightness and glare can help to alleviate digital eye strain)—yet another instance where a bottom-up idea became a top-down sensibility.

Scrolling screenshots and screen recording started in apps

The process of capturing an entire thread or webpage used to involve cumbersome manual stitching. Apps such as Stitch & Share took away the tedium by identifying overlapping areas and producing continuous long images. For video, AZ Screen Recorder arrived with smooth captures, high frame rates and fast editing long before native alternatives. Nowadays, extended screenshots and onboard recorders are the norm, paired with smarter text/shape markup and share sheets — a straight lift from the utility apps folks already adored.

Android launcher innovations were pioneered by power users

Third-party launchers are the gods of home screen features. Nova Launcher and Action Launcher helped pioneer granular control over the grid, icon packs, hidden apps, gesture shortcuts, notification badges and swift searches. Many of those basics now show up in stock launchers from big names, but the originals serve as go-to options for enthusiasts; Nova has accumulated heady millions of installs on Google Play, suggesting ongoing appetite for profound tinkering.

Fast local file sharing evolved from peer-to-peer utilities

Prior to Android getting a fast, OS-level solution for sharing files between devices, these were some of the peer-to-peer Wi‑Fi-based apps that people used:

SuperBeam

Xender

SHAREit

They provided dramatic speed improvements over Bluetooth and easy pairing through QR codes; SHAREit alone has been installed more than 1 billion times.

Then services like AirDroid and Pushbullet brought some of that desktop functionality to the smartphone, enabling you to sync your clipboard, get notifications on your computer screen or even manage files.

At this point, the landscape also includes Google’s slick new Quick Share, funneling that task into a secure, system-deep workflow spanning phones, tablets and PCs.

Why indie ideas thrive on Android’s open development model

Openness in Android incentivizes “fixing it fast.” And in open source: if someone breaks the build, then you move to materialize the lost value. Indie developers prototype, iterate and beta-validate features in the wild; OEMs and Google then standardize the winners with tighter security, performance, and accessibility. It’s a win-win: users get polished defaults and the next herd of developers moves on to new pain points. Pay attention to what’s popular today in the Play Store — tomorrow’s “native” feature is likely already hiding in plain sight.