Android Makers to Expand Update Support Guarantees

Software support for phones is no longer a sideshow. And with buyers holding onto their gadgets longer and antitrust regulators training a spotlight on durability, leading Android brands are rewriting the rules of when you can expect updates — and how long companies will promise to support your device. Here’s the current status of all the big names: where they stand now, what’s actually in store, and the fine print that still manages to trip up some shoppers.

What Google and Samsung Are Using as the New Bar

Google set a high bar with its Pixel 8 family by offering seven Android updates and seven years of security support, a continuation that applies to newer models in the lineup including the Pixel 8a, Pixel 9a, and even this year’s flagship Pixels. For the most part, Pixels are receiving day-one Android updates and monthly patches — and Google publicly states cutoff dates for each of its devices (the transparency of which is a standard competitors have yet to meet).

Samsung quickly answered. The Galaxy S24 and S25 series, as well as the most recent Fold and Flip flagship models, now get seven years’ worth of OS updates and security patches. Midrange is improving as well, and new Galaxy A-series standouts like the A16 5G join a small (but growing) group with six years of protection. In general, Samsung gives recent Galaxy S and A models four OS upgrades and five years of patches — more than many competitors’ flagships offer.

Midfield Contenders Improving Fast Among Android Brands

OnePlus has gotten relatively more ambitious at the high end. The OnePlus 13 offers four OS updates and six years of security patches, with the OnePlus 11, 12, and the foldable Open getting four updates and five years of patches. Normal-weight Nord models receive two upgrades and three years of patches, while budget-tier Nord N devices just get one upgrade and two years — a sharp divide that makes more sense than being analogy-based.

OPPO mirrors that approach. The Find X8 and its successor, the Find X9, will each receive five OS upgrades and six years of patches, while the more experimental Find N5 foldable is scheduled for a duration of four and six. Older flagships pledge four or five (three and four, respectively, depending on the generation). There, midrange Oppo Reno and K-series phones are generally due two upgrades and four years of patches; some A series devices get just a single upgrade — and in a few ultra-budget cases, none.

Nothing has over-performed. The Phone 1 and Phone 2 lineup gets three upgrades, along with four years of patches; the step-up from that, the Phone 3a, jumps to six years of patches for three upgrades, and stepping up once more to the top-end Phone 3 comes with five upgrades and seven years of security updates. In practice, not much has changed in terms of time to release for major Android versions — which is already pretty rare among smaller OEMs.

Legacy Brands with Caveats in Long-Term Software Support

Motorola’s path is upward but lumpy. Certain devices including the Edge 50 Neo, ThinkPhone 25, and Moto G75 will now guarantee five OS upgrades and five years of patches going forward. Many G-series models, however, remain capped at one upgrade and two years of patches. The company offers a public checker for support status to keep buyers from being surprised.

Sony’s premium price hasn’t always netted premium longevity. The latest flagships have previously received two OS upgrades and three years of patches — the Xperia VII promises four OS updates and six years of patches. Having a small portfolio and sky-high price tags, expectations are higher than the track record suggests.

ASUS usually pledges support for two big Android upgrades and has also increased security support from up to two years on older devices to four years on those launched in the last few years; with the Zenfone 12 Ultra, patches will be released for five years. We have seen update speed get better with each new generation, but the ultimate promise is still behind those of the leaders.

Xiaomi’s high-end is clearer-cut than its midrange. The Xiaomi 13 series guarantees three OS upgrades and four years of patches; the Xiaomi 15 raises that to four upgrades and six years of patches. Beyond the flagships, Xiaomi’s promises are all over the map, with an advertised minimum of two years of security patches.

Redmi remains a mixed bag. Some recent models, including the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, promise three OS upgrades and four years’ worth of patches, but many Redmi phones still get only one or two. Potential buyers would do well to verify model-specific details before taking long-term coverage for granted.

POCO is getting better at the top. The F7 Ultra promises four OS upgrades and six years of patches, and the Poco X6 line delivers three and four, respectively. Most other POCO phones are at the two-upgrade mark, and Xiaomi has a history of setting those policies per device.

realme finally has a trailblazer outlier, the GT7 Pro traveling with four OS upgrades. Even the bulk of its products currently sit inside the two-upgrades-and-three-years-of-security-patches window. That was a pragmatic waypoint — you could almost count on HMD’s Nokia-branded phones landing at two upgrades and two or three years of patches, which makes sense for the sort of budget devices it sells.

vivo’s investment is two-fold, drawing on the flagship X line and also what sells. The X200 Pro offers four OS upgrades and five years of patches, while the X300 series is rumored to increase that to five upgrades and seven years of patches in some regions. In other companies, the policy might be “regular security updates” with no end date in sight.

HONOR has shifted gears. Flagships in recent years — for example, the Magic 5 Pro and Magic 6 Pro — offer three OS upgrades and five years of updates. The Magic 7 Pro is expected to have seven years of software support.

Huawei’s overseas Android devices are operating ad hoc on a case-by-case basis; past 2024 phones have been shipped with Android 12 and the subsequent version is still uncertain. No Google services and ambiguous upgrade plans mean the length of life is a question mark.

There are usually one to two upgrades and about two years of patches, all depending on the cost and carrier.

ZTE is even more wishy-washy, frequently only committing its flagships to one major update and without any clear plan for patches.

Why It Matters Before You Buy an Android Smartphone

Longer support equals fewer security problems and better resale value, as well as less e-waste, for devices with an ever-lengthening replacement cycle outside the US (now close to three years in many developed markets), according to Counterpoint Research. It also helps keep devices working with new apps and wearables. But keep in mind: even when an OEM puts pressure on them, chipset vendors and carriers can still slow down the rollouts.

For comparison, Apple typically supports iPhones for six years (or more) — an unofficial standard that has forced Android manufacturers to keep up. Now there are real seven-year promises from Google and Samsung, and rivals are starting to follow suit. The trajectory is promising. Until long-term support is the norm, savvy shoppers will probably treat a phone’s update policy as seriously as its camera or battery specs — and confirm, before buying, the exact commitment for that product in that market.