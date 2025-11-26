Android Expert Shares A Bunch Of Phones You Should Buy On Black Friday

Black Friday is the precious little window of time when all of the very best Android phones plummet to prices that are downright affordable. I’ve run dozens of models through their paces this year to arrive at six I’d tell friends and family members I wanted them to buy right now. They make compromises, balancing performance, cameras, longevity, and real-world usability — not just on what looks good in a spec sheet — and many of them come with the kind of long-term software support that, according to multiple industry surveys, has become one of the top factors when purchasing a phone.

Here’s What Makes These Six Phones Stand Out

Two rules guided these picks. For one, the deal has to be truly compelling compared with the standard street price — not a cycled coupon. Second, the phone has to offer at least three years of meaningful daily value — ideally more. That means fast and trustworthy cameras, excellent battery life, crisp and power-efficient OLED panels, and update commitments of as long as seven years from brands that actually get them into customer hands when first promised. That said, here are the winners.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: a do-everything flagship pick

The S25 Ultra is the do-everything flagship, at a price that belatedly undercuts ambition. Measuring 6.9 inches of AMOLED with an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite and a versatile quad camera that leads with a 200MP primary sensor (not to mention 100x zoom), it’s all work and all play. The titanium frame, built-in S Pen, and seven years of Android updates make it a long-haul purchase. The best Black Friday price brings it down to around $950 — a $350 savings off the MSRP — and Samsung’s aggressive trade-in promos can take another $700 off for recent flagships, which could potentially get this one way below $500. If you want one phone that never blinks at big tasks, this is it.

Google Pixel 10 Pro: compact flagship with elite cameras

My daily driver. The Pixel 10 Pro sacrifices raw muscle for the thing that matters most to so many users: a pocketable size, elite cameras, and smart, unobtrusive software. The 6.3-inch display is one of the sweet spots for one-handed operation, and Google’s computational photography continues to set the bar for consistent stills. Exclusive features such as At a Glance and on-device smarts provide helpful day-to-day information, without any friction. At a Black Friday price of about $749, discounted by $250, and the promise of seven years of updates, it is the compact flagship to beat.

Google Pixel 9a: the best budget Android pick today

The best budget Android pick is the one that knows which corners to cut, and the Pixel 9a gets them right.

You get a reasonable 6.3-inch display, reliable all-day battery life, and cameras that put many midrange competitors to shame. It doesn’t have super fast charging or top-drawer silicon, but for your everyday messaging, social and maps — and photos courtesy of its 48- or 64-megapixel camera system (it’s still undecided which the UK model will get) — it feels flagship enough. At a low price of close to $399 for Black Friday, it’s a no-brainer recommendation for most people and a great gift for anyone who values excellent photos without breaking the bank.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2025: budget phone with pen input

If you’re looking for a budget device with an added dose of productivity, the Moto G Stylus 2025 punches above its price tag. The built-in stylus is a legit asset for notes and quick markups, while the bright OLED plus rapid 68W wired charging are unusual at this price. The trade-off comes in the form of less ambitious long-term software support and hardware that feels more like a tool. At under $285 for Black Friday, the value prop is there for students, creatives on a budget, or anyone who doesn’t want to give up pen input without forking out Ultra money.

Motorola Razr Ultra: the flip phone with a great cover screen

Flip phones are only as good as their cover screen, and Motorola’s 4-inch panel is the most useful in its class. You can respond to messages, run full apps, and frame selfies without opening the device, all of which has a direct impact on how often you actually open it. Materials and finish are playful too — from Alcantara to wood — while internals shouldn’t leave you feeling short-changed when this is a flagship phone. But the Black Friday price of just under $885 for a 512GB model — an epic discount at $415 off — makes the style-forward foldable into something of a practical purchase, whether or not you consider yourself an early adopter.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: foldable that doubles as a tablet

If you’re after a foldable that does double duty as a productivity tablet, the Z Fold 7 is the most well-rounded offering at the moment. Closed, it’s as if you have a regular phone; open, an 8-inch OLED and seamless multitasking make split-screen workflows commonplace. A new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy and a 200MP main camera lend flagship muscle, while Samsung’s maturing hinge and lighter chassis make the phone slimmer in your pocket than last gen. The Black Friday price of around $1,600 — a discount of $400 — as well as competitive trade-ins (up to $1,000) makes now the time to jump in.

Pro tips for saving the most on phone deals this season

Stack deals where possible. Trade-ins from manufacturers frequently account for 30–70% of MSRP, and carrier promos can amortize the rest over 24–36 months — just pay attention to the fine print around bill credits and how long you have to keep your new phone locked. Back up your old device and evaluate battery health before going to trade; a well-documented condition can go a long way. Finally, when possible, prioritize longevity: Seven years of updates could tack on two or three additional upgrade cycles to your phone, effectively amortizing that purchase — and besting a slightly cheaper phone that will be obsolete within a year or two.

Bottom line: whether you’re in the market for a meaty slab, a camera champ that’s pocket-friendly, an affordable all-rounder, or one of these brilliant foldables that will change how you use your phone, here are six Black Friday buys that any Android aficionado can get behind.