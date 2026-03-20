Android Canary Tests New Hearing Aid Controls

Google’s latest Android Canary build quietly adds two thoughtful audio controls for Bluetooth hearing aid users, aiming to stop sudden system sounds from hitting amplified ears without warning.

What the New Alert Routing Toggles Actually Do

Testers have spotted two new switches in Settings under Accessibility and then Hearing Devices on Pixel phones. One switch routes notification sounds to the phone’s speaker instead of Bluetooth-connected hearing aids, so a routine ping doesn’t fire directly into the ear. The second switch lets users mute ringtones and alerts across both the handset speaker and their hearing devices, effectively silencing nonessential interruptions.

For many people using Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) or Bluetooth LE Audio, the system treats hearing devices as the default audio sink, meaning every alert can be piped straight through the aids. These toggles put that routing under user control, a small change with outsized comfort and safety benefits.

The controls appear in the latest Canary build (labeled 2603) and, like all experimental features, they may evolve or arrive in a later stable release. For now, they’re a promising sign that Android is tightening up the day-to-day experience for assisted listening.

Why It Matters for Hearing Health and Comfort

Startling alerts are more than a nuisance when amplification is involved. Many modern hearing aids apply automatic gain and compression that can make a simple chime feel uncomfortably loud. Over time, repeated exposure to abrupt peaks can aggravate tinnitus or trigger listening fatigue. Routing or muting these sounds at the system level reduces those risks.

The need is not niche. The World Health Organization estimates that over 430 million people live with disabling hearing loss worldwide, with that figure projected to grow substantially in the coming decades. In the United States, the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders reports that about 28.8 million adults could benefit from hearing aids, while CDC surveys indicate roughly 15% of adults report some hearing difficulty. Thoughtful defaults and granular controls can improve everyday usability for a sizable population.

Hearing aid makers like Phonak, Oticon, Widex, and GN ReSound often include “impulse sound” dampening, but that processing can’t anticipate how a phone or app chooses to route alerts. Placing control in Android’s Accessibility settings ensures users can set consistent behavior across devices and apps.

Built for ASHA and Bluetooth LE Audio Compatibility

Android has supported ASHA for years, enabling low-energy, low-latency streaming to compatible hearing aids, and has been rolling out Bluetooth LE Audio with the LC3 codec across recent releases. LE Audio promises better sound at lower bitrates and more reliable multi-device connections, including emerging Auracast broadcast scenarios in public venues.

The new alert-routing options dovetail with those platform investments. As more hearing aids adopt LE Audio, consistent control over how notifications and ringtones behave becomes essential—especially as users move between calls, media, navigation prompts, and system alerts throughout the day.

Availability, Timeline, and What to Watch Next

Because the switches are in a Canary build, they could change before public rollout or land in a feature drop rather than the next major Android version. The placement may also vary by manufacturer skins, but on Google’s own devices they’re currently under Accessibility followed by Hearing Devices, appearing as separate controls for notifications and for ringtones and alarms.

If these options reach stable builds, next steps could include per-app routing for alerts, schedules that silence system sounds during sleep, and profiles that remember preferred behavior when a specific hearing device connects. Apple’s hearing device ecosystem already offers deep integration and exposure notifications for headphones; these Android moves help close the experience gap while playing to Android’s strength in flexible system settings.

For now, the message is clear: Android is paying attention to the everyday realities of hearing aid users. Giving people agency over where and how alerts play isn’t flashy, but it’s exactly the kind of accessibility upgrade that reduces friction—and could spare ears from the next too-loud chime.