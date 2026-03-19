Android Canary March Update Now Adds Redesigns And Toggles

Google’s latest Android Canary build is rolling out to testers, and it’s a substantial one. The March release, identified as build 2603, brings a wave of UI refinements, long-requested Quick Settings changes, and new privacy and multitasking tools that hint at where the platform is headed next.

What’s new in Build 2603 for Android Canary testers

Google has made system images available for Pixel 6 and newer devices, as well as the Pixel Tablet, with over-the-air updates arriving for those already enrolled in Canary. Community posts and Google’s own developer communications indicate an updated SDK is slated to follow, keeping the monthly cadence that has defined Canary since its debut last summer.

Early impressions point to a stronger visual identity across the system, including heavier use of blur effects, redesigned menus and permission sheets, and an emphasis on quick, single-tap actions. The package also debuts app-level locking and a more flexible approach to bubbles, expanding on Android’s existing conversation bubbles in a way that feels geared toward heavier multitaskers.

Granular connectivity controls return to Quick Settings

Power users have been asking for this: Wi-Fi and mobile data now appear as separate tiles in Quick Settings. Android’s move to a unified Internet panel in earlier releases simplified the surface area but frustrated users who juggle SIM data and Wi-Fi throughout the day. The split controls make it faster to toggle your data off before roaming charges kick in, or to hard-disable Wi-Fi when testing poor network behavior in apps.

It’s a small change with big impact. In enterprise and developer workflows—where precise control over network state is often mandatory—this separation cuts taps and reduces the need to dive into Settings. Expect this to be one of the most celebrated tweaks among testers.

Privacy and multitasking upgrades arrive in Canary 2603

App Lock lands as a first-party feature. You can protect any app with a PIN, password, or biometric authentication, and when it’s locked, its notifications, widgets, and shortcuts are hidden. Activation is simple: long-press the app icon and enable the lock. This brings stock Android closer to what many OEM skins have offered for years, providing an extra layer of privacy for banking apps, messaging, or anything you hand off to kids and guests.

Canary 2603 also lets you “bubble” an app by long-pressing its icon, creating a movable floating icon that sits atop other apps. Tap Manage to dismiss, or long-press the bubble to close. Android’s bubble interface started as a way to keep conversations at hand; extending it to any app suggests Google is leaning into lightweight, on-demand multitasking without the overhead of full split screen.

Visual and UX refinements polish menus and permissions

Across the system UI, blur is more pronounced, giving panels and sheets a clearer sense of depth and separating foreground actions from background content. The long-press app menu has been redesigned as well: app shortcuts are now hidden by default, focusing attention on the primary actions before exposing power-user options. Compared with recent QPR builds, this change reduces visual noise and should make it easier for less experienced users to find the basics.

The permission dialog has been refreshed with a cleaner layout and stronger hierarchy. While subtle, these dialogs are among the highest-frequency touchpoints in Android; clearer copy and spacing can move user decisions, which is why UX consistency here matters to both security and developer conversion.

Screen recording gets a quality-of-life boost. Stopping a recording now drops you onto a landing page with an instant preview, quick access to start a new capture, and one-tap options to edit in Google Photos, delete, or share. For creators, support teams, and QA testers, shaving steps off this workflow is meaningful—fewer hops means faster turnarounds when documenting bugs or producing short demos.

Installation and availability for eligible Pixel devices

Testers already in the Canary program should see the over-the-air prompt. Those flashing from scratch can grab the system images for Pixel 6 and later or the Pixel Tablet. As always with pre-release software, back up first. Canary builds are experimental and may contain regressions; moving between tracks or rolling back typically requires a full device wipe.

Why this release matters for Android app developers

An updated SDK is expected shortly, and there are several areas worth immediate testing. Verify app behavior with the new separate connectivity toggles, especially if your app responds to network state changes. Review your app shortcuts strategy given the collapsed long-press menu. Audit permission request flows against the redesigned sheets, and ensure any bubble-related experiences render correctly under the broader system-wide bubbles model.

Taken together, Canary 2603 reads like a polishing pass with a few headline features that respond directly to user feedback. If these changes hold through stabilization, they will make Android feel both more controllable and more respectful of privacy—without sacrificing the fluidity Material Design aims to deliver.