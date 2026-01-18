Android 17 Leak Shows Split Shade And Wi‑Fi Toggles Return

A new Android 17 leak suggests Google is set to fix one long-criticized control in Quick Settings while simultaneously cementing a polarizing layout decision for big-screen devices. A video shared by the Telegram tipster Mystic Leaks shows a polished split interface for Notifications and Quick Settings, alongside evidence that separate Wi‑Fi and mobile data toggles are finally returning.

A Split Shade That Big Screens May Be Stuck With

The leaked build depicts a dual-pane shade: swiping down on the left half of larger displays reveals notifications, while the right half exposes Quick Settings. The implementation mirrors what users of Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus skins already know well on tablets and foldables, but this time it appears to be a native Android approach rather than an OEM customization.

Here’s the catch: on foldables and tablets, the split may be mandatory. The leak aligns with earlier code strings spotted by Android researcher Mishaal Rahman indicating a new “Notifications & Quick Settings” menu that lets phones switch between combined and separate panels. For foldables, though, a footer message reportedly warns that the combined view is limited to the outer (cover) display, with the inner screen locked to the split. Tablets, per the leak, would also default to the split with no in‑system revert.

From a usability standpoint, the logic is sound. Large panels benefit from spatially distinct zones, reducing reach and visual clutter. It’s a design that plays well with Fitts’s law: bigger targets near the edges are easier to hit with thumbs when a device is used two‑handed. But it also imposes a new interaction model that may frustrate users who prefer the simplicity and muscle memory of a single unified shade.

The broader context matters. Analysts at firms like IDC have noted steady growth in Android large‑screen usage, with foldables moving from niche to mainstream and Android tablets representing a substantial share of shipments. As those screens proliferate, Google faces pressure to offer a layout that scales without feeling like a stretched phone UI. A mandatory split shade is one way to enforce consistency across increasingly variable form factors.

Separate Wi‑Fi And Mobile Data Toggles Poised To Return

The other half of the leak addresses one of Google’s most controversial moves since Android 12: the combined Internet tile that merged Wi‑Fi and mobile data controls. Users and administrators have long argued that the combo adds extra taps for common tasks (like briefly killing mobile data while keeping Wi‑Fi on, or quickly forcing a data reconnect), and hinders rapid troubleshooting in flaky network conditions.

Signals first emerged in recent Android 16 QPR code that Google was testing an option to split the Internet tile back into discrete Wi‑Fi and mobile data toggles. According to Mystic Leaks and corroborating code sleuthing from the custom ROM community, that split is now more than a prototype. If it ships broadly, it would satisfy demand from power users, enterprise admins, and anyone juggling roaming, metered hotspots, or rural dead zones where toggling data separately often fixes the problem faster than diving into menus.

There’s precedent here, too. Most major Android skins never abandoned separate toggles or offered an easy way to restore them, reflecting how integral they are to daily flows like tethering, battery conservation, and connection triage. Baking the split directly into Android would close a long‑standing gap between AOSP design and real‑world expectations.

Why These UI Choices Matter For Android’s Future

Together, the changes illustrate Google’s current UI philosophy: streamline what slows users down, and standardize layouts for the form factors that need it most. The return of separate connectivity toggles is a clear win for speed and clarity. The forced split shade, meanwhile, trades customizability for ergonomics and predictability on large screens.

The risk is friction at the margins. Some foldable owners prefer the cover screen and inner screen to share identical behavior to avoid context switching. Accessibility advocates may also argue for a global override. If Google pairs the split with smart affordances—clear edge targets, one‑handed reach improvements, and unambiguous gesture cues—the learning curve should be brief. If not, expect a chorus asking for a master switch.

What To Watch Next As Android 17 Nears Release

All signs point to the dual-shade layout appearing by default on tablets and inner foldable displays, with phones likely retaining the option to choose. Keep an eye on Developer Preview notes for whether Google adds an accessibility or power-user override on large screens, and whether OEMs adopt the split wholesale or layer their own toggles on top.

If the leaked build holds, Android 17 will correct a nagging control while entrenching a big-screen behavior that Google seems confident is the future. For most users, that’s a net positive—fewer taps to manage connectivity, and a cleaner, more intentional shade on expansive displays.