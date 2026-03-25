Android 17 Beta 2 Reaches OnePlus 15 And Find X9 Pro

Android 17 Beta 2 is no longer a Pixel-only affair. The pre-release build is now available for the OnePlus 15 and the OPPO Find X9 Pro, making them the first non-Pixel phones to join this round of testing. It’s a milestone that signals broader ecosystem participation, even if the builds are squarely aimed at developers and power users rather than everyday owners.

What’s New in Android 17 Beta 2 and Why It Matters

Google typically seeds new Android betas to Pixels first, then opens the door to partner devices as the cycle matures. That pattern holds here, and it matters for two reasons: it accelerates app compatibility work across different hardware, and it gives OEMs a longer runway to tune their Android 17-based skins—OxygenOS 17 for OnePlus and ColorOS 17 for OPPO—before stable releases arrive months later.

With Android powering roughly 70% of smartphones globally according to StatCounter, early partner participation helps ensure new platform changes don’t stay siloed on Google’s hardware. Developers get to validate behavior changes, permissions, media handling, and background task limits on silicon and modems that differ from the Pixel stack.

Eligible Devices and Important Carrier Caveats

The beta can be installed on unlocked variants of the OnePlus 15 and the OPPO Find X9 Pro. OnePlus explicitly excludes T-Mobile and Verizon carrier models from this build, and OPPO says carrier-tied versions of the Find X9 Pro aren’t supported either. If your device is network-branded or bootloader-locked, you’ll need to wait for official stable updates.

As usual, installation involves manual flashing steps via OEM tools. Instructions and factory images are being distributed through the companies’ developer portals and community channels, but these are not consumer-friendly OTA enrollments.

Known Issues, Limitations, and Real Installation Risks

Both OEMs flag serious instability. Users should expect screen flickering, intermittent system crashes, and inconsistent behavior in third-party apps. Google Cast is unavailable on the OnePlus build, while OPPO lists potential freezes affecting OPPO Interconnection and touch interactions.

A full data wipe is mandatory during installation, and rolling back typically requires another wipe. There’s also a nontrivial risk of bricking your phone if you deviate from the flashing steps or encounter an unexpected power or cable issue. If the device is your daily driver, don’t install this. If you proceed, back up everything and ensure your bootloader status, USB drivers, and platform tools are in good order.

While Android 17’s full feature set isn’t final, Beta 2 is designed to help developers start tightening compatibility. Practical checks include verifying app behavior with new runtime constraints, testing foreground service usage, evaluating camera and media access flows, confirming notifications and exact alarm behavior, and measuring performance regressions on vendor kernels and GPU drivers common to these devices.

Testing on non-Pixel hardware also surfaces integration issues that rarely show up on a single reference platform—modem edge cases, OEM power management nuances, and vendor-specific camera pipelines. Catching those now typically translates into fewer 1.0 hotfixes at stable launch.

When to Expect Stable Builds for OxygenOS and ColorOS

Neither OnePlus nor OPPO is signaling a near-term consumer release. The companies frame these images as developer previews, with stable OxygenOS 17 and ColorOS 17 still many months out. Historically, Google declares platform stability later in the beta cycle, after which OEMs accelerate final integration and certification with carriers.

The Bigger Picture for Upcoming Android Rollouts

Partner betas tend to appear in stages, often starting with a small set of flagship devices before expanding. In past Android cycles, brands like OPPO, OnePlus, and Xiaomi helped broaden coverage beyond Pixels earlier than others, a trend that improves app readiness across regions where these OEMs are strong.

Today’s expansion doesn’t change who should install the software—it’s still for developers who know how to recover a device if something goes sideways. But it does signal that Android 17 is entering the phase where ecosystem feedback becomes pivotal. For end users, the takeaway is simple: encouraging momentum now means a smoother, more compatible stable release later.