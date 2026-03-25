Android 17 Adopts Post-Quantum Cryptography

Android is preparing for the post-quantum era. Google confirmed that Android 17 will introduce Post-Quantum Cryptography across core security components, with the first changes landing in the upcoming beta. It’s a preemptive move against the growing risk that future quantum computers could break today’s widely used encryption.

The shift matters now because attackers can capture encrypted data today and decrypt it later once quantum capabilities improve, a tactic security researchers call “harvest now, decrypt later.” By adding quantum-resistant algorithms into Android’s foundations, Google is trying to close that window before it opens.

What Post-Quantum Cryptography Actually Means Today

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to algorithms designed to withstand attacks from quantum computers. The US National Institute of Standards and Technology has standardized new primitives such as ML-KEM (derived from CRYSTALS-Kyber) for key establishment and ML-DSA (based on Dilithium) for digital signatures, with SPHINCS+ as an alternative signature scheme. Unlike traditional RSA and elliptic-curve systems that could be undermined by Shor’s algorithm, these lattice- and hash-based approaches are engineered to resist known quantum attacks.

In practice, PQC tends to use larger keys and signatures—often several kilobytes—which has downstream implications for performance, storage, and bandwidth. That’s why most real-world deployments start in hybrid mode, pairing a classical algorithm with a PQC counterpart to ensure compatibility while testing real-world impact.

Where Android 17 Will Use PQC Across the Platform

Google’s plan touches multiple layers of the platform:

Secure boot and firmware integrity: Android’s verified boot chain relies on cryptographic signatures to ensure each stage loads only trusted code. Android 17 will add quantum-resistant signatures to harden this chain against future attacks that attempt to swap or modify low-level firmware.

Keystore and hardware-backed keys: The Android Keystore, including StrongBox and KeyMint on supported devices, is being updated so that applications and system services can use PQC-aware primitives through platform APIs. That lays the groundwork for quantum-safe key generation and storage without forcing developers to hand-roll cryptography.

Remote attestation: Android’s remote attestation and key provisioning workflows—used to prove device integrity to services like mobile banking or enterprise MDM—are migrating to PQC-compliant architectures. This reduces the risk that quantum advances could forge attestations or impersonate legitimate devices in the future.

App integrity: Google also plans quantum-safe signatures for app integrity attestations. The goal is to preserve trusted software distribution over the long term as cryptographic standards evolve.

Impact on Performance and Long-Term Compatibility

The biggest engineering challenge is size. PQC keys and signatures are bulkier, which affects boot-time verification, certificate chains, and network handshakes. Fortunately, industry testing shows the overhead is manageable. Large providers that trialed hybrid PQC in TLS reported modest handshake size increases and negligible impact on latency for most users.

Google is taking a crypto-agile approach: introduce PQC incrementally, maintain interoperability with existing systems, and keep APIs stable. From a user perspective, there should be little visible change beyond quieter, stronger security. OEMs and silicon partners will handle low-level plumbing to ensure boot and hardware-backed operations stay efficient.

Why the Post-Quantum Migration Timeline Matters

Global guidance is clear: migrate critical systems before quantum computers become practical attackers. Government roadmaps such as the NSA’s CNSA 2.0 and public-sector directives in multiple countries set milestones across the next several years. NIST’s standardization gives vendors a stable target, enabling platforms like Android to move from experiments to production rollouts.

Android is one of the largest cryptographic ecosystems on the planet, spanning billions of devices and countless app backends. Starting the PQC transition at the platform level helps ensure that long-lived data—health records, financial histories, and government IDs—remains protected well into the future.

What Developers Should Do Next to Prepare for PQC

Google says it aims to keep the transition lightweight for developers, but there are smart steps to take now:

Favor platform cryptography APIs (Keystore, KeyMint, StrongBox) over custom code so you automatically inherit PQC support.

Avoid hard-coding specific algorithms or key sizes; design for crypto agility and larger certificates.

Plan for updated app signing guidance. Expect new options for quantum-safe or hybrid signatures and test your release pipeline with bigger artifacts.

Inventory where your app relies on remote attestation or device identity and monitor vendor guidance as services introduce PQC-backed attestations.

A Measured Leap Toward Long-Term Quantum Safety

By weaving Post-Quantum Cryptography into Android 17’s boot chain, Keystore, attestation, and app integrity, Google is pushing quantum resilience from theory into everyday devices. It’s the kind of behind-the-scenes upgrade that won’t make headlines on its own—until the day it matters. Starting now gives Android a longer runway to refine performance, validate compatibility, and keep billions of users a big step ahead of the next wave of cryptographic threats.