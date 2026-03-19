Android 16 VPN Bug Still Unfixed After 7 Months

A widely reported Android 16 regression is still breaking mobile VPNs, and multiple providers say they have been waiting seven months for a fix. The issue, flagged by Proton VPN and echoed by Mullvad, TunnelBear, and WireGuard, causes VPN connections to silently fail in the background—often after a routine app update from Google Play—leaving users thinking they’re protected when they may not be.

Affected services describe a system-level network stack corruption triggered when a VPN app updates while an active tunnel is running. Restarting the app usually doesn’t help; a full reinstall does, which many users never attempt. Google has not shipped a platform patch or public workaround, and developers say official acknowledgment has been sparse since the fall.

What Users Are Seeing With Broken Android 16 VPNs

Reports from VPN vendors and user forums converge on a similar pattern: the VPN appears connected, but background traffic drops off the tunnel after the app updates through Google Play. In some cases, push notifications or background sync stall; in others, traffic bypasses the tunnel entirely until the app is reinstalled. The problem is inconsistent—some devices sail through updates, others break repeatedly—which makes diagnosis harder for support teams.

Proton VPN says it first escalated the behavior in September and noted that other providers had already filed related reports. WireGuard maintainers and Android developers discussing the bug point to a post-update handoff gone wrong: Android’s networking services may not be reattaching the TUN interface correctly after the VPN package restarts, leaving routing and DNS in a bad state.

Why This Android 16 VPN Reliability Bug Matters

VPNs on Android aren’t just for streaming or casual privacy. Many companies rely on Android’s Always-on VPN and Lockdown modes to enforce compliance for remote work. If the OS believes a VPN is up when it isn’t, sensitive data can leak or critical background jobs can fail without obvious alerts. With Android holding roughly 70% of the global smartphone market according to StatCounter estimates, even a small failure rate can affect millions of sessions.

Security researchers and digital rights groups like the Electronic Frontier Foundation have long urged platform vendors to ensure VPN reliability at the system level because users can’t easily audit what’s happening beneath the status icon. This is precisely the sort of edge case that undermines trust.

What Providers and Engineers Suspect Is Breaking VPNs

Developers point to a regression in how Android 16 juggles VpnService, ConnectivityService, and package updates. When Google Play updates a VPN app that has an active tunnel, the OS should gracefully restart services and rebind the virtual network interface. Instead, vendors say the sequence sometimes corrupts routing tables or DNS configuration until the app is fully reinstalled, suggesting stale state somewhere in the system network stack.

Mullvad and TunnelBear have independently described similar symptoms in their engineering notes to Google. WireGuard developers, who manage a low-level tunnel driver and userspace tooling, report that toggling the tunnel or rebooting the device may not clear the broken state—consistent with a deeper OS-layer issue rather than a provider-specific bug.

Google’s response so far on the Android 16 VPN bug

According to providers, early triage responses suggested nothing unusual, followed by a brief note that the matter was under investigation. Since then, there has been no public fix released in platform updates or Google Play system updates, and no formal guidance to developers beyond case-by-case tracking in internal or Issue Tracker threads.

In practical terms, that has left VPN companies fielding frustrated support requests for a problem they say they cannot fully remediate in their apps. Several providers stress that the bug leads users to blame the VPN brand when the breakage originates in Android’s networking layer.

Proton VPN, Mullvad, TunnelBear, and WireGuard have all reported related failures on phones and tablets running Android 16. The bug does not hit every device or every update cycle, which suggests device- or timing-dependent triggers. It’s unclear whether additional VPNs are affected, but any app relying on Android’s VpnService could encounter the same edge case during Play Store updates.

Workarounds you can try now to restore Android VPNs

Providers consistently recommend reinstalling the VPN app if your connection stops working after an update. Disabling automatic updates for the VPN in Google Play can also reduce the chance of silent breakage mid-session; instead, update manually when you can monitor connectivity. A full device reboot may help in some cases, but reports suggest it’s not reliable.

If you rely on an Always-on VPN, enable Lockdown mode to block traffic when the tunnel isn’t active. After every update, verify your connection with an IP leak checker and DNS test. If problems persist, reinstall the VPN app and re-check. Enterprise administrators should consider temporarily pausing auto-updates for VPN clients via their MDM until a confirmed fix lands.

The bigger picture for Android VPN reliability and trust

Android’s strength is its pace of updates through Google Play and modular system components. But this incident shows how even routine update flows can collide with critical privacy features when state management goes wrong. A robust fix likely requires changes in how Android tears down and reattaches VPN tunnels during package updates—something only Google can deliver at the platform level.

Until then, vigilance is the best defense: manually update VPN apps, verify the tunnel after updates, and use Lockdown where feasible. The sooner Google ships a platform patch and clearer guidance, the sooner users and businesses can trust that the VPN icon means what it says.