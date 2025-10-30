Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.2 Fixes Lock Screen Clock Bug

Google is releasing Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.2, a small but significant patch. The patch restores the full set of lock screen clock styles after a widespread bug with the “Wallpaper & style” choices eliminated those alternatives. It is now available to eligible Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet.

Less than a week after Beta 3.1, which included the Desktop Mode fix, Google has released a solution for all users impacted by the Desktop Mode bug.

What Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.2 fixes for lock screen users

Google fixes a bothersome regression, namely that Beta 3 users reported that the lock screen clock styles had disappeared. As a result, there was no way to alter them from the one default appearance. The customization menu maintains its normal appearance with Beta 3.2, and you can once again choose from multiple analog and digital style alternatives.

It may seem to be just a minor feature, but it has a big impact on usability: from the ability to quickly and easily read it to how widgets and notifications are arranged with it.

The release notes from Google add that other stability bugs have been fixed. While the description is vague, such releases are frequently concerned with system UI behavior tightening, reducing random crashes, and making the graphics feel less jerky in areas where they had visibly deteriorated.

Beta 3.2 is available for Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a as build BP41.250916.012, and for Pixel 7 and later and Pixel Tablet, it is designated BP41.250916.012.A1.

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a — build BP41.250916.012

Pixel 7 and later, and Pixel Tablet — build BP41.250916.012.A1

If you were already participating in the Android Beta Program, the update will be waiting for you over the air, no extra steps required.

Since this is a Quarterly Platform Release, or QPR, beta track, it’s Android tweaked for platform cleanup, bug fixing, and UI improvements on the way to the next Feature Drop for Pixel devices. QPR builds like 3.2 stabilize over the series of quick point updates, so expect a relatively rapid cadence from here.

Already on the QPR2 beta? Navigate to Settings > System > System update and pull the OTA.

New to the beta? Enroll your eligible Pixel through the Android Beta Program, and you’ll see the update shortly thereafter.

As always, back up important data, and expect a few rough edges here and there.

And there are a few UI things outstanding. Not all long-running issues have apparently been resolved: early tests indicate that a non-functional speakerphone icon sticks around on recent Pixel models, and the UI is still not 100% polished on a few fronts. Google tends to crush these problems quickly, but right now, it’s in a lot of watch lists on community boards and the public problem tracker.

Lock screen personalization is one of Android’s most apparent features. Without the clock style settings, it felt to its users as if their phone did not belong to them. Most visibly, the lost functionality is used by those who select layouts for accessibility or high-contrast glances and even change things you do not use all the time. Users’ installations can now bring back parity with past Android releases and their Pixel experience, so recovery is more than just a benefit. This one is seriously advantageous.

This release, together with the earlier Desktop Mode fix in Beta 3.1, indicates that QPR2 is approaching the stability level Google intends to implement for a public rollout. If you rely on your Pixel for daily projects, Beta 3.2 is the best place to stop in the QPR2 cycle. It addresses the most notable bug to date while keeping the platform progressing toward the next Pixel features.