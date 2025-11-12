Android 16 OxygenOS Comes to the OnePlus 13 in the US

OnePlus 13 units in the U.S. are now receiving the stable OxygenOS 16 update based on Android 16. OnePlus is shipping its stable build just days after launching the global variant. The company is serving up the build via its forums; click to access the complete guide. Image: OxygenOS/David Imel. According to early recipients of the software, it brings a redesigned interface with new AI utilities and general performance improvements under the hood. A company executive also discussed new OS features and UI changes in an interview with The Verge.

What the United States rollout includes for OnePlus 13

The update is being sent over the air for the U.S. variant with model number CPH2655, and the rollout is gradual, which is a standard procedure OnePlus employs to check stability before broader deployment. Judging by community posts, this U.S. build is a higher version than 16.0.0.210(EX01), which has been released for Indian (CPH2649) and global (CPH2653) models.

Staged rollouts typically grow over the course of days as IMEI batches are cleared. If you don’t immediately see the update, it may appear after a reboot; switching to Wi‑Fi can also help, but in general all you need is some patience as the server-side switch rolls out.

With OxygenOS 16, a visual revamp has been applied and Liquid touches reach across menus, animations, and system surfaces. The Quick Settings panel is more customizable, the home screens get finer organization tools and smarter suggestions, and auto-themed icons more accurately complement wallpapers.

The lock screen has added depth and better typography, making glanceable information easier to read. These usability tweaks might not sound like much on a daily basis, but collectively they defang the interface of some friction—particularly for power users who lean on gestures and one-handed navigation.

OnePlus is using on-device AI to present useful aspects without much rigmarole. New additions include Mind Space, a holistic-leaning experience intended to help users focus and decompress, as well as AI Portrait Glow that casts better light on human subjects for improved portraits.

Everywhere in the system you’ll now find contextual smarts cropping up in places including suggestions, media handling, and search. OnePlus doesn’t specify model sizes or power targets, but the goal is obvious—mix machine learning–accelerated improvements where they can either speed up daily use or make your photos look better, not to ship you to a different app.

Performance and visual engine changes in OxygenOS 16

Under the hood, the engine helps control the behavior of the CPU, GPU, and memory to support performance during marathon sessions and manage heat as well as battery loss.

Think adaptive scheduling and resource allocation that prioritize responsiveness when it matters most, but scale back when it does not.

The Luminous Rendering Engine aims for visual fidelity—it adds tone mapping, lighting, and extra detail to compatible apps and games.

Gamers can also expect better frame pacing in games with fewer visual anomalies, especially when paired with OxygenOS optimizations around touch latency and network settings.

To see if the update is available for your device, go to Settings > About device > OxygenOS > Update system. Major platform updates are usually several gigabytes in size, so connect to a solid Wi‑Fi connection, clear 8–10 GB of storage space, and aim for at least 50% battery before installing. Backing up photos and essential apps is still a wise safety measure.

If the device is carrier-locked, steps for certification can slightly delay the update compared to an unlocked one. OnePlus usually expands the rollout once it receives feedback that confirms stability, but you can also keep an eye on the OnePlus Community forums for official notes along with known bugs.

What this OxygenOS 16 rollout means for U.S. owners

In a crowded field of flagships, up-to-date platform updates are a difference maker. The likes of Counterpoint Research have already mentioned OnePlus as one of the faster Android OEMs for major updates, and this U.S. launch maintains that momentum in gear with rivals already active on their own Android 16 migrations.

For existing owners, OxygenOS 16 represents more than a version bump: it features practical quality-of-life tweaks and some modernized visuals, as well as a foundation of deeper AI-powered capabilities that are mindful of its upscale TDP. If you are in the U.S. and rocking a OnePlus 13, the wait seems to be finally over—keep an eye out for build CPH2655_16.0.0.213(EX01) on your unit.