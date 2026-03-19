Android 16 Bug Silently Breaks VPNs, Say Providers

Multiple VPN companies warn that a persistent Android 16 bug is silently knocking their tunnels offline, sometimes without any clear warning to users. Proton VPN, Mullvad, WireGuard, and TunnelBear say the issue surfaces after routine app updates and can leave devices unprotected or cut off from connectivity until the phone is rebooted or the VPN is reinstalled. Google has acknowledged the reports via its Issue Tracker but has not committed to a fix or timeline.

What VPN providers are seeing on affected Android 16 devices

According to developer notes from impacted apps, Android 16’s network stack can enter a bad state when a VPN is updated while it’s actively connected. In this state, the VPN app itself is blocked from reaching the internet, leaving it stuck in an endless “connecting” loop. Users may see no clear error and, depending on settings, either lose all connectivity or have non‑VPN traffic flow normally outside the tunnel.

The reports are consistent across multiple implementations: Proton VPN and Mullvad use the standard Android VpnService with a TUN interface, WireGuard uses its own kernel/user‑space driver pairing, and TunnelBear runs a similar stack. The common denominator, providers say, is Android 16’s handling of the VPN service after the app is updated via Google Play while a session is active.

Developers suspect a problem in how Android reapplies per‑app network rules after an update. When an update lands, the system briefly tears down and restarts components tied to the app’s UID. If firewall or routing rules tied to the VPN’s service are left in a stale or contradictory state, the VPN process cannot reach the network to re‑establish the tunnel—even though the user interface still shows it trying.

The failure appears intermittent. Providers describe it as rare on any single update cycle but common enough across millions of devices to create daily support tickets. Restarting the VPN app usually does nothing. A full device reboot, or uninstalling and reinstalling the app, clears the stuck rules and restores normal behavior.

Why this Android 16 VPN bug matters for privacy and safety

Android includes two critical safety features: Always‑on VPN, which attempts to keep the tunnel alive at all times, and “Block connections without VPN,” which prevents any traffic from bypassing it. The current bug undercuts both scenarios. With lockdown enabled, users can suddenly lose all connectivity and may not realize an app update triggered the block. With lockdown disabled, the VPN may fail while other apps continue sending traffic, raising the risk of unintentional exposure.

The broader impact could be significant. StatCounter estimates Android holds roughly 70% of the global mobile OS market, and survey data from firms like GlobalWebIndex suggests around 30–35% of internet users employ VPNs in some capacity. Even if the bug only hits a small fraction of sessions, the absolute number of affected users could be large.

Temporary workarounds you can try while waiting for a fix

Reboot the device immediately if your VPN gets stuck in a “connecting” state after an app update.

Manually disconnect the VPN before updating it, then reconnect after the update completes.

Consider pausing auto‑updates for your VPN app until a confirmed fix arrives, especially if you rely on always‑on or lockdown mode.

After any update, verify protection by checking your IP location within the VPN app or through a trusted checker, and confirm the VPN key icon displays in the status bar.

Providers say generic steps like force‑closing the app or clearing cache rarely help. If your device is managed by an enterprise mobility tool, coordinate with IT before changing settings like lockdown mode.

Enterprise and developer stakes for always-on VPN policies

For organizations that enforce always‑on VPN and lockdown on corporate phones, this bug can unexpectedly break access to internal resources and support zero‑trust policies. That raises operational risk and support costs, particularly for frontline or remote workers who depend on mobile connectivity.

Developers, meanwhile, are exploring app‑side mitigations: delaying service restarts right after an update, prompting users to reboot, or detecting the blocked state and automatically cycling the VPN in a controlled way. Ultimately, they say, a platform‑level fix is needed to ensure network rules are cleanly re‑applied after updates.

What Google says so far and what Android VPN users should watch

Google has acknowledged the reports on its Issue Tracker and indicated the problem has been routed to the relevant teams. No patch or timeline has been published. Because the bug triggers sporadically, providers have urged users to submit bug reports and logs when it occurs to help engineers pin down the root cause.

Watch for a platform update or security patch that explicitly references VPN service handling after app updates. Until then, treat post‑update reconnects as a high‑risk moment, keep an eye on your status icon, and verify your tunnel after every update—especially on devices using always‑on or lockdown mode.