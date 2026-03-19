Anbernic Sets RG Vita Prices And Preorders

Anbernic has finally put numbers to its PS Vita-inspired handhelds, revealing aggressive launch pricing and a short preorder window, but there’s a twist that nostalgia hunters won’t love. The RG Vita and RG Vita Pro look every bit the part, yet early testing suggests they won’t actually deliver playable PS Vita emulation—making the pitch more about retro power in a familiar shell than Vita-era gaming itself.

Pricing and preorder window announced with 72-hour deal

According to enthusiast outlet Retro Handhelds, the RG Vita will open at $99.99 for an early-bird window before settling at a $109.99 retail price. The beefier RG Vita Pro starts at $139.99 during the same initial window, then moves to a $149.99 retail price. That early pricing lasts 72 hours, a common tactic in the handheld scene that often sees first batches sell through quickly.

For buyers triangulating value, the sub-$150 bracket is unusually competitive. Devices like the Retroid Pocket 4 and certain Powkiddy models push hard here, but Anbernic’s fit-and-finish reputation and this pricing strategy make the RG Vita duo immediate contenders—if you understand what they can and can’t do.

Key specs for RG Vita and Pro models and what they mean

The standard RG Vita runs a Unisoc T618 paired with Android 12, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It features a 5.46-inch IPS HD touchscreen, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, a 5,000mAh battery, hall-effect sticks, and microSD expansion up to 2TB. This silicon class has shown solid results in prior handhelds: excellent for 8/16-bit consoles, PlayStation, PSP at high resolution, Nintendo DS, and Dreamcast—while dabbling in select GameCube and PS2 titles at conservative settings.

The RG Vita Pro upgrades to a Rockchip RK3576, 4GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a sharper 5.5-inch IPS FHD panel. Crucially, it dual-boots Android 14 and a 64-bit Linux environment, giving tinkerers two distinct software stacks. Expect smoother PS2 and GameCube attempts than on the T618, plus better UI responsiveness, faster network streaming, and a cleaner high-DPI presentation for PSP and RetroArch cores.

Battery life will vary, but based on similar chipsets and capacities, users can typically expect several hours of PSP and 16-bit play, with heavier 3D emulation drawing down faster. Hall-effect joysticks and Anbernic’s mature D-pad design continue to be strong selling points for fighting games and precision platformers, as long highlighted by reviewers like Retro Game Corps.

The Catch: Vita Look Without Vita Emulation

Here’s the sticking point: despite the Vita-inspired silhouette, neither model is a practical PS Vita emulator. The open-source Vita3K project is progressing, but on Android it still struggles with performance, driver quirks, and compatibility on mobile GPUs. Content creators who have handled early units, including ETA Prime and others, consistently caution that buyers should not expect a playable Vita library on these chips right now.

That mismatch matters. The exterior evokes Sony’s classic handheld, but the real strength lies in robust classic-console emulation and streaming. The Pro’s Wi-Fi 6 makes game streaming via Moonlight or Steam Link more reliable, and Linux dual-boot enables low-latency retro setups with fine-grained control over cores and front-ends. Think SNES with run-ahead, CRT shaders on PS1, PSP at high internal scaling, and selective PS2/GameCube wins—rather than Uncharted or Persona-level Vita titles.

How Anbernic’s RG Vita models stack up against rivals

In raw power, these systems sit below performance-centric handhelds like the Ayn Odin 2 or x86 portables such as Steam Deck and ROG Ally, which can brute-force newer consoles and run PC games natively—but at several times the price. Versus direct competitors, Anbernic’s early-bird tags are eye-catching, and the Pro’s Linux option could attract the same community energy that buoyed devices running ArkOS and JelOS on earlier Rockchip platforms.

For buyers deciding between the two, a simple rule of thumb applies: the RG Vita is the bargain retro machine with strong PSP and Dreamcast chops, while the RG Vita Pro is the tweaker’s pick, trading a modest upcharge for notably better headroom, a sharper display, and a dual-boot playground.

Bottom line before you preorder the RG Vita or Vita Pro

The RG Vita family finally has clear pricing and a narrow preorder window with 72-hour launch discounts. If you want a well-built handheld for classic systems, these prices hit a sweet spot. If you’re chasing PS Vita emulation, though, temper expectations—the software scene on Android just isn’t there yet. The smarter angle is to treat these as versatile retro-and-streaming portables dressed in Vita clothing, with the Pro model offering the extra muscle and flexibility enthusiasts typically grow into.