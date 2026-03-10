Anbernic reveals full RG Vita and RG Vita Pro specifications

ANBERNIC has pulled back the curtain on its RG Vita series, publishing the full specifications for two handhelds that mirror the PlayStation Vita’s ergonomics while targeting modern Android and Linux emulation. The company’s own video walkthrough confirms earlier leaks and sets clear expectations: the RG Vita is the value play, while the RG Vita Pro offers a sharper screen, faster wireless, and a beefier graphics subsystem—though the CPU story is more nuanced than it first appears.

RG Vita and RG Vita Pro specifications at a glance

The standard RG Vita features a 5.46-inch 720p IPS display, a Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage with microSD expansion up to 2TB, Bluetooth 5, Wi‑Fi 5, and Android 12. Charging is rated at 10W, and the build includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 5,000mAh battery.

The RG Vita Pro steps up to a 5.5-inch 1080p IPS display, Rockchip’s RK3576 platform, 4GB of RAM, the same 64GB base storage with microSD expansion, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi‑Fi 6, and user-selectable Android 14 or Linux. It supports 18W charging, keeping the same 5,000mAh capacity. ANBERNIC also advertises onboard AI features, such as translation and image generation, on both models.

CPU and GPU trade-offs could split performance wins

On paper, the Pro looks unequivocally stronger. The RK3576 typically pairs a Mali‑G52 MP4 GPU, effectively doubling shader cores over the Tiger T618’s Mali‑G52 MP2. That should translate to higher GPU throughput, which helps with systems and frontends that lean on graphics workloads, high internal resolutions, and post‑processing shaders.

The CPU picture is more complicated. The Tiger T618 is well known in handheld circles for its 2× Cortex‑A75 and 6× Cortex‑A55 configuration, a setup that often delivers snappy single‑threaded performance for emulators that don’t scale perfectly across many cores. By contrast, community documentation around the RK3576 points to four “big” cores based on an older Arm generation, offering more parallel muscle but not necessarily higher per‑core punch. In practice, that means multi‑threaded emulators—think PS2 or certain Sega Saturn cores—could favor the Pro, while emulators with heavier single‑thread demands might still run surprisingly well, or even better in some titles, on the standard RG Vita.

Real‑world tests from established reviewers have historically shown Tiger T618 devices handling PSP at high resolutions, many Dreamcast titles smoothly, and selective PS2 and GameCube games at native or near‑native settings, depending on the emulator. Expect the Pro’s extra GPU headroom and additional big cores to raise the ceiling in these same tiers—especially under Linux, where lightweight frontends and mature drivers can reduce overhead—but edge cases will remain emulator‑dependent.

Displays, controls, and connectivity across both models

Both units channel the Vita’s hand feel, with offset analog sticks, dual shoulder pairs, and a wide body that appeals to players who find smaller clamshells cramped. The Pro’s 1080p panel will make 2D art and UI assets pop, while the 720p screen on the base model has a practical advantage for emulation: lower native resolution can reduce scaling overhead, sometimes producing steadier performance in CPU‑limited workloads.

Connectivity tracks their positioning. The RG Vita’s Bluetooth 5 and Wi‑Fi 5 are plenty for controller pairing, streaming from a local PC, and cloud services. The Pro’s Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi‑Fi 6 offer better stability and latency in busy households. Both include a 3.5mm jack—a welcome nod for latency‑sensitive rhythm and fighting games—and microSD support that tops out at 2TB, which covers full libraries for most classic systems.

Battery life will hinge on workload. With 5,000mAh shared across the line, similar T618 handhelds have routinely posted several hours of mixed emulation and streaming, and faster charging on the Pro should minimize downtime. Expect 18W to make a noticeable difference during quick top‑ups between sessions.

Software options and emulation targets on Android and Linux

Operating system choice is a quiet headline. Android remains the most turnkey option thanks to polished apps like Dolphin, PPSSPP, and streaming clients. Linux on the Pro caters to enthusiasts who prefer a console‑like frontend such as RetroArch with minimal background services—often translating to lower input latency and tighter frame pacing on midrange silicon.

Notably, ANBERNIC’s spec sheet does not list native PlayStation Vita emulation as a target. That omission tracks with the current state of Vita3K, which, while impressive on PCs, is still early on mobile hardware. For now, players should think of these devices as Vita‑styled machines aimed at the usual emulation ladder from 8‑bit through PSP, with selective success into PS2 and GameCube/Wii depending on the title and configuration.

Pricing and availability outlook for RG Vita and Vita Pro

ANBERNIC has not announced pricing or a ship window. Given the components and the brand’s recent portfolio, industry watchers expect the RG Vita to compete in the budget tier, with the Pro slotted modestly higher for its 1080p panel, faster wireless, and upgraded GPU. If past launches are any guide, early community testing from channels like Retro Game Corps and ETA Prime should quickly clarify where each model lands across PS2, GameCube, and demanding 2D cores once retail units are in hand.

For buyers choosing between the two, the calculus is straightforward: pick the RG Vita Pro if you want the most headroom for higher‑end systems and value Linux support; choose the standard RG Vita if you favor price efficiency and emulators that benefit from newer per‑core CPU performance. Either way, the Vita form factor is back in the spotlight—with specs to match today’s emulation scene.