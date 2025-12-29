AMD Keynote Live Streaming at CES 2026: How to Watch

AMD’s keynote at CES is a headline event in the annual tech calendar, and this year is no exception. Whether you’re a PC enthusiast keeping track of Ryzen and Radeon updates or an IT leader checking out data center and AI roadmaps, you can catch the presentation in its entirety for free through official livestreams. This is how you can tune in reliably, on any screen, with the best quality and minimal hassle.

How to Watch the AMD CES Keynote Live Online

The easiest way is through AMD’s official YouTube livestream. Search within AMD’s verified channel, check for the keynote premiere, and hit Set Reminder to be notified when the show kicks off. YouTube automatically localizes the start time for your area, so there’s no need to convert time zones.

The keynote is also available on the CES digital venue run by the Consumer Technology Association, as well as AMD’s newsroom and social channels (likely embedding the same official feed). If you want some pre-show analysis, some tech outlets are likely to hold live panels, then hand over to the official stream at showtime.

Official Live Streams and Reputable Sources

Only use trusted sources to prevent mirror streams with incorrect titles. On YouTube, find the blue verification check on AMD’s channel and ensure the stream title and thumbnail align with authenticated branding. You can trust AMD’s newsroom or the CES site if you seek an unadorned link surfaced by the organizers themselves.

Assume the main feed to be 1080p with adaptive bitrate out of the box. If your connection and machine can handle it, manually crank up the resolution for sharper slides and live demos on stage. Keep a second tab with the feed open, and switch between the official CES or AMD embed if one of them runs into local congestion.

Watch on TVs, Phones, Laptops, and Game Consoles

On a television, launch the YouTube app on a smart TV or streaming stick and use its search feature to locate AMD’s channel. Alternatively, play from your phone with Chromecast built-in or AirPlay from your iOS/macOS device. Game consoles with YouTube apps are a solid fallback.

From a smartphone or tablet, use the YouTube app or a browser that supports hardware acceleration. For multitasking, split-screen the stream along with a notes app or social feed to record real-time reactions from analysts and partners.

Accessibility and language options for viewers

Auto-captions on YouTube are usually turned on, and polished captions may be added to the final video after the live event by AMD. Click the player settings icon and then click Subtitles/CC in the player controls. For lower-bandwidth viewers, feel free to drop it down to 480p or even 360p for an undisturbed, audio-first experience whilst leaving captions on.

For anyone who requires sign language interpretation or other translations beyond auto-captions, refer back to AMD’s newsroom and CES resources after the keynote—companies often share localized replays or transcriptions that are targeted at media and enterprises.

What you can expect from the AMD CES keynote talk

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su kicks off CES messaging with a blend of client computing, graphics, and data center news set against lofty AI messaging.

In recent cycles, AMD has turned the spotlight on training and inference accelerators, high-efficiency laptop silicon that will now boast an on-device AI engine, and platform partnerships from cloud to edge. OpenAI teaming up with AMD on AI infrastructure is why this stage matters for developers and enterprises considering compute investments.

CES has historically been AMD’s venue for previewing consumer CPUs and GPUs, introducing products with the aim of lining up deeper architectural briefings for press and developers at later dates. Anticipate demos that demonstrate in-life gains within creator workflows, gaming performance, and enterprise AI workloads, too—alongside a push around energy efficiency and total cost of ownership; these are crucial metrics for gamers just as much as the data center operator.

Missed it? Catch the replay and highlights

If you’re unable to watch it live, full replays of the keynote usually show up on AMD’s YouTube page shortly after the broadcast ends. AMD’s newsroom generally offers a press kit with product overviews, spec sheets, and high-res images, and third-party analysts provide early benchmarks and feature breakdowns.

For a TL;DR, skip around the official highlight reel and chaptered timestamps on the replay to jump straight to CPU, GPU, AI accelerator, and partner announcement chunks without scrubbing.

Pro tips for a smooth, reliable CES keynote stream

Set a reminder on the official YouTube premiere—get there early to grab your spot as concurrency ramps.

Turn off background downloads.

Switch to a wired connection if you can.

Cap your player at 1080p if your Wi‑Fi is clogged.

If you’re live-tweeting or taking notes, keep the stream on one device and your note‑taking document(s) on another to cut down stutters.

Lastly, keep in mind that CES keynotes spawn quick follow-up content. Look for deep-dive sessions, partner briefings, and third-party validations from players such as the Consumer Technology Association; research firms that monitor market trends around CPUs and GPUs; and industry publications that do independent testing. Those sources will accompany the context and performance data that is added to the headlining claims spouted from the stage.