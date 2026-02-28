AMD FSR 4.1 Leak Boosts Performance Mode Quality

A leaked AMD FSR 4.1 DLL is making waves among early testers, with side-by-side captures showing markedly cleaner imagery in Performance and Ultra Performance presets. Community posts indicate crisper foliage, less shimmer on thin geometry, and better reconstruction of fine textures at 1080p and 1440p—precisely where aggressive upscaling has traditionally struggled. If these results hold in official releases, FSR 4.1 could materially narrow the gap with Nvidia’s latest DLSS updates.

What Early Testing Reveals About FSR 4.1 Image Quality

The FSR 4.1 DLL, shared by a well-known Guru3D forum contributor known as The Creator and highlighted by TechSpot reporting, has been swapped into several titles for quick A/B checks. In Monster Hunter Wilds, Cyberpunk 2077, The Last of Us Part II, and Stellar Blade, testers report more resolved subpixel detail—think tree branches, hair, fences, and power lines—alongside reduced moiré and flicker during motion. In some captures, Ultra Performance appears closer to the prior generation’s Quality preset than expected, a notable leap for players seeking more FPS without a severe clarity trade-off.

Although the DLL is unofficial and may not reflect final code, the improvements look consistent with an upscaler that’s better at temporal accumulation and motion-vector weighting. The net effect: fewer crawling edges in camera pans, a tighter resolve on specular detail, and less of the “Vaseline” look that can plague low-quality presets. Importantly, the gains look largest at 1080p—where the pixel budget is tightest—then still meaningful at 1440p.

Why Performance Mode Matters for Most PC Gamers

The lion’s share of PC gamers still play below 4K. Steam’s Hardware Survey routinely shows a majority using 1080p displays, with a fast-growing slice at 1440p. That reality prioritizes algorithms that can extract clean images from small input buffers. Performance and Ultra Performance presets are the hardest test for any upscaler; pulling more detail out of fewer native pixels is where artifacts typically bloom. That’s why a visible step forward here is more consequential than incremental polish at 4K.

Better low-res reconstruction also translates to broader hardware headroom. If FSR 4.1 can hold image integrity while pushing higher frame rates, midrange GPUs—and even older high-end cards—stand to benefit the most in demanding open-world titles or heavy ray-traced scenes.

FSR 4.1 Versus DLSS in Lower-Quality Presets

Nvidia’s latest DLSS builds have set a high bar for stability and detail retention, particularly under rapid motion and in dense geometry. Historically, FSR has been competitive at its Quality and Balanced presets but lagged in lower-quality modes where aliasing and temporal instability creep in. Early FSR 4.1 captures suggest AMD is closing that specific gap, with fewer edge breakups and cleaner foliage masks—areas where DLSS has enjoyed an advantage.

To be clear, apples-to-apples judgment requires controlled testing across multiple engines, motion profiles, and post-processing stacks. But if FSR 4.1’s Performance preset consistently delivers near-Quality-tier readability, that’s a real competitive shift. It also aligns with AMD’s broader aim for vendor-agnostic upscaling that runs across a wide swath of games; AMD has previously cited hundreds of shipped and announced titles with FSR support, and better low-preset behavior should accelerate adoption.

Hardware Support and Community Friction Concerns

There’s a catch: testers report that the leaked FSR 4.1 build behaves best on Radeon RX 9000-series GPUs. Some users have forced it onto RX 7000 boards with mixed results—crashes or inconsistent performance—suggesting internal optimizations tied to newer architectures. That’s sparked frustration, as many Radeon owners expected AMD’s open, cross-generational ethos to apply to the latest algorithmic gains.

Context matters. Nvidia’s frame generation remains restricted to newer GPUs, but its DLSS Super Resolution works on RTX 2000 and up, keeping older cards in the game. If FSR 4.1’s marquee improvements remain limited to RX 9000 at launch, AMD will face pressure to broaden support quickly or risk ceding goodwill among RDNA 3 users.

What to Watch Next as AMD Prepares Official Release

Three questions will define FSR 4.1’s real-world impact once AMD releases official bits and documentation:

Stability across engines

Artifact behavior in edge cases

Developer tooling

Edge cases include:

Fast-moving alpha textures (foliage in wind)

Disocclusion in complex scenes (crowds, rain, particle effects)

Fine text or UI elements

If the new build tames shimmer without over-blurring and avoids ghost trails around moving objects, it will mark a substantive step forward.

Developers will also watch CPU overhead and ease of integration. Cleaner presets are only useful if they keep frame pacing tight and can be dropped into existing FSR 2/3 pipelines without reauthoring content. Given FSR’s broad presence and AMD’s engagement with major studios, expect rapid trials once the SDK lands.

Bottom line: the FSR 4.1 leak hints at exactly the improvements players care about—sharper reconstruction and steadier motion in the toughest modes. If AMD can deliver those gains broadly and across more GPUs, the upscaling choice in many PC games could become a true toss-up again rather than a default.