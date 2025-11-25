Amazon to Repeat Cyber Monday Sale in 2025

Yes, Amazon participates in Cyber Monday — and it treats the shopping holiday as an extended event that starts the Monday after Thanksgiving. If you are a regular Amazon holiday shopper, then prepare for an early start, rolling Lightning Deals, and aggressive discounts on headline categories that run straight through to Cyber Week.

What Cyber Monday Means on Amazon for Shoppers

(The term Cyber Monday was coined by the National Retail Federation to describe the increase in online shopping after the long weekend, and Amazon has been a key driver of that transition.) Adobe Analytics has by far (well, well over it) identified Cyber Monday as the biggest day for online shopping in the U.S., totaling some $12 billion-plus in recent seasons, and Amazon’s size means it is one of the top destinations for those dollars.

The event is less an Amazon one-day splash and more a timed compression: early deals, weekend doorbusters, Monday finales. That cadence is important when it comes to inventory, especially for high-rated tech and Amazon-made devices that can sell tens of thousands of units within the hour.

When the Sale Begins and Ends on Amazon in 2025

Though Cyber Monday officially falls on the first business day after the weekend, Amazon usually switches it on before that. Look for promotional language in the days preceding the holiday, “Cyber” banners running throughout the weekend, and a climax to the main event on Monday night. Lots of Lightning Deals start in waves, being released every few minutes in limited amounts that sell out fast.

Many of the discounts are available to everyone, but some doorbusters and fast shipping offers may be reserved for Prime members. Keep an eye out for invite-only deals on popular products, something Amazon has employed to mitigate bot rushes and spread inventory more equitably.

What to Watch for in Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals

Based on recent seasons, Amazon is likely to go big in categories where it can offer depth and volume. Look for big markdowns on Amazon devices (Fire TV, Echo, Kindle, Ring, Blink), mainstream headphones and earbuds, smart-home gear and laptops/memory/storage; small kitchen appliances; gaming accessories; and seasonal decor.

Here’s the kind of difference we’re talking: Amazon-branded hardware consistently falls into that 40–60% off realm, TV deals for major brands can be expected to fall in the 20–35% range with some out-of-nowhere mind-blowers, and laptops tend to hang around somewhere between 15–30%, depending on how good or garbage each one is, median-wise.

Apple hardware almost never goes rock-bottom, but associated gear like AirPods and iPads are often momentarily at rare lows. But every once in a while, you’ll see bonus credits tied to certain gift cards or digital services for sale, and they tend to sell out silently.

Don’t overlook the “Amazon Warehouse” and “Renewed” listings for even more savings on open-box and refurbished units, particularly monitors, vacuums, and smart-home kits. Many of these come with warranties and free returns, but the stock is sparse and fluid.

Amazon Black Friday or Cyber Monday: Which Is Best?

The best day is a function of what you are looking for. Traditionally, TV offers hit a crescendo closer to Black Friday and are available across more models and with doorbuster prices lower than the likes of what we’ll see on Monday — deals that could evaporate before then. Laptops, parts, and software subscriptions are in contrast to decline as Cyber Monday nears — manufacturers tend to stack rebate incentives and purge inventory.

Adobe’s holiday price tracking has revealed some variation in depth of discount by category throughout the weekend — TVs and major appliances tending to lean earlier, computers and small electronics skewing later. If you’re team streaming or smart-home, you will also see a reasonable amount of parity between both the events; generally speaking, the difference is stock, not price.

How to Prep for Amazon Cyber Monday Deals and Savings

Star product pages now in the Amazon app to set up price alerts.

Build a wish list of items ahead of time to monitor for discounts during the sale, and star those products before the weekend arrives.

Follow brand stores to get early notice of drops, and be sure to join waitlists on Lightning Deals — there are cancellations.

Clip coupons on product pages beforehand; those are stackable at checkout and easy to overlook.

Prime can assist with quick delivery windows and certain member-exclusive promos.

Trade-in credits are available for Amazon devices and select electronics, chipping additional dollars off at checkout.

If you like predictable budgeting, Amazon has partnered with a Buy Now Pay Later provider to offer installment options at checkout — handy for bigger sticker-price tech items.

Tap into price-history tools to sanity-check “was” prices, especially on listings from third parties.

Compare new vs. Renewed with the same specs; the latter can save you another 10–30% with much less risk if returns continue to be free.

Here’s a Shipping and Returns Reality Check

Churn is fast during Cyber Week. If you’re shopping for hot items — the cool headphones, the budget TV, our top robot vacuum — buy when you see an all-time-low price, not after you check every item off your virtual list. Amazon usually lengthens its holiday return window in this season, so it’s safe to lock up a deal and decide later.

Delivery times differ by region, and some items flip to “out of stock” midway through checkout. It’s less stressful for those last-minute replacements, as you do not need to spend more money away from your known seller.

Bottom Line: How to Make the Most of Amazon Cyber Monday

Amazon, of course, does Cyber Monday, and the 2025 version will reflect a full-court weekend press with early weekend pricing, but no doubt a bit of a surprise crescendo on Monday. And try to hit the sales early for TVs and hot doorbusters, go after Monday for laptops and software, then use coupons, trade-ins, and Warehouse deals to stack additional discounts. With Cyber Week set to bring in record online spending, speed and preparation are your greatest allies.