Amazon Slashes 40% Off LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant

Amazon has one of the best LEGO deals we’ve seen this season, discounting its price on a LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant set to select-a-size levels: $35.99 for the 40 percent off deal, or nearly $60 at list price normally.

If you’ve been lusting after a fun display piece with real gamer cred, this is the time to seize the day.

The discount is a solid price cut from the usual street price of this fan-favorite build and drops it down to no-brainer levels for holiday giving (for yourself or that other person). Inventory and pricing can change quickly on popular LEGO sets, so if the price is right for you right now, don’t wait on pulling the trigger.

Why This LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant Deal Stands Out

At $35.99, you’re paying about 6.7 cents per piece for a 540-piece set — a fantastic value in the hobbyist market, where anything under 8–10 cents per piece is generally considered to be great value indeed. The 40 percent discount also beats what many retailers have charged recently for the same model, and steep discounts on Nintendo-crossover sets tend not to stick around.

LEGO has continued to be a top performer in toys during the key shopping weeks; industry trackers like Circana have consistently ranked LEGO among the leaders in U.S. retail toy sales. This is less common for a display-first, adult-appeal set than something being discounted in a flash sale on core play themes, which is why people are paying attention.

What You Get in the Box with the Piranha Plant Set

This is the LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant set (71426) — a totable version of the classic chomper in its green “warp pipe” planter.

The head, mouth, stalk, and leaves are all posable — so you can dial in just the right chomp angle to suit your shelf or desk.

The completed model is over 9 inches tall and about 4.5 inches wide and 6.5 inches deep — a design as suitable for a bookshelf as it is for an actual display. LEGO also adds coin tiles as a cute nod to in-game trophies, but there are no electronics or interactive parts.

Attention! This is an exclusively self-contained display, suitable for 18+. You don’t need any of its electronic Starter Course characters to play (and there’s no reliance on an app). It’s an easy, trance-y build with clean instructions and a strong end pose.

Who This LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant Is For

Mario fans, Nintendo nostalgists, and adult LEGO collectors will find the most joy here. That makes it a desk-friendly piece, the sort that telegraphs your fandom without shouting, and it will slot very nicely alongside the larger LEGO Botanical Collection should you be into the whole “plants that never wilt” vibe.

The build complexity is in the sweet spot: interesting and engaging but not overwhelming. You can expect to spend about 1.5–3 hours (based on customer reports), depending on your experience. And if you’re getting a gift for a gamer who hasn’t built with LEGO in years, this gives them an accessible reentry point without having to keep track of dozens of miniature figures or gigantic display space.

How It Compares to Other LEGO Super Mario Builds

Where many LEGO Super Mario sets are about interactive course play and use a Starter Course as the key to unlocking sound and scoring features, this is pure display. That makes it an easier buy than play-centric sets, and a better desk decoration option than the smaller character packs.

In dollar terms, the asking price is a better deal than per-piece math on many licensed builds. Bigger showpiece sets like the LEGO Question Mark Block and the Mighty Bowser require far more money — and shelf real estate. The Piranha Plant provides a nostalgia experience at a fraction of the price.

Before You Check Out: Helpful Tips for Buying

Make sure you’re buying from or fulfilled by Amazon to secure timely shipping and returns. Prime members normally receive expedited delivery, helpful for last-minute gifting. And keep a lookout for dramatic price shifts on hot items; checking back if a price rises is often worth it, as deal prices at Amazon do tend to cycle.

If you track LEGO deals, this is one of the stronger broadly available prices for 71426 at 40% off. The LEGO Group’s annual reports feature steady demand for display sets aimed at adults, so eye-catching markdowns like these have short shelf lives.

Bottom Line: A Strong Buy at This Discount

At 40% off, the LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant is a simple recommendation for collectors and gift-givers alike. What you get is a posable, display-ready icon that’s incredibly affordable on a price-per-piece scale, without needing a smart device or an intro set, and it’s fun without being overly long. If you’ve been eyeing it, now’s the moment to get it.