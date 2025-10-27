Amazon Slashes $200 Off M4 MacBook Air In All Colors

If you want the fully loaded 13-inch M4 MacBook Air with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD, that’s yours for $999, which is $200 off and brings this upgraded configuration down to a sub-$1,000 price across all colors at Amazon.

The 17% off is the best price we’ve seen to date for most finishes. It also undercuts today’s typical street price on the same spec elsewhere.

And for any prospective buyers who’ve been holding off for a decent price cut, this is the rare deal that’s good enough to land in the sweet spot of performance, storage, and longevity without also reaching MacBook Pro territory.

What the deal includes: M4 Air with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD

The featured configuration sports Apple’s M4 chip with 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD. Usually $1,199, it’s now selling for $999 in Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Space Gray. Put another way, you’re paying the standard base-model price to double up on storage and future-proof that memory allotment a bit.

If you’ve been looking at the base 8GB/256GB model, this sale will be the better purchase for most people. The extra RAM is useful for dozens of open tabs, photo libraries, and everyday multitasking — the larger SSD helps keep performance snappy as it fills up, something reviewers like to point out when comparing Apple’s entry and mid-tier configurations.

What makes this Air special: battery life, displays and design

The M4 MacBook Air has all the qualities that have turned the Air line into such a crowd-favorite ultraportable: it’s fanless and silent, with long-lasting battery life and a portable 13-inch footprint perfectly suited to be slung into any bag. Apple’s own specs promise all-day endurance, and in actual use that usually means a full workday of documents, calls, and streaming without scrambling for a charger.

Mostly, the new Air adds open-lid support for a couple of external displays — so you can drive a two-monitor setup and still use the laptop’s own screen. Also, the 12MP FaceTime camera is vastly improved, which is always helpful for calls and classrooms; the keyboard/trackpad combination continues to rank as one of the best in class, according to those who do long-term testing on laptops across our industry.

Performance: The M4 handles all this with ease — office apps, coding, Lightroom photo edits, and light 4K video work. For heavier-duty workloads like multi-cam 4K timelines or Blender renders, a MacBook Pro still works right now — but the Air’s efficiency-to-speed ratio is exactly what most people want.

How the price compares with prior lows and competitors

Price trackers such as Keepa and Camelcamelcamel indicate that, with this $999 sticker, the floor we’ve seen for the 16GB/512GB M4 Air is comparable, including sales cycles that appear to be relatively short-lived and color-based. You hardly ever see every color available at the same low price, and it’s even rarer that the upgraded configuration drops below four figures.

The 17% reduction also brings it more in line with Windows ultrabooks in the $900–$1,100 range. And while some competitors offer nearly comparable amounts of RAM and storage, the Air’s battery longevity, consistent build quality, and resale value can often swing total cost of ownership in Apple’s favor — the latter point being one that buyer surveys from consumer advocacy groups commonly reinforce.

Who should take advantage of this deal and why it fits

Students, commuters, and home-office workers will probably get the biggest benefit: instant-on performance, long battery life for back-to-back classes or meetings, and enough headroom to keep this machine feeling fast for years. These creators, many of whom also work in photo, podcast, or short-form video, will appreciate that the 16GB/512GB spec hits as strong a baseline as possible without becoming egregious.

If you’ve been on the fence about opting for the base Air or a Pro, this price cements that the Air is an easy choice unless your workflows require consistent pro-grade performance or bespoke ports. The M4 Air is the well-rounded pick, being just right for everyday productivity and creative pursuits on the side.

Buying tips before you add to cart and finalize checkout

Confirm at checkout that the $999 price applies to the color you select, since colors tend to come in and out of popularity. Make absolutely sure the seller is Amazon itself for the cleanest return and warranty experience, and think about adding Apple’s extended warranty, called AppleCare (if you plan to keep the laptop beyond its standard coverage).

At this level, deals are known to move fast. If that fits the bill for you, then 16GB of memory with 512GB of storage and a $200 discount is one of the strongest Air deals currently on offer.