Amazon slashes 100-inch TV prices on Hisense and Sony

It’s the movie (or game or show) theater that comes to you, and if a wall-consuming screen is what you longed for, Amazon’s newest 100-inch TV markdowns hit that intersection of larger-than-life and price-per-inch with panache.

Hisense 100-inch models are near the lowest prices we’ve seen all year, and Sony’s 98-inch Bravia brings you almost-100 inches of immersion with premium processing at a rare discount.

These are not merely big panels. You’re reading this because you want Mini-LED (or QLED-caliber) hardware with high refresh rates, modern HDMI 2.1 gaming features, and robust smart platforms. Here are the most powerful of those offers, each with a quick look at who they work out best for.

Best Amazon 100-Inch TV Deals and Notable Sales

Hisense 100-inch Class QD6 Series : about $1,299.99 for a savings of $700. This is the best value for an on-ramp to a true 100-inch screen with QLED color, Dolby Vision support, and Fire TV built in.

: about $1,299.99 for a savings of $700. This is the best value for an on-ramp to a true 100-inch screen with QLED color, Dolby Vision support, and Fire TV built in. Hisense 100-inch U7 Mini-LED ULED : $2,197.99 after a $1,300 discount. You’ll get Mini-LED backlighting, improved motion handling, and an anti-reflection panel that works well in bright rooms.

: $2,197.99 after a $1,300 discount. You’ll get Mini-LED backlighting, improved motion handling, and an anti-reflection panel that works well in bright rooms. Sony Bravia 5 98-inch Mini-LED: about $3,998, with approximately $1,002 off. Though it’s a whisker below 100 inches, Sony’s processing and Google TV ecosystem make it the higher-end “cinema night” choice.

Note: Pricing on Amazon tends to change at the drop of a hat, so this info could be old by the time you read it. Thinking of adding to cart? Please see the final price in cart for tax and any additional fees.

Hisense QD6 100-Inch Value Pick for Big Screens

The QD6 gives you a gigantic screen for the least amount of money, and it’s stronger than entry-level. Look forward to quantum dot color, Dolby Vision HDR, and a Game Mode Pro with the ability to handle high refresh-rate games when you’re playing for silky-smooth motion. Fire TV makes streaming easy—simply plug in and start streaming in minutes using Alexa voice control, and browse popular sites such as YouTube, Facebook, and Reddit.

Why it’s good: at about $13 an inch, you can’t beat its price-to-performance ratio. It’s perfect for family rooms, casual sports fans, and movie nights when size is more important than bells and whistles.

Hisense U7 100-Inch Pick for Sports and Bright Rooms

Moving up to the U7 gets you Mini-LED backlighting for higher peak brightness and better contrast control. Hisense’s ULED tuning enhances color volume, while motion processing (including VRR and ALLM over HDMI 2.1) works to reduce blur during fast play and keeps input lag low for console gaming.

It packs in an anti-reflective panel, Dolby Atmos passthrough, and picture presets such as Filmmaker Mode. If daytime sports and wide seating are your reality, the U7’s extra kick and glare control are worth paying extra for.

Sony Bravia 5 98-Inch Premium Home Theater Choice

While it may be somewhat smaller on paper, the Sony Bravia 98-inch makes up for its second-smallest size by way of fine-tuned Mini-LED control and Sony’s top-tier processing, driven by AI to help sharpen detail, contrast, and motion. It offers broad app support and easy voice search; Sony’s Google TV with Google Assistant meets your needs with voice search, bringing up favorite apps, plus Sony Pictures Core (IMAX Enhanced titles included for movie lovers).

If priority No. 1 is upscaling broadcast and older 1080p sources; skin tones that actually look natural—not green or orange; or having better motion processing for movies than the competition, this is the “treat yourself” option while it’s hundreds under list.

What to Consider Before You Buy a 100-Inch TV

Viewing distance and seating: THX and SMPTE recommend a 30–40° field of view for immersion. A 100-inch 16:9 screen generally seats viewers about 7 to 10 feet from the screen. If your couch is farther away, it might be impacted by a slightly higher mounting height or a rearranged seating arrangement.

THX and SMPTE recommend a 30–40° field of view for immersion. A 100-inch 16:9 screen generally seats viewers about 7 to 10 feet from the screen. If your couch is farther away, it might be impacted by a slightly higher mounting height or a rearranged seating arrangement. Brightness and room light: Mini-LED models like the Hisense U7 and Sony Bravia 5 are best for bright, windowed rooms. If you have total light control, a QLED like the QD6 can still perform exceptionally well without costing as much.

Mini-LED models like the Hisense U7 and Sony Bravia 5 are best for bright, windowed rooms. If you have total light control, a QLED like the QD6 can still perform exceptionally well without costing as much. Gaming features: Look for HDMI 2.1 ports, 4K/120 support, VRR (variable refresh rate), and ALLM (auto low latency mode) to automatically send your TV into Game Mode when it detects a console signal. The Hisense options we recommend and the Sony both feature gaming-focused modes that minimize lag and judder, which are crucial if you have a PS5 or Xbox Series X, or a high-end PC.

Look for HDMI 2.1 ports, 4K/120 support, VRR (variable refresh rate), and ALLM (auto low latency mode) to automatically send your TV into Game Mode when it detects a console signal. The Hisense options we recommend and the Sony both feature gaming-focused modes that minimize lag and judder, which are crucial if you have a PS5 or Xbox Series X, or a high-end PC. Delivery and installation: A boxed 100-inch set is big and heavy—frequently topping 100 pounds. Test the width of doorways, turns in stairwells, and wall strength. Check mount compatibility (quite a few larger 100-inch sets are intended to fit either 600x400mm or 800×400 patterns) and consider professional hanging.

A boxed 100-inch set is big and heavy—frequently topping 100 pounds. Test the width of doorways, turns in stairwells, and wall strength. Check mount compatibility (quite a few larger 100-inch sets are intended to fit either 600x400mm or 800×400 patterns) and consider professional hanging. Energy and connectivity: Expect higher power draw compared with smaller TVs, potentially several hundred watts at peak brightness. Make sure you have an outlet nearby and a strong Wi-Fi signal or hardwired Ethernet for consistent 4K streaming.

Expect higher power draw compared with smaller TVs, potentially several hundred watts at peak brightness. Make sure you have an outlet nearby and a strong Wi-Fi signal or hardwired Ethernet for consistent 4K streaming. Market context: The market research firm Omdia and the Consumer Technology Association both report continued growth in ultra-large-screen adoption as prices fall, combined with larger TVs on average. Translation: these “aggressive” discounts are part of a trend, not an oddball one-off.

Bottom Line: Which 98- and 100-Inch TV Should You Buy?

If it’s pure size on the smallest budget you’re after, the Hisense QD6 100-inch is the deal to beat. The Hisense U7’s Mini-LED enhancement justifies the extra spend for bright rooms and live sports. If you want the best picture quality and cinema-focused features, the Sony Bravia 5 98-inch is our premium choice while it’s just shy of $1,000 off. Get a move on—these prices shift, and stock on ultra-large sizes is scarce.