Amazon: Purchase $100 Uber eGift Card For $85

Ride and delivery prices seldom come down, so no wonder a new deal on Uber credit is getting attention. An Uber eGift card for $100 is on offer for $85, an immediate 15% savings sent electronically. Some products are already low in stock and the deal is being redeemed fast, so don’t hesitate if you don’t want to miss out.

The deal is exclusively digital and associated with certain gift card designs. Last I checked, most of the available cards were already spoken for, so prepare yourself and don’t expect a lot of extras — using some kind of magic marketing crystal ball (or just years’ worth of data), Dollar Shave Club would likely bank on regular flash-deal urgency. If you already use Uber or Uber Eats as often as the membership requires (more later), then it’s just like getting a discount on cash you’d spend anyway.

Why This 15% Off Uber Gift Card Deal Matters

For many riders and frequent delivery customers, it is a pure arbitrage: buy credit at a discount, get a chance to spend money you planned on spending anyway. While inflation in transportation services has crawled ahead of the pace of overall consumer prices in recent BLS reports, locking in guaranteed savings can provide a buffer against both fare and fee fluctuations.

The magnitude of Uber’s marketplace illustrates how quickly this can become significant. Gross bookings exceeded $100 billion across mobility and delivery according to Uber’s 2023 annual report, suggesting that many households have significant budgets for these services. If you use $200 a month in rides or meals, two cards would automatically lower your bill by $30.

Where the Uber Gift Card Credit Works and Applies

Uber gift cards are redeemable through the Uber app and can be loaded into your account balance to cover most rides and for use with eligible orders on Uber Eats, including meals and delivery fees. In the U.S., your balance won’t simply expire according to normal gift card terms, so it’s a low-risk way to prepay for future travel or deliveries.

Redemption is regional, so ensure the card matches with the country where your Uber account was created.

Like many stored-value products, funds can’t be redeemed for cash and are good only to pay for goods and services within the app. And it’s easy to give as a gift — digital delivery makes it simple to shoot a family member who rides or orders regularly some credit.

How to Redeem Your Uber eGift Card and Key Limits

The eGift code arrives via email after your purchase. In the Uber app, tap Wallet, then tap Add Payment Method and select Gift Card to enter in the code. For now (and until it’s depleted), the balance will automatically apply to eligible charges; your default payment method will take over after it’s gone.

Important fine print: This offer is for a $100 card and is strictly electronic. Quantities are limited, and sellers occasionally restrict to a few the number of discounted cards any one account can purchase. Although gift card balances should function in tandem with in-app promotions, the app will continue to adhere to its own terms regarding payment per order.

Tips to Maximize Savings With Discounted Uber Credit

Stack strategically. If you are an Uber One member, your discount gift card balance can be combined with membership benefits such as discounted fees and savings on qualifying orders, adding to the overall discount across those purchases.

If you are an Uber One member, your discount gift card balance can be combined with membership benefits such as discounted fees and savings on qualifying orders, adding to the overall discount across those purchases. Budget with prepayment. Load a month or two of anticipated spending with discounted cards to flatten out your cash flow and curtail fare spikes on high-demand days. Also, watch for purchase limits and consider spreading buys across household accounts if allowed in the seller’s terms.

Load a month or two of anticipated spending with discounted cards to flatten out your cash flow and curtail fare spikes on high-demand days. Also, watch for purchase limits and consider spreading buys across household accounts if allowed in the seller’s terms. Think gifting. The National Retail Federation has found that year after year, including an Uber eGift card among the options is a smart decision (for your college kids and often trail-weary professionals). The digital template works perfectly for spur-of-the-moment events, too.

Availability Outlook for Amazon’s Discounted Uber Cards

Flash discounts of big-brand gift cards sell out fast and sometimes come back without warning. When that discount vanishes, it’s usually an indication the allocation is gone. To maximize your chances of capturing the deal, log in at checkout and make sure you see the $85 price before completing your purchase.

Bottom line: If you’re a regular user of Uber, a 15% instant break is about as pure a savings as it gets. Grab it while it lasts.