Amazon Prime sign-up settlement offers $51 refunds

If you think a confusing checkout screen nudged you into Prime, you may be in line for cash. Amazon has agreed to pay at least $61.7 million and as much as $300 million to settle allegations that its convoluted sign-up process for a Prime membership led to illegal charges on Prime memberships, according to a Federal Trade Commission authorization request. If you think you’re owed money, you’ll have the chance to assert it in the future.

Under a $2.5 billion agreement with the Federal Trade Commission, Amazon has placed $1.5 billion in reserve to reimburse consumers, with preliminary refunds worth up to $51 going automatically to individuals the FTC believes were snagged by misleading sign-up flows and used little or nothing of the membership’s advantages.

Who qualifies for a payment and automatic refund rules

Shoppers signed up through what regulators term “challenged enrollment flows” are the focus of the settlement: screens and prompts that allegedly manipulated persons into Prime using dark patterns like ambiguous buttons and prechecked options. If you were signed up through one of these flows and used no more than three of Prime’s benefits in any 12-month period, you are eligible for an automatic payment of up to $51. For this initial wave, you will not be required to send anything. If the number of qualified persons exceeds the budget allotted for this session’s expenditures, the payments will be pro rata. Though that means you may receive less than $51, if you meet the requirements, the payment will be automatic.

What counts as a Prime benefit and how it’s tracked

“Benefit” is a gatekeeper on your use of Prime; every time you use a Prime benefit, you’re a step closer to eligibility. A benefit, in this case, is an order placed that uses fast, free shipping; a show streamed on Prime Video; Prime Music, Prime Reading, or photo storage; an exclusive deal you claimed; or a Prime-linked discount activated at the grocery or pharmacy. Light use makes a strong case; heavy use takes you out of the automatic-payment group and sends you to the claim group, if at all.

Below is how the claims process was to roll out:

Before the Program was to make automatic payments to very light users, Amazon would run a claims process if money was left over.

Amazon would run that process first — that second phase — for customers who told Amazon they were enrolled through the challenged flows and used no more than 10 benefits in the past year.

Amazon would contact eligible customers with a claim form; you would have a set amount of time to make the claim; and the Program would have another set amount of time to approve or deny claims.

There was an additional failsafe: If the total payments from the automatic-payment rounds and the first round of approved claims did not hit $1 billion, Amazon would be required to run subsequent automatic-payment rounds.

The headline figure is $51 per eligible person in the first automatic round. The exact amount you receive depends on how many people qualify in your tier. As an example, if twice as many people qualify as the fund for that tier can cover, individual payments would be reduced proportionally. Later claim phases may carry similar caps.

What to do right now to prepare for potential refunds

You don’t need to file anything for the initial automatic payments.

Watch your inbox and mailbox for communication from Amazon regarding your eligibility or any claim form.

Ensure your Amazon account email and mailing address are current.

Be alert for scams — legitimate notices won’t ask you to pay a fee to get a refund.

For official updates, rely on the FTC’s dedicated Amazon refunds page and the agency’s email alerts. The FTC says it will provide ongoing guidance as the refund program progresses.

Why Amazon is paying up and what the FTC alleged

The FTC alleged Amazon “knowingly duped” millions of consumers into Prime through dark patterns and then made cancellation difficult. Internal communications cited by the agency described subscription-driving tactics as a “shady” area and unwanted sign-ups as an “unspoken cancer.” FTC Commissioner Andrew N. Ferguson said the record showed “sophisticated subscription traps.” Amazon has disputed the allegations, saying it followed the law and has already made its sign-up and cancellation flows clearer.

Changes you should see in Prime after the settlement

Make it easy to say no at checkout, including an explicit button to decline.

Provide transparent disclosure of costs, billing data, and auto-renewal terms.

Allow cancellation as easily as sign-up through the proper channel.

Submit to oversight by an unaffiliated third-party monitor to supervise compliance.

The bottom line on eligibility: if you hardly use Prime and believe a misleading screen pushed you to sign up, you are well-positioned to acquire an automatic payment. If you use a few more benefits, you may still be eligible during the claims period. In any circumstance, pay attention to official announcements, verify your contact information, and closely follow mailing instructions once they are issued.