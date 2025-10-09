Amazon Prime Day headphone deals: Beats, AirPods, Sony, Bose

Prime Day is over, but many of the best headphone and earbud deals are still going strong. But if you did miss the rush, there are still plenty of standout deals left so you can stock up on Beats, AirPods, Sony and Bose cans, and more top performers—many at or close to their lowest prices ever with few colors or configurations remaining.

The best headphone and earbud deals still available now

When you want proven active noise canceling, spatial audio and seamless device toggling on an iPhone, Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are the best choice. They’re still in stock at $170 — roughly between 70 and 80 bucks less than list — which is consistent with recent lows. Ensure you are getting the USB‑C model for improved robustness and lossless support with Apple’s recent devices.

Sony’s WH‑1000XM5 is once again close to just $298, or about $100 off. The XM5’s elite ANC, pillowy comfort and LDAC support are enough to keep it in the running for King of the Land. In third-party testing by RTINGS and other labs, the XM5 also consistently ranks at or near the top in low‑frequency noise reduction (which is very broad) and call quality in a noisy environment.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra over‑ears are still bubbling up for around $299 in certain colors, an aggressive price for Bose’s top noise canceling.

Consumer Reports and several audio reviewers still rate Bose tops for ANC strength and long‑haul comfort. Some of the best markdowns are color‑specific, so if the main choice is full price, find an alternate finish for less.

Beats Studio Pro for about $170 off list is a big‑can sound, very good noise canceling and useful cross‑platform features. They pair seamlessly with iOS and Android, charge via USB‑C, and can play lossless audio over USB‑C when wired up — something relatively rare in this price bracket.

For Android‑leaning buyers, Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are both on sale (about $189 and $180, respectively). Good call pickup, strong ANC for earbuds and low‑latency modes can similarly ensure casual gaming and video watching feel snappy. Fit is very important here: Experiment with different eartips to get the best noise isolation and bass response.

How these headphone and earbud sale prices compare

During big sales events, premium headphones generally get marked down somewhere between 20% and 35%, with a few specific colors dropping lower than that.

Existing tags on Sony WH‑1000XM5, Bose QC Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 are close to their 52‑week lows according to price‑history chasers such as Keepa and CamelCamelCamel. Adobe’s digital commerce analyses regularly list consumer electronics as among some of the deepest price cuts during the biggest retail moments, and this carryover time is when lingering inventory receives its final pricing push.

Earwear, according to industry data from IDC, is still the largest piece of the wearables market pie and represents well over half of units shipped. That scale works out to regular, frenzied price moves — especially on key models where brand presence counts the most. In other words: Once the banner sales stop, the most popular cans are often the ones still receiving extended discounts.

What to scrutinize before checkout: key buying points

Noise canceling vs. fit: ANC is only as effective as the seal. Over-ears typically offer much better low-frequency cancellation, but that’s not to say in-ears can’t compete if you use the right eartips. If you commute or fly frequently, consider proven engine and HVAC hum busters.

Battery life: Plan on getting 6 to 8 hours of battery life for high-end earbuds with ANC enabled (24 to 30 hours including the case) and between 25 and 50 hours from over‑ears, depending on the specific model you choose. Check out quick‑charge numbers — certain headphones tack on 3 to 5 hours of life from a 10‑ to 15‑minute top‑up.

Connectivity and codecs: Apple devices work best with AAC‑certified models, such as AirPods and Beats. And if you are an Android user looking for even higher bitrates, you could consider LDAC‑supporting options. Multipoint (two devices at once) is now common above midrange pricing, and it’s essential if you’re hopping between phone and laptop all day.

Calls and wind handling: Mic arrays and beamforming are all over the place. If you take a lot of calls outside, seek comfortable earbuds or headsets that offer obvious wind‑noise suppression and bone‑conduction sensors. Reviews from labs like RTINGS and organizations such as Consumer Reports can help clear the haze of marketing versus what you can actually measure.

Comfort and durability: For over-ears, consider clamp force, weight (anything under ~260g will usually feel noticeably light), and replaceable pads to extend the life. Different tip sizes and optional foam tips can change comfort and sound. And for earbuds in particular, you will be limited by what your ears find comfortable rather than what an artist has worked on perfecting.

Tips to get the best price on headphones and earbuds

Look at coupons and color options — even deeper discounts are usually associated with one shade. Watch for on‑page checkboxes to apply extra savings on checkout. If you’re willing to buy a refurbished option, you can save some cash by shopping for manufacturer‑renewed listings without skimping on warranty coverage.

Bundle strategies can also be your friend: storing credits with gift card purchases, stacking trade‑in rebates on older gear and sussing out student or corporate programs to utilize alongside public discounts. If in doubt, buy while the deal exists and audition fit and ANC during your commute or workday via the return window.

Bottom line on the best post–Prime Day headphone deals

If all you care about is getting the best‑in‑class ANC and comfort, the Sony WH‑1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra are the safest over‑ear plays at their respective price levels right now. iPhone owners should reach for the AirPods Pro 2 as their default here or wish upon the Beats Studio Pro with that rare mix of price, power and USB‑C smarts. These tags won’t stick for every color and seller, so do your thing while the extended markdowns are still rolling.