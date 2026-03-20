Amazon plans a new smartphone with deep Alexa integration

Amazon is preparing a return to smartphones, with a new device in development that insiders say is designed to fuse the company’s services and its evolving AI ambitions into a single “mobile personalization” hub. Reuters, citing four people familiar with the project, reports the phone carries the internal codename Transformer and is being built to work hand in glove with Alexa.

What Reuters is reporting about Amazon’s phone plans

The current plan, according to those sources, centers on a handset that makes Amazon’s ecosystem—shopping, Prime Video, Prime Music, and smart home—feel native on mobile. Alexa would be deeply integrated, though not positioned as the phone’s primary operating system. That suggests Amazon could layer its assistant atop a conventional smartphone stack and potentially leverage third-party or partner AI models in tandem with its own.

The effort is still early and could be canceled, the sources cautioned, with no public timeline, price, or distribution plan. Even so, the codename and strategic framing point to a deliberate push to reenter the market a decade after Amazon’s first attempt.

Why a second try makes sense for Amazon right now

Amazon’s Fire Phone, launched in 2014, is a case study in what not to do. A clever but shallow 3D interface and an app gap—stemming from a forked version of Android without Google’s core services—undermined adoption. Amazon ultimately recorded a $170 million write-down related to the phone, according to its SEC filings, and exited within a year. Today’s landscape is starkly different: mobile AI has matured, voice assistants are more capable, and on-device intelligence is becoming table stakes.

Amazon has been repositioning Alexa with generative AI and has invested heavily in the broader AI stack, from custom models (via Amazon Titan) to third-party access through Bedrock and a strategic investment in Anthropic. Pair that with a massive installed base—Amazon has said it has over 200 million Prime members worldwide—and a phone that frictionlessly ties commerce, media, and smart home could convert habitual customers into daily mobile users.

Market conditions are also more forgiving than they appear. IDC estimates global smartphone shipments were roughly 1.17 billion units in 2023 after a cyclical trough, with a gradual rebound underway. Android devices account for roughly 70–80% of global shipments, according to IDC, leaving room for a differentiated Android-based experience that emphasizes services and AI rather than raw specs alone.

The OS and app dilemma facing Amazon’s smartphone push

The biggest strategic variable is software. If Amazon reprises its Android fork (Fire OS), it will need a compelling answer to Google Mobile Services. The Amazon Appstore has grown but still trails Google Play and the Apple App Store on depth and immediacy of new releases. That app gap helped sink the Fire Phone; it would again be a liability unless Amazon strikes new distribution deals, enables seamless access to must-have apps, or compensates with irresistible incentives.

Regulatory changes may help. In Europe, the Digital Markets Act is pressuring platform openness, potentially making alternative app stores and sideloading more mainstream. That could reduce friction for an Amazon-centric phone in select markets. In the U.S., however, carrier partnerships and retail presence still matter, so Amazon’s own storefront prowess and logistics would have to do heavy lifting if carrier channels don’t fully align.

Hardware and AI considerations for Amazon’s phone strategy

Transformer’s success will hinge on responsive, on-device intelligence. Modern flagship chips—such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 series, MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 line, and Google’s Tensor G3—pack NPUs optimized for large language and multimodal tasks. Amazon could partner with a mainstream silicon vendor to ensure strong AI inference on the device, while offloading heavier tasks to its cloud. Historically, Amazon has worked with MediaTek in Fire tablets, but Qualcomm would offer instant flagship credibility and carrier friendliness.

The services playbook practically writes itself: camera-driven visual search that identifies products and one-tap purchase; multimodal Alexa that blends voice, touch, and vision; native controls for eero routers, Ring doorbells, and Blink cameras; and contextual Prime Video handoffs from living room to phone. Bundling could be potent, too—imagine discounted hardware for Prime members or credit back on Amazon purchases that offsets the device price over time, echoing Kindle and Echo incentives.

What to watch next as Amazon weighs a smartphone return

Key signals will surface before any launch: supplier leaks from the display, camera, and chipset chain; FCC filings; and new developer tooling that hints at “Transformer” capabilities inside the Amazon Appstore and Alexa Skills Kit. Counterpoint Research has noted growing consumer interest in AI-forward devices; if Amazon can demonstrate real, daily utility rather than novelty, it won’t need to win on specs alone.

For now, the company is keeping options open. The plan could still be shelved, Reuters emphasizes, but the intent is unmistakable. A decade after the Fire Phone, Amazon appears ready to reenter the pocket—and this time, the bet is that AI and services can do what 3D tricks could not.