Amazon Offers Refurbished Kindle Scribe at 31% Off

Amazon is delivering one of the best e-reader deals this holiday season with the Certified Refurbished Kindle Scribe 64GB dropping to $278.99, a 31% off its standard price of $404.99.

It’s the best refurbished price we’ve seen tracked across major stores at Amazon for this configuration, and with it comes the Premium Pen in-box.

As for prospective buyers weighing new versus refurbed, the 64GB Scribe model on sale right now is $449.99—so this deal shaves $171 off that with an almost identical experience and identical warranty.

What This Kindle Scribe Deal Includes Right Now

The Scribe is the biggest of Amazon’s Kindles, with a 10.2-inch, 300 ppi anti-glare screen that should mimic paper closely and offer all the benefits of e-ink: sharp text, easy reading, and weeks-long battery life under normal conditions.

With this renewed package, you get the Premium Pen, which includes a built-in eraser and shortcut button for your most-used tools. You can write by hand in notebooks, scribble on PDFs, and attach sticky notes to millions of Kindle books. It also has an adjustable warm front light and auto-adjusting front light for nighttime reading.

64GB of storage will keep plenty of books, PDFs, and hundreds of notebooks at the ready. It’s easy to bring in documents from a phone or laptop for reading and annotation via the Send-to-Kindle feature.

How the Refurbished Kindle Scribe Price Compares

At $278.99, this preowned Scribe comes in at a full $171 under the cost of a fresh 64GB model. It also compares favorably with other competing e-ink notepads: reMarkable typically costs $279 for the tablet itself and doesn’t come with a stylus, and Kobo’s Elipsa 2E is often $399.99, but that comes with a pen. Here, you get an all-in-one note-taking Kindle for less than competing options, and entry into the vast Kindle ecosystem as well.

Keepa and other price trackers have called these recent refurb drops some of the best for the 64GB configuration, so if you’ve been waiting to pounce, it may be now or never.

Certified Refurbished Quality and Warranty

Amazon’s Certified Refurbished items are tested and cleaned to look and work like new, come with all relevant accessories (headphones may not be included), and carry the same one-year limited warranty as a brand-new device. Batteries have an 85% capacity relative to new.

It’s also worth mentioning that Amazon refurbished devices come with the same 1-year limited warranty as new ones, meaning you’ll have some peace of mind, too.

Perspective: Consumer Reports has long called out 15–30% savings on average when buying refurbished electronics; this Kindle Scribe deal lands at the upper end of that range at 31% off—while retaining the full warranty and support you won’t get with most third-party refurbs.

Who Should Grab This Refurbished Kindle Scribe Deal

If you annotate research PDFs, mark up meeting decks, or are a fan of handwritten note taking that syncs across devices, the Scribe is for you. Students will enjoy e-ink’s lower eye strain during heavy study, and professionals can streamline document review without having to keep juggling sheets of printed paper.

For lovers of the margin note, the Premium Pen is intuitive, and recent software updates from Amazon have been making strides in handwriting tools and organization and PDF handling—basically, an e-ink notebook’s never been closer.

Bottom Line: A Strong Kindle Scribe Deal at 31% Off

If you are in the market for a Kindle that is also a viable digital notebook, this Certified Refurbished Kindle Scribe right now at 31% off is the buy to beat. You’re getting the big-screen Kindle experience, that Premium Pen, and the same warranty as new—all for a price that rivals find tough to match.

Stock on solid refurb deals can come and go rapidly, so if the Scribe is on your short list, this is your chance to score the best Kindle deal available now. Pricing and availability may change.