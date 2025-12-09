Amazon Lists Toniebox 2 Farm Bundle For Under $120

Parents in search of a standout holiday gift just got a small reprieve: The Toniebox 2 My First Farm Bundle is now on sale for 30% off from Amazon, or $119.99. That is $49.99 off its list price of $169.98, a 29% discount that represents one of the lowest prices we have seen for this kid-approved audio player and starter set. These kinds of discounts can mean inventory moves fast, so now’s a good time to buy if the Toniebox has been on your list.

What Makes This Toniebox 2 Farm Bundle Deal Notable

And that’s what makes the Toniebox one of our new go-to gifts: It addresses two recurring parenting needs at once, engaging children with stories and music while gifting adults with a screen-free option.

The current sub-$120 price sees the second-gen box and a themed bundle drop to around what one would expect for a short-lived promo, so there’s legitimate value here compared with buying the speaker and figures all in one.

More than making up for the bundling discount of purchasing a starter kit, in other words, are all those Tonie figures you’d end up buying separately. If you were hoping for a price that would make the platform approachable as someone’s first purchase… this is probably it.

What You Get With The My First Farm Bundle

This set comes with the Toniebox 2 — the soft-touch, disembodied speaker connects to Wi‑Fi and downloads its content for playback later offline — along with three squishable Farm Tonies (often a cow, horse and pig). Each character’s magnetized figure attaches to the top of the box and triggers stories, songs and soundscapes that inspire kids in creative play.

It’s built for little hands — squeeze the “ears” to change volume, tap the sides to skip around and trade characters to switch up content. The content library ranges from classics to bedtime tracks and educational titles, while the company continues to release new Tonies so that families can build their collection over time. All of it is ad-free, and kids can have their settings (and content) managed by parents through a companion app.

The brand suggests it for kids about 1 to 9 years old, but its rugged construction and clear controls make it particularly attractive to a toddler or a preschooler who is upgrading from stuffed animals to play that can be enjoyed independently.

Screen-Free Play With These Development Benefits

Audio storytelling is more than just entertainment: It helps early literacy and listening skills. Storytelling acoustically activates many of the same language-processing regions as reading, according to research from Carnegie Mellon University, which is why spoken stories can build vocabulary and improve comprehension.

The American Academy of Pediatrics advises that caregivers prioritize high-quality, age-appropriate media and balance screen use with off-screen activities. A kid-friendly audio player, such as the Toniebox, enables families to offer entertaining content while keeping eyes off screens — especially useful during travel, quiet time and bedtime routines.

Practical Features Parents Appreciate in Toniebox 2

Toniebox 2 maintains the original’s soft, drop-friendly design that parents love, with its easy-to-use controls and long-lasting rechargeable battery. Setup is easy: all you need is a Wi‑Fi connection and to sign in once, and after that your kids can listen offline.

It comes with a built-in sleep timer and volume limits, so that you can use it at bedtime. Now, many households use soothing Tonies along with the 24-hour timer to start winding down for bed, thanks to the speaker’s tactile buttons that give kids control of their story time without a tablet or phone.

How This Price Compares to Recent Amazon Bundle Deals

And at $119.99, you’re saving $49.99 off the listed price of $169.98 — a 29% discount that ties the lowest price we’ve seen (or very, very close to it) for this bundle on Amazon.

Toniebox bundles tend to hang out in the $139 to $159 range through much of the year during promos, so this is substantial for holiday timing.

Like all good seasonal deals, discounts and available supply fluctuate like the weather (which is to say, it changes a lot), and limited quantities can sell out fast. If you plan to give additional figures as gifts, keep in mind that most Tonies fall around the mid-teens to a little under twenty dollars (with sporadic multi-pack discounts).

Who Should Buy It Now and Why This Bundle Stands Out

If you’re in search of a sturdy, educational gift that kids will still use after the holidays are over, this bundle nails it.

It provides space to grow with new characters, promotes independent play and helps families develop screen-light routines — whether that’s car-ride stories, after-school quiet time or a reliable bedtime soundtrack.

The Toniebox 2 My First Farm Bundle is a rare opportunity to introduce your family to the platform at a sub-$120 price (while still benefiting from lower shipping and extra stock).