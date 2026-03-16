Amazon launches Big Spring Sale with weeklong daily deals

Amazon has confirmed the return of its Big Spring Sale, a weeklong event with fresh daily drops and broad category coverage. The retailer is signaling aggressive pricing across seasonal essentials, with new regions joining the action and an expanded set of curated deal lists aimed at simplifying discovery.

What will be on sale during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale event

Amazon says to expect deep savings across fashion, beauty, outdoor gear, home, kitchen, lawn and garden, and grocery. Doorbusters are slated to start at 40% off, with standout category targets including:

Up to 50% off Amazon Outlet

Up to 40% off Easter

Up to 35% off kitchen

Up to 25% off home

Up to 30% off lawn and garden

Up to 25% off grocery

Look for brand-name offers in wearables and headphones, deals on refreshed grooming and skincare staples ahead of warmer weather, and discounts on patio sets, grills, and cordless tools as outdoor season ramps up. In electronics, expect Fire TV devices, streaming accessories, and smart-home gear to headline value plays alongside accessories like chargers, hubs, and memory cards.

New features for shoppers joining the Big Spring Sale this year

Shoppers in Canada and, for the first time, Mexico will be able to shop the Big Spring Sale during the same window as the US, signaling a broader North American push. Amazon is also rolling out three “Top 100+” curated collections to streamline browsing:

An overall list of best bets

A health and wellness list

A spring favorites list covering fashion, beauty, home, and outdoor

Daily deal drops will refresh throughout the event, so the best strategy is to check early and often. Historically, early offers land before the official kickoff and some bargains linger afterward, making the sale feel more like a rolling wave than a single splash.

Early deals already live ahead of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Amazon has begun seeding the field with teaser discounts, including:

50% off the Fire TV Remote

62% off Carrera smart glasses

55% off the Fire TV Stick 4K

These early picks are often a preview of the categories and brands that will anchor the main event.

Prime perks and open access during the Big Spring Sale event

The Big Spring Sale is open to all customers. Prime members, however, will see extra tags labeled “Prime Spring Deal” on select items, signaling exclusive pricing. Beyond early access in some cases, Prime still adds speedier shipping and members-only media benefits, which can sweeten the overall value if you plan to stack multiple purchases.

How to maximize savings during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Add likely buys to your lists now so Amazon’s recommendations surface related markdowns as they go live. Watch for limited-quantity offers and “Deal of the Day” tiles, which tend to deliver the steepest cuts but sell through quickly.

Price test big-ticket items across colors and configurations; retailers often discount one variant deeper than the rest. If you’re shopping appliances or tools, peek at the Amazon Outlet and Warehouse sections for open-box and last-season inventory that routinely undercuts front-page deals.

Use a price-history tracker to sanity-check discounts on recurring bestsellers. Longtime trackers and deal forums can help identify whether a “lowest price” claim is truly compelling or just average. Setting alerts in the Amazon app’s “Watch this deal” feature is a simple way to catch flash markdowns without constant refreshing.

What to expect in the wider retail market during this sale

Major Amazon events tend to pull the rest of retail into orbit. Expect rival promotions from big-box chains and specialty players in categories like patio, small kitchen appliances, headphones, and fitness. Adobe Analytics has documented double-digit spikes in US e-commerce during Amazon-led sales, and during a recent Amazon shopping event it reported $12.7 billion in US online spend over two days, underscoring how these windows concentrate demand.

Shopper behavior data from firms like Numerator shows average order sizes for Amazon tentpole sales hovering around the $50 mark, with many customers placing multiple smaller orders rather than a single haul. That pattern favors fast-moving deals and staples—exactly the mix Amazon is cueing up for spring cleaning, yard prep, and wardrobe refreshes.

Bottom line on Amazon’s value-packed Big Spring Sale week

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is shaping up to be a broad, value-forward event with daily refreshes, new curated lists, and expanded regional access. Expect the deepest cuts on Amazon devices, seasonal home and garden, beauty, and fashion, with meaningful markdowns also landing in small kitchen appliances and smart-home accessories. If you plan ahead, keep an eye on those “Prime Spring Deal” badges, and move quickly on doorbusters at 40% off or more, you’ll be positioned to snag the best of the week.