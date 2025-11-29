Amazon Haul Lists 17 Items; All for a Penny Each

What Is the Amazon Haul 1-Cent Sale All About?

An Amazon marketplace store called Haul really is offering a legit 1-cent special, marking select odds-and-ends down to just $0.01. The mix leans party supplies, craft trims, novelty accessories, and small home organizers, the kind of low-stakes add-ons you typically toss into a cart at the last minute.

Hit-and-miss quality, but that’s hardly surprising at a penny. The lure here is utility: things you either need once, maybe (a balloon pump), or that pad a celebration box (banners, chair sashes) without breaking the bank. If something goes wrong, the loss is that one cent.

How to Actually Save From 1-Cent Listings

The Haul storefront indicates free shipping is unlocked above $25 spent in a single order on Haul items, and many listings limit orders to three per customer. In practice, that means you’ll want to keep costs low enough to justify shipping by combining the penny picks with some regularly priced items you actually need.

Do some basic due diligence: verify an item’s dimensions, scan recent reviews, and make sure you choose the right variation when there are size or color options. The Federal Trade Commission routinely advises shoppers to be wary of deep discounts and return terms; take a screenshot of the price at checkout in case it changes while your order is being fulfilled.

Context helps: according to Amazon’s small business reporting, third-party sellers represent more than 60% of unit sales on the platform. Deep micro-discounts are frequently employed to generate traffic, clear overstock, or seed reviews—so quick turnarounds and limited quantities are to be expected.

17 Penny Picks to Consider From the Haul Sale

Teddy Bear Embroidered Patch: Sweet little bear you can sew on your denim jacket, backpack, or kids’ craft projects. Almond-Shaped Press-On Nails Set: A multicolored kit that’ll help you get the job done for that upcoming event without needing to spend a fortune at the salon. 11-Yard Gold Rhinestone Chain Trim: Great for sewing costume trims and centers or gift wrap. Bernese Mountain Dog Patriotic Garden Stake Yard Sign: A patriotic garden stake yard sign that will look great by your front door. Faux Pearl Lace Ribbon, 5.5 Yards – White: Perfect for bridal showers, wedding ornaments, and floral making. Thick-Frame Fashion Sunglasses: Stand out at music festivals or keep in the car as a backup pair of sunnies. Devil Horns Headband: A cheap, easy costuming prop for theme parties or Halloween. 10 Chrome Chair Sashes: Adorn rented chairs for a birthday party, shower, or DIY wedding on a budget. Gaybingo Iridescent Happy Birthday Banner: Reusable pastel rainbow birthday decor that photographs beautifully in natural light. Twelve Felt Christmas Ornaments: A dozen adorable small ones to cover the bare spots on your tree. Glitter Bat-and-Pumpkin Halloween Banner: Simple mantel decor that lays flat after the season is over. Wall-Mounted Key Rack With Mini Shelf: The tiny entry catchall for keys, masks, and mail. Drawstring Favor Bags, Pack of 10: Cloth for party treats, advent gifts, or jewelry bags. Mini Red Plastic Clothespins, 50-Pack: Great for hanging garlands, photos, and sealing snack bags. Foil Number Balloons 27 and 72: Oddly specific, but you’re set twice over for your 27th or 72nd birthdays. Portable Balloon Pump: Save breath and time by avoiding inflating balloons one by one. Water Bottle Carrier Bag: A lightweight holder for walking, concerts, or travel days.

What to Watch for Before You Check Out Your Cart

Stocks rotate rapidly and not all color or size variations are available at a penny, so be sure the specific SKU added to your cart carries that price. If you’re hunting free shipping, ensure your qualifying Haul items remain in stock through checkout, and double-check delivery estimates for event-driven purchases.

Bottom line: A haul of pennies won’t overhaul your home, but it can shore up a party kit or craft bin for virtually nothing. Jump if something good pops up; at this price range the best listings get snatched and then reappear without notice.