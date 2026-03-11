Amazon Expands Shop Direct To Other Retailers

Amazon is widening access to Shop Direct, a program that surfaces products from outside retailers and lets U.S. customers buy them without staying strictly inside Amazon’s store. The company is adding real-time product feed integrations and an AI-assisted checkout flow, positioning itself even more firmly as the place where shopping journeys begin—even when the sale finishes somewhere else.

How Shop Direct Works for Brands, Retailers, and Amazon

Merchants can now pipe their inventory, pricing, and catalog data to Amazon through third-party product feeds from Feedonomics, Salsify, and CedCommerce, with more providers on the way. Amazon uses those feeds to surface relevant items in its search results and inside its Rufus AI shopping assistant, even if the item isn’t stocked on Amazon.

When a shopper clicks through, they are clearly notified they’re leaving Amazon to view the brand’s own site for pricing, delivery options, and policies. The program is not limited to merchants using Buy with Prime, and Amazon says a portal for direct merchant feeds is coming, lowering onboarding friction for brands that want to control their data pipelines.

Consider a niche running shoe that Amazon doesn’t carry. Shop Direct can still display images, specs, and availability drawn from the retailer’s feed, then route the shopper to the brand’s checkout—turning an otherwise dead end in Amazon search into a conversion path for the merchant.

AI Steps Into Checkout With Amazon’s Buy for Me Agent

Amazon is also extending Buy for Me, an AI agent that completes purchases on participating third-party sites. Shoppers confirm delivery address, taxes, shipping fees, and payment method on the checkout page; Amazon’s AI then finalizes the order directly on the merchant’s site using the provided details.

Orders placed this way can be tracked alongside Amazon purchases in the standard Your Orders tab, or in a dedicated Buy for Me Orders view. The promise is convenience without guesswork—fewer account creations and fewer abandoned carts when the desired product isn’t available on Amazon proper.

Why Retailers Might Opt In to Amazon’s Shop Direct Program

For brands, Shop Direct is a discovery engine. Multiple surveys from firms like Jungle Scout and CivicScience have long found that a majority of U.S. consumers start product searches on Amazon. Meeting shoppers where they begin can lift traffic for specialty categories—think replacement parts, boutique apparel, or seasonal exclusives—while still keeping the transaction on a brand’s own site.

Amazon’s marketplace gravity is hard to ignore. The company has disclosed that third-party sellers account for more than 60% of paid units sold. Its fast-growing advertising business, which generated nearly $47 billion in 2023 according to company filings, also gives merchants a way to amplify visibility around Shop Direct listings.

And while Shop Direct isn’t tied to Buy with Prime, Amazon has previously claimed that Buy with Prime can lift conversion by about 25% on average among eligible merchants. Even without that checkout option, reducing search dead ends can mean more qualified sessions on a brand’s site and richer first-party data capture.

Data and competitive implications for brands and rivals

Routing traffic off-site gives Amazon unprecedented line of sight into which products, price points, and promotions resonate—even when it doesn’t fulfill the order. That intelligence could inform ad targeting, trend tracking, and outreach to prospective Buy with Prime partners, raising familiar questions about platform power.

Regulators will likely scrutinize how Amazon uses any data gleaned from Shop Direct. The company has already faced antitrust challenges in the U.S., and Europe’s Digital Markets Act sets boundaries on how gatekeepers can leverage third-party data and rank rivals. Amazon has made commitments in Europe around marketplace practices, but brands will still look for clear guardrails and reporting transparency.

What This Expansion Means for Everyday Amazon Shoppers

The upside is simple: fewer dead ends, more options. If Amazon doesn’t sell the exact item, its results and Rufus can still surface it, explain trade-offs, and hand you off—or even place the order on your behalf via AI. Clear disclosures should limit confusion about who fulfills, ships, and supports the product.

Shoppers should still watch for differences in returns windows, loyalty benefits, and shipping timelines when the sale occurs on a third-party site. The ability to track off-Amazon orders inside Your Orders reduces the hassle of juggling receipts and status emails across multiple retailers.

What to Watch Next as Shop Direct and AI Features Grow

Key signals will include how quickly Amazon onboards more feed partners, whether its promised merchant-direct feed arrives with robust controls, and how Shop Direct integrates with paid placements. Also worth watching: if Shop Direct evolves into a hybrid model with optional Buy with Prime checkout, or remains a pure referral plus AI-agent flow.

The broader trend is unmistakable. As Google Shopping, Shopify’s Shop app, and social platforms vie to broker intent and conversion, Amazon is extending its role from storefront to starting point and, increasingly, smart concierge. Shop Direct tightens that grip—whether the box ships from Amazon or not.