Amazon Exclusive INIU Power Banks Recalled For Fire Risk

Look in your bag and file cabinet. An Amazon-exclusive portable charger is being recalled after a handful of reports of overheating, and its owners are being warned to check their unit now. INIU’s 10,000mAh portable charger model BI-B41 is being recalled due to reports of fires and injuries, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on its website.

Details of the INIU Power Bank Model Being Recalled

The recall applies to INIU 10,000mAh portable power banks in black and blue, which were only available on Amazon in the U.S. The units in question are model BI-B41 and bear one of four serial numbers printed on the back: 000G21, 000H21, 000I21 or 000L21. If your gadget displays one of those markings, it’s affected.

Regulators say that about 210,000 units are included. These bantam chargers were ubiquitous, and many buyers nabbed a pair for about $18 apiece as an affordable solution for phones, earbuds and tablets.

Why This Recall Matters for Consumer Safety Now

There have been 15 reports of overheating related to this model reported to the CPSC, including 11 fires. At least three consumers have received minor burns, and reported property damage is more than $380,000. The numbers may appear small in the context of total sales, but the risk of fire stemming from lithium-ion batteries rises sharply once thermal runaway is underway.

Thermal runaway is an escalating chain reaction: one cell overheats and vents hot gases that can ignite the next cell. Even small power banks can create extreme heat and fire in seconds. Safety bodies such as the CPSC and National Fire Protection Association have warned countless times that ruptured cells, subpar components or charging strain can cause this failure mode.

The trend isn’t isolated. In a separate action, another popular brand recalled multiple portable chargers, highlighting the level of scrutiny across the category. Fire departments have also reported a surge in incidents related to lithium-ion products, from micromobility batteries to small consumer electronics.

How You Can Verify Your INIU Power Bank for Recall

Turn the device over and look for a label or printing on the back. You need to see the model number BI-B41 and a serial code. If your serial number starts with 000G21, 000H21, 000I21 or 000L21, and the unit is black or blue, it is being recalled. Those that fall outside this range are not involved in the action and can be used normally, according to the company and CPSC.

If your serial number is faded, illegible or no longer visible, discontinue use of the product until you can verify its status with the manufacturer.

What You Should Do if Yours Is Affected by Recall

Stop using the power bank at once. Get in touch with INIU through its official recall page to request a remedy, which will be issued once your eligibility is confirmed; options include either a refund or a gift card.

Do not throw the device in the trash or curbside recycling. The Environmental Protection Agency recommends bringing recalled lithium-ion products to a local Household Hazardous Waste collection facility that accepts batteries. Prior to shipping, put the bank in a non-flammable container and do not crush or puncture it. Also, consider taping over any exposed ports to prevent a short circuit. Do not ship lithium-ion batteries unless you are following approved carrier procedures.

A Few Safety Tips To Keep In Mind For Any Power Bank

Check third-party safety marks such as UL 2056 for power banks, and buy from a reputable seller.

Use the provided cable, your original cable, or a third-party certified one (such as MFi) for the best performance. Ensure compatibility with your USB-C charger. Avoid cheap, unverified adapters.

Charge on a hard, non-flammable surface. Don’t cover the device with blankets or leave it lying on a bed or soft furniture, where heat can accumulate.

Avoid excessive heat and direct sunlight. Do not use any swollen, damaged or water-exposed battery pack.

Unplug when it is fully charged, and do not leave power banks connected and unattended over long periods.

Key Takeaway for Amazon Shoppers About the INIU Recall

If you have an INIU 10,000mAh BI-B41 (in black or blue), look at the serial number. Although 210,000 units have been recalled and fire incident reports have been confirmed, verification takes only seconds to check whether the unit is affected. Obtain a remedy from the manufacturer and dispose of any affected battery per EPA guidelines.