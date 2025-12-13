Amazon Echo Show 8 And 11 Drop To All-Time Low Prices

The latest smart displays from Amazon have fallen back to their best prices with the Echo Show 8 down to $159.99 and the larger Echo Show 11 falling to $194.99. Each discount comes in at around 11% off the current list, which matches the lowest numbers we’ve seen during all of the big holiday sales and offers late shoppers one more shot at upgrading to a new Alexa hub without paying full price.

Amazon is selling both models directly in Graphite and Glacier White, with pricing that’s consistent across colors. Inventory-motivated deal windows like this are usually short, and we’ve seen historic lows across Amazon hardware come back for a brief spell or two outside of peak sale periods thanks to price trackers such as Keepa.

Echo Show 8 and 11 price drops and discounts explained

The Echo Show 8 is now $159.99, a $20 discount below an expected list of $179.99. The Echo Show 11 is $194.99, a $25 discount on its usual price of $219.99. The difference between the two is just $35, much closer than it would typically be considering the increase in screen size and resolution.

Echo Show 8: $159.99 ($20 off the expected list price of $179.99).

Echo Show 11: $194.99 ($25 off the usual price of $219.99).

These puppies are the latest generation, so you’re not getting last year’s discounted leftovers. Amazon updated the line with a new design language, improved sound and quality silicon with an eye toward more responsive, natural-sounding Alexa.

What’s new under the hood of the latest Echo Shows

Both devices use the AZ3 Pro chip and are enabled for Alexa Plus, Amazon’s premium experience that is even more on-device to minimize latency and support data privacy. In real terms, it translates to faster routine execution, better voice recognition in noisy rooms and less of those awkward gaps while Alexa thinks.

Audio, too, has received an audible step up in quality. Spatial Audio and a beefier array — two full-range front-facing drivers matched with a 2.8-inch woofer — make the music and TV audio more present when the display is close to a wall or backsplash. A 13MP auto-framing camera takes care of video calls and other tasks, like a speedy security check-in.

Echo Show 8 vs Echo Show 11 size and screen differences

Features are identical; size is the determinant. Echo Show 8 features an 8.7-inch HD screen, so it fits perfectly on your nightstand or desk in a home office or in a small kitchen. It’s the safer option if you have limited counter space or if you’d prefer an individual screen that does not overwhelm the room.

Echo Show 11 features an 11-inch Full HD display — larger, sharper, and more immersive for recipes, timers, streaming, and smart camera feeds. If you’re putting the device in an open kitchen, family room, or common area where many eyes will be looking at it, the larger canvas and crisper display are worth the $35 difference.

Smart home hub strengths and connectivity compatibility

Both models serve as strong base stations with integrated radios for Zigbee, Matter and Amazon Sidewalk. The combo solves some ecosystem headaches:

Zigbee handles old bulbs and sensors.

Matter brings modern interoperability.

Amazon Sidewalk keeps low-bandwidth devices connected way out at the edge of your Wi‑Fi.

There’s continued growth for Matter support from the Connectivity Standards Alliance, which helps futureproof these hubs and makes them more likely to work with new brands that adopt the standard. And with Google’s bigger smart display discontinued, the Alexa screens now fill an obvious gap as all-in-one controllers for lights, thermostats and cameras. Amazon still outstrips most rivals in this area thanks to the lead it’s built with installed base; CIRP has calculated that the company controls about two-thirds of the U.S. smart speaker installed base, which means it has a deeper library of skills and compatible gear than any other voice assistant by far.

Privacy features and everyday use for Alexa smart displays

Taking your home privacy seriously: a physical camera shutter and mic mute button let you easily disconnect the microphones when not in use. The on-device processing through the AZ3 Pro and Alexa Plus also minimizes cloud round trips for common requests, an approach that privacy advocates across the industry have advocated.

In daily use, the differences are most noticeable in high-traffic rooms. Multiple timers, hands-free video calls and quick-glance routines and widget dashboards all benefit from the faster chip and a larger soundstage. In kitchens, for instance, the Show 11’s larger screen enables side-by-side recipe steps and smart camera pop-ups to be viewed more easily from across the room.

Shopping advice at these prices for Echo Show 8 and 11

If you’re looking for a smaller, cheaper screen for the bedside or office, the $159.99 Echo Show 8 is my sweet spot. This is a personal-type device that doesn’t skimp on processing, camera and audio architecture in a smaller size for personal listening at near-field.

If the device is going to live in a family room or you use it for video, recipes and home-monitoring tools, then the Echo Show 11, at $194.99, is the better value long term. For just a bit extra, you get the larger Full HD canvas and a more versatile viewing quality.

Amazon hardware often hits record lows that rarely return, and with these models still new, don’t count on repeat dips. If either describes your situation at home, this is a wise window to pick up before prices revert back.