Amazon Echo Dot Max Dips to Record Low Price

Amazon’s latest small smart speaker is now available at its best price to date. The Echo Dot Max is sitting at $79.99 with a $20 discount from its $99.99 list. This price is an all-time low offer across all colorways. For a device that only recently launched, the 20% discount is an eye-opening drop — especially for anyone looking to upgrade a smaller room’s audio without breaking the bank.

Why This Record-Low Echo Dot Max Deal Matters

Deep discounts don’t usually come until months after release, not weeks. For the Echo Dot Max to arrive at $79.99 this quickly suggests Amazon wants to push early momentum behind its refreshed design and more powerful sound. Consumer Intelligence Research Partners has for some time estimated that Amazon can claim close to half of the U.S. installed base for smart speakers, in part thanks to aggressive pricing like this.

All three finishes — Graphite, Amethyst and Glacier White — are covered in the deal, so there’s no color compromise forced upon you. If past holiday cycles are any guide, inventory on the most popular shades has a way of selling out first, and prices at this tier never remain there for long.

What You Get in the Echo Dot Max at This Price

Essentially this is a supersized, better-tuned version of Amazon’s smallest speakers. The chassis is 4.27 x 4.27 x 3.9 inches, small enough for a nightstand but with hardware to punch above its physical size: a tweeter that’s 0.8 inches and a woofer that’s 3.5 inches in diameter. The pair of drivers in that combination is intended to result in clearer highs with even more pronounced low-end presence, and that should help podcasts sound easier to follow and playlists feel livelier in the bedroom, kitchen or office.

The Dot Max uses adaptive audio to help tailor its sound to where the device is placed. Whether nestled up against a wall or placed on a wide-open shelf, onboard tuning tailors the profile for your setting. Four far-field microphones enhance wake-word responsiveness, especially in places with some ambient noise where fans, dishwashers or open windows might otherwise drown out speech.

Naturally, it’s an Alexa-first device: voice commands for music, timers, alarms, Routines and smart home kit are standard. The speaker plugs into Amazon’s wider smart home platform, which includes the Matter ecosystem supported by the Connectivity Standards Alliance, allowing compatible bulbs, plugs and other sensors from different brands to be controlled in one place. Multi-room audio and stereo pairing with another unit is still supported, as is Fire TV home theater pairing on many of the more recent Echo models if you want to quickly upgrade your living room.

How the Echo Dot Max Compares With Its Rivals

At this price, the Echo Dot Max undercuts or matches the most frequent sales on competing compact speakers. Google’s Nest Audio sells for a list price of $99 and tends to dip in price during sales, while Apple’s HomePod mini has a less variable list price of $99 with fewer deep discounts. With the Dot Max, Amazon is trying to find a middle ground between puny pucks and more substantial bookshelf-size products, providing sufficient volume to fill a medium room without costing as much or taking up as much space as a full-fledged smart speaker.

As Canalys points out in light of price, smaller smart speakers are winning on a units-shipped basis worldwide with their “impulse-purchase prices” and placement convenience. The Dot Max bends toward that trend but offers up the audio hardware, which makes it an easier sell for people who would otherwise be perfectly satisfied with an entry-level Echo Dot when a deal like this comes along.

Who the Echo Dot Max Is Best Suited For Today

If you’re setting up a bedroom, kitchen, dorm or home office, the Echo Dot Max at $79.99 is a sweet spot — small enough to go just about anywhere but strong enough to fill any room with sound.

It’s also a smart add-on for households already running Alexa routines, or that are in the process of adding Matter-compatible devices from brands like Wyze.

If you’re looking for advanced hub features, such as an included Zigbee hub to connect directly with a device, you should probably upgrade to one of the larger Echo models. However, if you’re the average user just looking for clear voice pickup and more bass than the littlest speakers can provide, it’d be hard to argue that the Dot Max isn’t good enough at a mind-your-wallet price.

Bottom Line: The Best Price Yet on Echo Dot Max

This is the lowest price we’ve seen yet on Amazon’s latest compact speaker, and it comes much faster after a product announcement than markdowns usually do. If you’ve been hankering after an affordable, better-sounding Alexa speaker, the Echo Dot Max for $79.99 is the price to beat — particularly while all three colors are still in stock.