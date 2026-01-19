Amazon Drops 11-inch iPad Pro M5 to $899.99

Amazon is running a standout deal on Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro (M5), cutting the price to $899.99 from $999. That’s 10% off, or $99.01 in instant savings, and within a dollar of the tablet’s historical low—making it one of the best opportunities in months to snag Apple’s most advanced compact Pro slate.

Why this iPad Pro price point stands out today

iPad Pro discounts rarely push into double digits outside of major sales events, and they tend to vanish quickly. Dropping the 11-inch M5 to $899.99 puts it squarely in “buy now” territory for shoppers who were waiting for a solid break from the $999 list price.

For context, the last time pricing flirted with this floor, it dipped by all of 99 cents—essentially the same value. Analysts at IDC have noted that the premium tablet category holds its pricing better than midrange models, so a clean 10% cut on Apple’s flagship compact Pro is noteworthy.

What You’re Getting With The M5 iPad Pro

The M5 generation is built for serious work in a remarkably thin chassis. At just 5.3mm, the 11-inch iPad Pro remains stunningly svelte without feeling fragile, and Apple’s Ultra Retina XDR panel—powered by Tandem OLED—brings inky blacks, crisp highlights, and excellent HDR fidelity with far less blooming than older backlit displays. Display specialists at DSCC have praised Tandem OLED approaches for balancing peak brightness with longevity, which translates to better real-world readability and color stability over time.

Under the hood, the M5 silicon pairs fast CPU and GPU performance with dedicated Neural Accelerators to run on-device AI tasks efficiently. In practice, that means speedier image edits, smarter background removals, and quicker transcription or translation—without punting everything to the cloud or hammering battery life.

The reoriented 12MP landscape front camera is a small but meaningful quality-of-life upgrade for video calls, keeping you centered in frame in laptop-like orientation. On the back, a 12MP Wide camera handles document scans and quick captures with ease. Wi‑Fi 7 support sets the tablet up for the next wave of routers, enabling higher throughput and lower latency via multi-link operation when your network supports it.

One practical note: the Midnight Black finish looks sharp but shows fingerprints easily. A microfiber cloth—or a case—will keep it looking pristine.

Real-World Use And Accessory Considerations

Paired with the latest Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro, the 11-inch iPad Pro becomes a highly portable studio and workstation. Creative pros can jump between Procreate, Affinity apps, Lightroom, and LumaFusion or Final Cut Pro for iPad, while students and business travelers get a lightweight machine that handles research, note-taking, and split-screen multitasking with minimal friction.

Accessories do add to the overall spend, so factor that into the deal calculus. Even so, the performance headroom of M5 plus the lifespan of premium iPads—often supported by Apple’s software updates for many years—helps amortize the cost. That longevity is precisely why premium tablets retain value longer, as industry watchers frequently highlight.

Who should jump on this 11-inch iPad Pro deal

If you want the best small-form iPad for creative workflows, advanced photo and video editing, or a laptop-adjacent travel setup, this is the sweet spot. The 11-inch model balances a compact footprint with pro-grade performance and a reference-quality display, making it more nimble than larger panels for everyday use while losing little in capability.

If you need more screen real estate for full-time editing or complex timelines, the bigger iPad Pro may still be worth the premium. Likewise, if you’re storage-sensitive, check the configuration before you buy. But for most power users, students in design or media programs, and frequent flyers, $899.99 is a compelling entry into the top tier.

Bottom line: is this 11-inch iPad Pro M5 deal worth it?

At $899.99, Amazon’s 11-inch iPad Pro (M5) deal combines a rare 10% discount with Apple’s most capable compact tablet to date. With a gorgeous Tandem OLED display, thin-and-light build, AI-forward silicon, and modern connectivity, it’s a timely pickup—just move quickly, as pricing and stock on Pro iPads can shift without much warning.