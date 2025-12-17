Amazon dropped the price on a Lego Classic Brick Box to $31.59

Amazon has the Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box (set 10698) for $31.59, a big drop from its original list price of $59.99.

For a flexible starter kit with 790 bricks, that shakes out to around $0.04 per piece — extremely strong value for core Lego inventory that gets burned through fastest by kids and classrooms.

Why this deal is so good for building a brick library

At this price, the Classic box is far below current average price-per-piece costs for Lego sets (which run around $0.08 to $0.10 for licensed or specialized sets). Deal-tracking service Keepa can trigger an alert on sub-$35 pricing for 10698 as a strong low, and $31.59 is one of the more aggressive offers we’ve seen in a while on a new-in-box unit shipped by an established brand.

Unlike theme sets that pour budget into specialized molds or minifigures, the Classic line funnels value toward build volume. “If you’re building up a brick library or purchasing your first set, then this is the type of discount that actually changes what kids can build right out of the gate.”

What’s in the box: pieces, colors, and useful elements

The 10698 features 790 pieces in a variety of colors, with a blend of classic bricks and specialty pieces, including windows, doors, wheel rims and tires, along with some clear elements.

That spread is important — wheels turn bricks into cars, and window and door frames let you snap together instant architecture without hunting for niche parts.

Like other sets in the Classic line, this one includes an idea booklet offering simple starter models to help spark inspiration before kids launch into a second set of completely open-ended, freeform creations. The plastic storage tub itself is much more than packaging, holding sorted gleanings between sessions and mitigating the problem of a stray brick on the floor that plagues parents everywhere.

Lego has labeled this set for a wide age range, so it can also be an all-around great pick if you have siblings at varying building stages. For new builders, large classic bricks and the color assortment stave off frustration; for more advanced kids, the extra stock of common sizes is essential for larger MOCs (my own creations).

Research-backed benefits of play and learning

Open-ended block play isn’t just fun. The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended building play for early cognitive, language, and executive function learning. Research from schools like the University of Chicago and MIT associates manipulative spatial play with better spatial reasoning, a predictor of future success in math and science.

Classic sets such as 10698 are purposely open-ended, meaning that kids have to plan, iterate, and troubleshoot their builds. It’s a blend of creativity and puzzle-solving that is difficult to replicate on screens — and it scales with collection size.

How it compares to other Lego options and sets

For families considering price, the nearest internal competitor is the Medium Creative Brick Box (10696), which generally comes with fewer pieces at a price point that tends to hang around in the mid-$30 range. On price-per-piece terms, the offer on today’s 10698 takes it decisively while providing more pieces that are a bit more specialized to vary builds.

Theme sets — like Star Wars or Technic — offer unique experiences but rarely contain the raw piece count value per dollar Classic does. If you want to maximize building mileage and experiment across vehicles, buildings, and animals, a bulk brick box like this is the more efficient purchase. You can always add themed sets as layers on top of this foundational inventory later.

Practical buying tips to get the most value today

Make sure the listing is sold and shipped by Amazon to avoid third-party price fluctuation, and consider Prime for accelerated delivery (and hassle-free returns) if your shopping one-upmanship adds immediacy to your purchase. If you’re putting together a starting toolkit, throw in another baseplate to give them more stability as they build and a few more wheels to increase what the set can make.

As a gift, the storage tub works well for travel and the color assortment looks impressive taken out of the box — small but poignant considerations when your goal is to pique someone’s building habit. At $31.59, this is the kind of deal that calls for doubling up purchases for siblings or classrooms.

Bottom line: strong value on a versatile Lego starter box

The Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box is currently $31.59 on Amazon, an exceptional price for that many — and that simple — building pieces and a carrying case you won’t be ashamed to use. With solid price-per-piece economics, wide play value, and proven developmental benefits of block play, it’s an easy recommendation for everyone — from first-time buyers all the way up to hardened builders.