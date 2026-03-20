Amazon developing Alexa-first smartphone, report says

Amazon is building a new smartphone centered on Alexa, according to a Reuters report citing people familiar with the project, signaling a high-stakes return to a category the company once exited after the Fire Phone’s flop. Internally codenamed “Transformer,” the device is said to prioritize AI-driven, voice-forward experiences and tighter hooks into Amazon’s shopping, entertainment, and smart home services.

Alexa moves from accessory to operating principle

Rather than treating Alexa as a feature, the reported plan puts the assistant at the center of the experience. Think proactive suggestions based on context, conversational controls across apps, and on-device handling of common tasks to minimize taps. The device is described as offering personalized integrations with Amazon Shopping, Prime Video, and Prime Music, turning the phone into a gateway for commerce and content that learns your habits.

The timing aligns with Amazon’s broader AI push. The company has been revamping Alexa with generative capabilities, rolling out more natural conversation, planning, and multi-step task execution. Industry watchers have long argued Alexa needed a truly personal, always-with-you screen to evolve beyond the kitchen counter. A phone designed around ambient intelligence could finally test that thesis in the most competitive device category on earth.

A second shot at smartphones after the Fire Phone

Amazon’s first smartphone, launched in 2014, is remembered for “Dynamic Perspective” 3D effects and a rapid price cut from flagship levels to almost free with a contract. It lacked Google Play Services at launch, and the company took a sizable write-down as sales faltered. The lesson from that episode: gimmicks won’t offset ecosystem gaps, and distribution matters as much as hardware flair.

This time, Amazon appears to be building around a clearer user problem: how to collapse search, shopping, media, and smart home control into one natural interface. If Alexa can reliably interpret intent and act across services, the device has a narrative beyond specs. But crucial questions remain, including whether the phone will run a forked version of Android (as Amazon does on Fire tablets) and, critically, whether it will ship with Google’s app ecosystem. Without Play Services, the hurdle to mainstream adoption is steep.

Reuters reports the phone is being developed inside a relatively new unit within Amazon’s Devices and Services division called ZeroOne, led by former Microsoft executive J Allard. Allard is best known for helping create the Xbox and has deep experience at the intersection of hardware, software, and developer ecosystems—exactly the blend a modern smartphone project requires. Amazon declined to comment on the report.

ZeroOne’s mandate appears to span more than hardware. If the phone truly reimagines the smartphone experience around voice and AI, the team will need to orchestrate silicon choices for on-device AI, developer tools that expose Alexa’s intents cleanly, and partnerships that keep carriers and app makers onside. That cross-disciplinary scope is as much organizational as it is technical.

Why Amazon is pursuing a smartphone now

Smartphones remain the daily command center for billions. IDC estimates roughly 1.2B units shipped worldwide last year, with Android commanding the majority share. Google, Samsung, and Apple are rapidly folding generative AI into their devices—live translations, transcript summaries, and image editing are moving on-device. If Alexa aspires to be a primary assistant again, it needs a first-class mobile canvas where latency, context, and continuity are under Amazon’s control.

There is also a commerce angle. A phone that understands shopping intent—recognizing items, tracking prices, auto-filling lists, and streamlining subscriptions—could deepen Prime loyalty and boost marketplace conversions. The playbook echoes Amazon’s successful approach with Fire TV: deliver a strong consumer experience while making discovery and transactions more seamless within Amazon’s ecosystem.

What success would require for an Alexa-first phone

First, frictionless basics. Battery life, camera quality, and reliability are non-negotiable; AI cannot paper over weak fundamentals. Second, an app strategy that avoids the isolation that doomed Fire Phone. Whether via full Google certification or a compelling workaround that doesn’t burden users with sideloading, mainstream apps must be effortless to obtain and update.

Third, compelling AI that works privately and quickly. On-device models for voice, vision, and summarization can reduce latency and enhance privacy—two factors consumers increasingly value. Finally, pricing and distribution will matter. Aggressive hardware pricing, trade-in offers, and carrier partnerships could expand reach, while Prime bundling might sweeten the value proposition without eroding margins.

What we know and what we don’t about Amazon’s phone

Known, per Reuters:

Amazon is developing a smartphone codenamed “Transformer.”

It is being built by the ZeroOne group within Devices and Services.

It aims to put Alexa and AI at the center with deep integrations into Amazon’s apps.

Unknown:

Operating system specifics

Whether Google Play will be included

Hardware partners and silicon choices

Pricing

Launch timing

If Amazon can translate its AI investments into a truly helpful, context-aware phone that feels less like a catalog and more like a capable assistant, it has a shot at rewriting the Fire Phone narrative. But in a market dominated by entrenched ecosystems and rising expectations, the bar for meaningful differentiation has never been higher.